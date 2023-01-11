ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
750thegame.com

Terry Porter To Return To Blazers As An Alumni Ambassador

Portland Trail Blazers, from left, Clyde Drexler, Buck Williams and Terry Porter watch from the bench during the final minutes of Game 1 of he NBA Finals in Chicago, June 3, 1992. The Bulls beat the Blazers 122-89. (AP Photo/Fred Jewell) The Trail Blazers announced that legendary Blazer, Terry Porter,...
PORTLAND, OR
NBC Sports

Kuminga's physicality will be welcomed by Warriors upon return

SAN ANTONIO -- As the Warriors adjusted their eyes to the difficulties of shooting in the famed Alamodome for Friday's record-setting contest against the San Antonio Spurs, there was a welcome sight at Thursday night's practice. Jonathan Kuminga returned to practice for the first time since sustaining a right foot...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Trail Blazers vs. Cavaliers: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

The Portland Trail Blazers haven't won a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers since May 5 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought Thursday. Portland will play host again and welcome Cleveland to Moda Center at the Rose Quarter, where tip-off is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET. These two teams are out to turn their luck around after having lost tight contests in their previous games.
PORTLAND, OR

