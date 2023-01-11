Based on a popular video game of the same title, The Last of Us is a post-apocalyptic television series that will soon be hitting screens all over the world. The story begins with the outbreak of a mutant fungus that quickly spreads across the United States, turning a large group of the population into dangerous and aggressive creatures known as the Infected. Shortly after the outbreak begins, Joel attempts to flee the chaos but suffers a loss so devastating it changes the trajectory of his life forever. Twenty years later, in an apocalyptic, unrecognizable world, Joel is middle-aged and tormented by his previous trauma. Tasked with smuggling defiant 14-year-old Ellie out of quarantine and across the United States to the west, Joel must step up and fight for their lives as they make their way through the decimated society. Additionally, it seems Joel may be dealing with precious cargo: Ellie claims to be immune to the infection that has ravaged the continent for the past two decades, and could in fact be the key to the cure.

