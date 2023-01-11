Read full article on original website
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys StarOnlyHomersDallas, TX
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
The Dad Who Killed 3-Year-old Toddler Over Milk and Dumped Her Body in a CulvertYana BostongirlRichardson, TX
Raise a Glass to the Rise of Mocktails: The Trend Taking Over Bars and RestaurantsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Dallas school district receives $5 million from Foundation that has given away $2 billionAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Dallas-based Southwest offering select flights for as low as $49 one-way
What do you have planned for the new year? Maybe you should use the new year to travel more?
hotelnewsresource.com
Courtyard Dallas Grand Prairie Hotel in Grand Prairie, Texas Sold
MCR has acquired the Courtyard Dallas Grand Prairie, a four-story, select service hotel with 120 rooms in Grand Prairie, Texas. The hotel was purchased with acquisition financing from American Momentum Bank in place, at a rate of SOFR plus 260 basis points and a 65% loan to value. Opened in...
North Texas resident $3 million richer after Mega Millions lottery win
Winning is on top of everyone's mind in Texas as the Dallas Cowboys gear up for the NFL Playoffs and someone in North Texas got the winning off to a head start with a massive seven-figure lottery win.
csengineermag.com
McCarthy Moves Dallas Headquarters to New Office
McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. has moved their Dallas office to a new location at 3400 N Central Expressway in Richardson. The new office, located in the CityLine mixed-use development, will also serve as headquarters for McCarthy’s parent company, Genuine McCarthy Enterprises and its associated subsidiaries. McCarthy has been building...
escapehatchdallas.com
Dallas loses big-deal steakhouse Maple & Ash, but owners settle dispute that impacts Monarch restaurant
Mired for months of legal battles over ownership, the owners of Dallas’ Monarch restaurant and a previously announced Maple & Ash steakhouse in Uptown have settled their dispute and divided the Chicago-based group’s operations. What If Syndicate co-owners Jim Lasky and chef-partner Danny Grant will retain ownership of...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Universal Theme Park, Resort Hotel Coming to Frisco; Horror Thriller Planned for Vegas
Universal Parks & Resorts says they're bringing a family-focused theme park and resort hotel to North Texas and a year-round horror experience to Las Vegas. In North Texas, Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney announced Wednesday morning that Universal Parks & Resorts was planning to build a theme park and hotel geared toward families with young children on the north side of town.
fox4news.com
Original Juneteenth museum in Fort Worth destroyed by fire
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth's original Juneteenth museum has been destroyed by fire that started early Wednesday morning. The museum was housed in a home on Evans Street in south Fort Worth. A portion of the property is owned by Opal Lee. The fire was reported just after 1:15...
papercitymag.com
Fort Worth’s Own Adult Playground Finally Opens — Truck Yard Rolls Into Alliance Town Center, Giant Ferris Wheel Included
Fitted with plastic lawn chairs to enjoy on lazy afternoons, Fort Worth's first Truck Yard is a large land. Fort Worth’s own Truck Yard bar wonderland is finally set to open its doors this Monday, January 16 at 3101 Prairie Vista Drive. It is the biggest thing to happen at Alliance Town Center in a long while. And we mean big.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Buc-ee's to Build New Travel Center in Hillsboro, 7th in North Texas
Buc-ee's says they'll break ground later this month on a new travel center in Hillsboro, their seventh in North Texas, with a planned opening in summer 2024. The gas station giant said Tuesday they will break ground on a 74,000-square-foot travel center at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24 at the corner of Interstate 35 and U.S. Highway 77, just south of the I-35 E/W split.
Hopdoddy Burger Bar bringing premium burgers to Fort Worth
The El Diablo burger is among many handcrafted premium burgers on the Hopdoddy Burger Bar menu. (Courtesy Hopdoddy Burger Bar) Hopdoddy Burger Bar is set to open its second Fort Worth location at 3101 Heritage Trace Parkway in the Alliance area of Fort Worth. It will be in the former...
Upworthy
Texas nurse crawls out of deadly pileup through car trunk and reports for work at hospital
Editor's note: This article was originally published on February 12, 2021. It has since been updated. A north Texas nurse considers herself "unbelievably blessed" after managing to survive a massive crash involving more than 130 vehicles in Fort Worth in 2021. Speaking to ABC13, Rebecca Benson revealed that she was on her way to work, like every other day, when the incident occurred around 6:30 am on Interstate 35W. Although she had heard about bad weather coming, the roads were dry when she left her home, said Benson. However, things quickly took a turn for the worse when she came up to a corner and got on the bridge.
Was this your ticket? $250,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold outside of Dallas-Fort Worth
DALLAS (KDAF) — The North Texas region is still feeling the TCU loss from Monday night but is moving forward to next Monday’s Dallas Cowboys NFL Playoff game, and to get in the spirit, someone right outside Dallas-Fort Worth won some serious lottery money. The Texas Lottery reports...
wbap.com
FAA Releases Audio in Deadly Dallas Air Show Crash
DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – The Federal Aviation Administration is releasing audio from the midair collision that killed six people during the Wings Over Dallas Air Show at Dallas Executive Airport last November. In the recordings, the air boss is heard in the final transmission before two World War II era...
earnthenecklace.com
Is Weekend News Anchor Morgan Young Leaving WFAA-TV?
Since Morgan Young’s debut newscast on WFAA News 8, residents of Dallas have viewed her as a breath of fresh air. The anchor will complete her two years at the station in a few weeks. Now, Morgan Young is leaving the WFAA weekend morning position for a new and exciting position. Since her announcement, people have had questions regarding her decision. Here’s what the reporter said about her new role.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Coming Up: Frisco to Announce Major Tourism Project
Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney plans to announce a major economic and tourism development Wednesday morning. Cheney's announcement will be held at about 11 a.m. and will be streamed live at the top of this page. No details about the project have been confirmed by the city or developers. According to...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
‘Nothing Short of a Mircale': Irving Firefighter Returns After 500-Day Battle With COVID-19
EMT firefighter Joseph Solecki is back on the front lines with the Irving Fire Department after the battle of his life. For 500 days, Solecki had COVID-19 and it was a battle that nearly cost him everything. “Just amazing, it’s actually nothing short of a miracle,” said Capt. Jeff Judd,...
What to know about record-breaking heat & Wednesday night’s cold front in North Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — North Texas is set to experience record-breaking heat and elevated fire danger on Wednesday ahead of a cold front during the night, and yes, it’s the middle of January. The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth reports elevated to near critical fire threat west...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Some Frisco Residents Uneasy About Potential Negative Effect of New Theme Park
Wednesday's big announcement from the city of Frisco has some residents feeling uneasy about any potential negative effect on the community from increased traffic to the housing market and even short-term rentals. They say everything is bigger in Texas but when it comes to the 97-acre proposed future home of...
Major projects underway in downtown Fort Worth
Can't keep up with the downtown developments? We've got you covered.
fortworthreport.org
Lawsuit reveals divisions, connections between Fort Worth’s Granger family and Tarrant water district
Last spring, Tarrant Regional Water District board member James Hill had a question: Why was a water district website advertising an event held by Shanna Granger’s company?. That event, Fort Worth Oktoberfest, was previously hosted by the water district and brought in a $144,388 profit in 2021 – the first year it was profitable. But, with the agency backing away from event planning in 2022, former water district employee Shanna Granger sought to organize Oktoberfest herself.
