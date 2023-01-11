Justin Hurwitz, Evan Peters as Dahmer among the winners at 2023 Golden Globes

The Golden Globes were back, sort of. And a pair of Wisconsin-connected nominees went home with trophies.

Justin Hurwitz, the Oscar winner from Fox Point, collected his fourth Golden Globe Award Tuesday night, for the original score of the Hollywood epic "Babylon." And "Dahmer: Monster — The Jeffrey Dahmer Story," which was nominated for four Golden Globes, took home just one.

Hurwitz won his first two Golden Globes in 2017 for the score and the original song "City of Stars" for "La La Land." He won again in 2019 for the original score for "First Man." Like "Babylon," those movies were directed by Hurwitz's former college roommate and frequent collaborator, director Damien Chazelle.

Meanwhile, Evan Peters won his first Golden Globe for playing the title character in "Dahmer," the Netflix series about the Milwaukee serial killer. It turned out to be the only Globe the limited series won; it also had nominations for best supporting actress for Niecy Nash-Betts as Glenda Cleveland, the Milwaukee woman who was frustrated repeatedly in her efforts to get the police to investigate Dahmer; best supporting actor for Richard Jenkins as Dahmer's father, Lionel; and for best limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for television.

(Peters and Nash-Betts were nominated again for their performances Wednesday, this time for the Screen Actors Guild Awards. Also nominated: Milwaukee native Rachel Brosnahan, for her performance as the title character in "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.")

The Golden Globes were back on the air after NBC quit the ceremony last year, following reports that the Globes' organization, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, didn't have a single Black member and that its members' historic practices of accepting gifts from prospective nominees had resurfaced. A Hollywood boycott of the HFPA followed, with some stars (most famously Tom Cruise, who returned his three Golden Globes) rejecting the group outright and many in the entertainment industry calling for reforms within the HFPA. The 2022 event was a non-event, with results reported via Twitter.

In response to the boycott and backlash, the HFPA added more members to improve its diversity, did more community outreach and drafted stricter operating bylaws.

While the changes were enough to get the Golden Globes ceremony back on the air — albeit on a Tuesday night, vs. its traditional, bigger-audience slot on a Sunday — not everyone was won over. Only a handful of nominees acknowledged their nominations when they were announced in December; Tuesday night, several winners were not on hand to collect their awards, and the response during the telecast was similarly muted.

As it often does, the Golden Globes, which ran even later than usual, spread the awards around. Top winners included "Abbott Elementary" in television, with three awards including best comedy series; and "The Banshees of Inisherin," also with three awards, including best motion picture, comedy or musical. Steven Spielberg's autobiographical coming-of-age drama "The Fabelmans" won for best motion picture drama and best director.

