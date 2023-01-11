Marvel Studios has been busy fleshing out The Multiverse Saga for the past few years and fans have already gotten to see some of the madness that ensued. Loki, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Spider-Man: No Way Home have all acted as sort of an introduction to multiversal storytelling with the latter really utilizing the plot device in a unique way. During the events of No Way Home, Peter Parker / Spider-Man (Tom Holland) asks Doctor Strange to cast a spell that makes people forget that he's the wall crawling menace. But things go quickly haywire, and villains from all over the multiverse and past Spider-Man movies start popping up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. One of those villains just so happened to be the Green Goblin from the Sam Raimi / Tobey Maguire trilogy. Due to the fact that this Green Goblin wasn't from the main MCU, fans have been wondering if another actor could play the iconic villain, and now one fan has created a new design showing how Man of Steel's Michael Shannon could look as the character.

