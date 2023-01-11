ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

hotelnewsresource.com

Courtyard Dallas Grand Prairie Hotel in Grand Prairie, Texas Sold

MCR has acquired the Courtyard Dallas Grand Prairie, a four-story, select service hotel with 120 rooms in Grand Prairie, Texas. The hotel was purchased with acquisition financing from American Momentum Bank in place, at a rate of SOFR plus 260 basis points and a 65% loan to value. Opened in...
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
csengineermag.com

McCarthy Moves Dallas Headquarters to New Office

McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. has moved their Dallas office to a new location at 3400 N Central Expressway in Richardson. The new office, located in the CityLine mixed-use development, will also serve as headquarters for McCarthy’s parent company, Genuine McCarthy Enterprises and its associated subsidiaries. McCarthy has been building...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Universal Theme Park, Resort Hotel Coming to Frisco; Horror Thriller Planned for Vegas

Universal Parks & Resorts says they're bringing a family-focused theme park and resort hotel to North Texas and a year-round horror experience to Las Vegas. In North Texas, Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney announced Wednesday morning that Universal Parks & Resorts was planning to build a theme park and hotel geared toward families with young children on the north side of town.
FRISCO, TX
fox4news.com

Original Juneteenth museum in Fort Worth destroyed by fire

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth's original Juneteenth museum has been destroyed by fire that started early Wednesday morning. The museum was housed in a home on Evans Street in south Fort Worth. A portion of the property is owned by Opal Lee. The fire was reported just after 1:15...
FORT WORTH, TX
papercitymag.com

Fort Worth’s Own Adult Playground Finally Opens — Truck Yard Rolls Into Alliance Town Center, Giant Ferris Wheel Included

Fitted with plastic lawn chairs to enjoy on lazy afternoons, Fort Worth's first Truck Yard is a large land. Fort Worth’s own Truck Yard bar wonderland is finally set to open its doors this Monday, January 16 at 3101 Prairie Vista Drive. It is the biggest thing to happen at Alliance Town Center in a long while. And we mean big.
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Buc-ee's to Build New Travel Center in Hillsboro, 7th in North Texas

Buc-ee's says they'll break ground later this month on a new travel center in Hillsboro, their seventh in North Texas, with a planned opening in summer 2024. The gas station giant said Tuesday they will break ground on a 74,000-square-foot travel center at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24 at the corner of Interstate 35 and U.S. Highway 77, just south of the I-35 E/W split.
HILLSBORO, TX
Upworthy

Texas nurse crawls out of deadly pileup through car trunk and reports for work at hospital

Editor's note: This article was originally published on February 12, 2021. It has since been updated. A north Texas nurse considers herself "unbelievably blessed" after managing to survive a massive crash involving more than 130 vehicles in Fort Worth in 2021. Speaking to ABC13, Rebecca Benson revealed that she was on her way to work, like every other day, when the incident occurred around 6:30 am on Interstate 35W. Although she had heard about bad weather coming, the roads were dry when she left her home, said Benson. However, things quickly took a turn for the worse when she came up to a corner and got on the bridge.
FORT WORTH, TX
wbap.com

FAA Releases Audio in Deadly Dallas Air Show Crash

DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – The Federal Aviation Administration is releasing audio from the midair collision that killed six people during the Wings Over Dallas Air Show at Dallas Executive Airport last November. In the recordings, the air boss is heard in the final transmission before two World War II era...
DALLAS, TX
earnthenecklace.com

Is Weekend News Anchor Morgan Young Leaving WFAA-TV?

Since Morgan Young’s debut newscast on WFAA News 8, residents of Dallas have viewed her as a breath of fresh air. The anchor will complete her two years at the station in a few weeks. Now, Morgan Young is leaving the WFAA weekend morning position for a new and exciting position. Since her announcement, people have had questions regarding her decision. Here’s what the reporter said about her new role.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Coming Up: Frisco to Announce Major Tourism Project

Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney plans to announce a major economic and tourism development Wednesday morning. Cheney's announcement will be held at about 11 a.m. and will be streamed live at the top of this page. No details about the project have been confirmed by the city or developers. According to...
FRISCO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Some Frisco Residents Uneasy About Potential Negative Effect of New Theme Park

Wednesday's big announcement from the city of Frisco has some residents feeling uneasy about any potential negative effect on the community from increased traffic to the housing market and even short-term rentals. They say everything is bigger in Texas but when it comes to the 97-acre proposed future home of...
FRISCO, TX
fortworthreport.org

Lawsuit reveals divisions, connections between Fort Worth’s Granger family and Tarrant water district

Last spring, Tarrant Regional Water District board member James Hill had a question: Why was a water district website advertising an event held by Shanna Granger’s company?. That event, Fort Worth Oktoberfest, was previously hosted by the water district and brought in a $144,388 profit in 2021 – the first year it was profitable. But, with the agency backing away from event planning in 2022, former water district employee Shanna Granger sought to organize Oktoberfest herself.
FORT WORTH, TX

