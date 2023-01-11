Former Saints kicker Garrett Hartley to help kick off area's Mardi Gras parade season

Former New Orleans Saints kicker Garrett Hartley will help kick off the Houma-Thibodaux area's coming Mardi Gras parade season.

Hartley will serve as grand marshal of the Krewe of Hercules, which will roll through Houma starting at 6 p.m. Feb. 10.

Members of South Terrebonne High School's baseball team, which won a state championship in May, will ride in the parade as honorary grand marshals.

S.P. LaRussa, 81, will ride again in Hercules, the krewe he founded in 1984. During a visit Monday to the krewe's warehouse, or float den, said he retains the excitement he's had since he saw his first parade roll in front of his house in east Houma as a boy. When he and his friends were around 9 years old, they would hop into the floats after the parades and ride them back to the barges that returned them to New Orleans via the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway.

"That was unbelievable," he said as he lit up and laughed. "I mean Mardi Gras, it's a way of life down here."

The alligator float that rolls unchanged every year in the Hercules parade is LaRussa's pride and joy. It is one of the three floats that feature figures from the entrance of the 1984 World's Fair in New Orleans.

For subscribers:'He is an exception to all the rules': Amputee to compete in world strongman championships

Looking for local fun?Cajun dancing, Mardi Gras partying, chili cook-off among 6 things to do this weekend

For a few krewes, it will be their first time parading in three years. All of the area's parades were canceled in 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Several krewes in the two parishes' hard-hit bayou communities did not roll last year as they worked to recover from Hurricane Ida. All of the parades are back this year with the exception of the children's krewes T. Cajuns in Larose and Petite Lions in Golden Meadow.

Ghana Co-Captain Krishone Gray said she's excited that the Thibodaux krewe is back for the first time since 2020.

"It's going to be a great year," she said, adding that the krewe will have upgraded floats and about 25 members, up from six.

Parade schedule for Terrebonne and Lafourche

Feb. 10: Hercules, 6 p.m., Houma.

Feb. 11: Tee Caillou, noon, Chauvin; Des Couyons, 1 p.m., Golden Meadow; Aquarius, 6 p.m., Houma.

Feb. 12: Hyacinthians, 12:30 p.m., followed by Titans, Houma; Shaka 12:30 p.m., followed by Ambrosia, Thibodaux.

Feb. 17: Aphrodite, 6 p.m., Houma; Athena, 7 p.m., Golden Meadow.

Feb. 18: Apollo, noon, Lockport; Krewe of Mardi Gras, 6 p.m., east Houma; Bon Temps, 6:30 p.m., Larose.

Feb. 19: Terreanians, 12:30 p.m., Houma; Cleophas, 12:30 p.m., followed by Chronos, Thibodaux; Montegut Children's Parade, 2 p.m. Montegut; Nereids, 6 p.m., Golden Meadow.

Feb. 20: Cleopatra, 6 p.m., Houma.

Feb. 21: Gheens, 11 a.m., Neptune, noon, Golden Meadow; Gheens; Houmas, 12:30, followed by Kajuns, Houma; Ghana, 1 p.m., Thibodaux; Choupic, 1 p.m., Choupic; Bonne Terre, 4:30 p.m., Montegut.