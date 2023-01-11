Read full article on original website
Ja Morant dunks over Spurs center Jakob Poeltl again; Grizzlies win eighth straight game
The Memphis Grizzlies are already one of the NBA's best teams scoring in the paint. When they combine that with elite 3-point shooting, good luck. Seven different Grizzlies players made 3-pointers as the San Antonio Spurs offense tried to keep up in the high-scoring affair. The Spurs kept the pressure on, and then Ja Morant announced his return to the lineup with a thunderous dunk over Jakob Poeltl.
FOX Sports
Cleveland visits Portland following Mitchell's 46-point showing
Cleveland Cavaliers (26-16, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (19-21, 11th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland visits the Portland Trail Blazers after Donovan Mitchell scored 46 points in the Cavaliers' 116-114 loss to the Utah Jazz. The Trail Blazers have gone 9-7 at home. Portland...
FOX Sports
Mitchell scores 46 in Utah return, but Jazz rally past Cavs
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Donovan Mitchell had 46 points in his return to Utah, but the Jazz rallied late behind Jordan Clarkson to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 116-114 on Tuesday night. Clarkson scored 32 points, including five 3-pointers, and poured in nine straight down the stretch to fuel...
NBA
Orlando Magic at Portland Trail Blazers: Game Preview
The Orlando Magic’s two performances out west have been on opposite ends of the defensive spectrum. One game after a smothering defensive performance led to a lopsided victory over the Golden State Warriors, the Magic struggled to limit the Sacramento Kings, who hit a franchise-record 23 triples on their way to a huge win over Orlando.
"He shouldn't have been in the NBA" - Kobe Bryant revealed true feelings on playing with his 'worst' teammate Smush Parker
Former Los Angeles Laker Smush Parker has decided to return to the NBA not as an analyst or coach but as a game official.
Donovan Mitchell remains in top form as Cavs visit Trail Blazers
Donovan Mitchell is making the type of impact the Cleveland Cavaliers expected, and perhaps he is even exceeding projections. The
750thegame.com
Terry Porter To Return To Blazers As An Alumni Ambassador
Portland Trail Blazers, from left, Clyde Drexler, Buck Williams and Terry Porter watch from the bench during the final minutes of Game 1 of he NBA Finals in Chicago, June 3, 1992. The Bulls beat the Blazers 122-89. (AP Photo/Fred Jewell) The Trail Blazers announced that legendary Blazer, Terry Porter,...
NBA
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs at Trail Blazers
The Wine & Gold’s Western Conference tour rolls on as they look to even their mark on Thursday night – traveling to Portland for a meeting with Damian Lillard and the Blazers. Cleveland is coming off a heartbreaking loss in Donovan Mitchell’s return to Utah – with Jordan...
Damian Lillard Takes Flight in Custom "PDX" Shoes
Damian Lillard took off for a highlight dunk in shoes inspired by Portland International Airport.
FOX Sports
Jazz take on the Magic in non-conference action
Orlando Magic (16-26, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (21-23, ninth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Lauri Markkanen and the Utah Jazz host Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic in non-conference action. The Jazz have gone 13-7 in home games. Utah ranks sixth in the Western Conference...
