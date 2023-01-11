ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billboard

Will Lizzo or Harry Styles Score Their First Big Four Win? Could Bad Bunny Upset Beyoncé? Our 2023 Grammys Forecast

By Katie Atkinson and Keith Caulfield
Billboard
Billboard
 2 days ago

With 10 nominees apiece in each of the Big Four categories at the 2023 Grammy Awards , predicting the night’s winners is tougher than ever — but that won’t stop the Billboard Pop Shop Podcast from trying.

On the latest episode, Katie & Keith are breaking down Billboard awards editor Paul Grein’s Big Four predictions — in the record of the year, song of the year, best new artist and album of the year categories. Will Harry Styles and Lizzo snag their first Big Four wins, thanks to nods in three of the four categories each? And after years of being passed over for album of the year, could Renaissance be Beyoncé’s golden ticket — or will Bad Bunny continue on his unstoppable path toward global domination and take the top prize with Un Verano Sin Ti instead?

Related

Here Are the Likely Winners in the Grammys' Big Four Categories Now That Voting Has Closed

01/10/2023

There’s a lot to discuss ahead of the Feb. 5 awards show, so let’s get to it in the brand-new episode of the Billboard Pop Shop Podcast below.

Also on the show, it’s a rather exciting week on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, as both The Weekend and Beyoncé notch new top 10 hits, David Guetta and Bebe Rexha’s “Blue (I’m Good)” hits a new peak, and Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” jumps back to No. 1 for a seventh week — tying for the most weeks any Swift song has spent atop the chart. Plus, on the Billboard 200, SZA’s SOS clocks a fourth straight week at No. 1 — becoming the first R&B album by a woman to spend its first four weeks atop the list in nearly 30 years.

Plus, we happened to get some breaking pop news while we were recording the podcast: The 2023 Coachella headliners have arrived! And Keith shares his experience attending ABBA’s Voyage concert in London — what it was like to see he virtual concert in person?

The Billboard Pop Shop Podcast is your one-stop shop for all things pop on Billboard ‘s weekly charts. You can always count on a lively discussion about the latest pop news, fun chart stats and stories, new music, and guest interviews with music stars and folks from the world of pop. Casual pop fans and chart junkies can hear Billboard ‘s executive digital director, West Coast, Katie Atkinson and Billboard ’s senior director of charts Keith Caulfield every week on the podcast, which can be streamed on Billboard.com or downloaded in Apple Podcasts or your favorite podcast provider. ( Click here to listen to the previous edition of the show on Billboard.com.)

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
POPSUGAR

Rihanna Makes Her Golden Globes Debut Alongside A$AP Rocky

Rihanna has been hard at work prepping for her Super Bowl halftime show, but on Tuesday, she took a break to attend the Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles. The 34-year-old singer looked radiant in an opulent black gown as she sat in the audience with boyfriend A$AP Rocky and linked up with Angela Bassett for a cute photo. Rihanna's glamorous appearance marked her first time at the ceremony.
LOS ANGELES, CA
New York Post

Taylor Swift shocks fans with first live performance of ‘Anti-Hero’

It’s T time. Taylor Swift made a cameo Thursday at a 1975 concert at London’s O2, performing her hit tune “Anti-Hero,” off her chart-topping “Midnights” album, live for the first time. The 33-year-old Grammy-winning artist also played a rendition of the 1975’s “The City” to a cheering crowd. Fans clamored to capture a clip of her performance, and the pop culture Twitter page Pop Base posted a video and photo to its feed, showing Swift in a glittering silver frock sporting her signature red pout. “Anti-Hero” — with the iconic chorus “It’s me, hi, I’m the problem, it’s me” — was the tune of a popular...
TENNESSEE STATE
Radio Ink

iHeartRadio Announces Nominees for Music Awards

IHeartMedia and Fox Entertainment announced the nominees for the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Wednesday. The awards will be held at the Dolby Theater on Monday, March 27 and aired live on Fox stations and affiliates on the East Coast (tape-delayed for West Coast stations), as well as on iHeartRadio stations across the country.
Page Six

Emily Ratajkowski slams Ellen DeGeneres for ‘f–ked up’ Taylor Swift interview

Now they’ve got bad blood. Emily Ratajkowski is slamming Ellen DeGeneres for a resurfaced interview with Taylor Swift that has recently gone viral on TikTok. “This is so f–ked up,” the supermodel, 31, wrote in response to a clip of Swift appearing on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” in 2012. “She’s literally begging her to stop.” The clip featured a visibly uncomfortable Swift, now 33, sitting on a chair across DeGeneres as images of famous men – like Taylor Lautner, Justin Bieber, Joe Jonas and Justin Timberlake – flashed on the screen behind them. DeGeneres, now 64, asked Swift to “ring a bell” every time...
HollywoodLife

Ellie Goulding Finally Addresses Rumors She Cheated On Ed Sheeran With Niall Horan

Ellie Goulding, 36, is squashing those years-long rumors that she cheated on her alleged ex Ed Sheeran with former One Direction member Niall Horan. The singer took to TikTok to share a video of herself dancing to “As It Was” by Harry Styles, another One Direction member, and responded when a fan accused her of the infidelity in the comments section. “can’t believe u cheated on ed with niall but slay fr,” the comment read.
WASHINGTON STATE
RadarOnline

Waiting Fans Left Furious After Prince Harry Filmed 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' 24 Hours Earlier Than Expected

Prince Harry came under fire from furious fans this week after he failed to appear in person for his interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, RadarOnline.com has learned.The fiery incident took place late Tuesday night when Colbert informed his live studio audience the Duke of Sussex had filmed his interview one day earlier and would therefore not be making an appearance.According to Colbert, Prince Harry chose to film his interview one day earlier because of “security reasons.” The program, which usually runs for two hours, then came to an end after only one hour.A number of disgruntled audience...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Selena Gomez Stuns In Strapless Purple Valentino Gown With Puff Sleeves At Golden Globes

Selena Gomez, 30, ruled the red carpet at the 2023 Golden Globes on Tuesday, Jan. 10, wearing a strapless purple velvet Valentino gown with matching puff sleeves. With her hair in a high ponytail, the singer and actress accessorized her look with dangling diamond earrings by De Beers, SANTONI platform sandals, and rings, also by De Beers. She looked amazing and stole everyone’s attention on the carpet. Especially because she brought her cute 9-year-old sister, Grace Elliott Teefey, as her date for the night.
Billboard

Beyoncé & Kendrick Lamar Lead Music Nominations for 2023 NAACP Image Awards

Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar are the top music nominees for the 2023 NAACP Image Awards, with five nods each. Chris Brown and Tems are next in line with four nods, followed by Drake with three. Beyoncé and Lamar are both nominated for outstanding album, for Renaissance and Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, respectively. The other three album of the year nominees are Ari Lennox’s age/sex/location, Brown’s Breezy (Deluxe) and PJ Morton’s Watch the Sun. Related Five Burning Questions: Beyoncé, The Weeknd and the First Non-Holiday Hot 100 of 2023 01/12/2023 Mary J. Blige received two nominations, including one for entertainer of the year. Notably, all five...
Billboard

Harry Styles, Wet Leg Top 2023 Brit Award Nominations (Full List)

Harry Styles and Wet Leg tied as the most-nominated artists for the 2023 Brit Awards, with four nods each. Styles is nominated for artist of the year, Mastercard album of the year, song of the year and pop/R&B act. Related FLO Wins Brit Awards' Rising Star Award 01/12/2023 Wet Leg is nominated for Mastercard album of the year, group of the year, best new artist and alternative/rock act.  The duo will perform at the Feb. 11 Brit Awards ceremony, as will Sam Smith & Kim Petras, whose “Unholy” is up for song of the year. In a statement, Wet Leg said, “Somebody hold our horses while...
Billboard

Jack Harlow Scores Two Song of the Year Nods for 2023 iHeart Radio Awards: Full Nominations List

Jack Harlow is the only artist with two nominations for song of the year at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards. Harlow is nominated for his solo smash “First Class” and for “Industry Baby,” his smash collab with Lil Nas X. Lizzo, who won the 2020 iHeart Award for song of the year for “Truth Hurts,” is nominated in that category again this year for “About Damn Time.” Taylor Swift, who won the 2015 iHeart in that category for “Shake It Off,” is also nominated for “Anti-Hero.” The other nominees in the category are Harry Styles’ “As It Was,” Latto’s “Big Energy,”...
Billboard

‘Naatu Naatu’ Wins in an Upset Over Taylor Swift, Rihanna & Lady Gaga for Golden Globes’ Best Original Song in a Movie

The 2023 Golden Globes served up an early surprise when the award for best original song in a motion picture went to “Naatu Naatu” from RRR by Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani and Rahul Sipligunj. Related Here Are the 2023 Golden Globes Winners (Updating) 01/10/2023 The tune was up against heavyweights Taylor Swift’s “Carolina” from Where the Crawdads Sing, Lady Gaga and BloodPop’s “Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick, and Rihanna’s comeback song “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Also nominated was Roeben Katz and Guillermo del Toro’s “Ciao Papa” from Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio. Keeravani accepted the award from presenter Jenna...
The Independent

‘One step forward, three steps back’: Brit Awards backlash after women snubbed in Artist of the Year nominations

The Brit Awards are receiving widespread criticism after failing to recognise a single woman in the Artist of the Year category.Nominees were announced for the forthcoming ceremony on Thursday (12 January). This year is the second year that the organisation has abandoned gendered categories.The artists nominated in the category celebrating the best in the UK were Central Cee, Fred Again.., George Ezra, Harry Styles and Stormzy.No women were nominated for the prize, which has been seen as a big step backwards after Adele won the award in the gender-neutral category’s inaugural year in 2022.“So the Brits introduced an Artist...
Billboard

Pitbull Scores Fourth Video to Rack Up 1 Billion Views on YouTube With This Club Banger

Mr. Worldwide has made it to the Billion Views Club once again. This time, it’s the video for his inescapable 2011 club anthem “Give Me Everything,” featuring Ne-Yo, Afrojack and Nayer. The hit song was No. 1 on the year-end Rhythmic Songs chart in 2011 and also marked Pitbull’s first Billboard Hot 100 No. 1, seven years after his 2004 debut “Culo” alongside Lil Jon. Pit has reached 1 billion views on YouTube three times before: with “Timber” (featuring Ke$ha), “Rain Over Me” (featuring Marc Anthony) and Jennifer Lopez’s “On the Floor.” “Give Me Everything” marks Ne-Yo and Afrojack’s second entry into...
Rolling Stone

Lorde’s Sister Indy Drops Nostalgic New Single ‘Hometown’

Indy, the New Zealand-born singer and younger sister of Lorde, has released her latest single, “Hometown,” off her upcoming debut EP. “‘Hometown’ is about the memories from my teen years in suburbia that I’ll never forget,” the singer born India Yelich-O’Connor said of the track in a statement. “This song is very nostalgic for me, as it makes me think of driving through the suburbs, taking the long way to go past an ex’s house. Returning from the big city and staying at your parent’s.” Indy added that she wrote the song at Ryan Tedder’s house “sitting on the floor playing...
Billboard

Billboard

9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy