The best looks from the 2023 Golden Globes
The best looks from the 2023 Golden Globes, including Ana de Armas, Viola Davis and Jenna Ortega.
Golden Globes red carpet underway, after year off the air
After going dark for a year, the Golden Globes returned to the air Tuesday on a one-year audition to try to win back their awards-season perch and relevancy to a Hollywood that shunned the awards after an ethics and diversity scandal. Stars and studios boycotted last year's ceremony, which NBC...
Ellen DeGeneres fans beg her to evacuate $49M Montecito mansion after sharing terrifying video in middle of storm floods
ELLEN DeGeneres shared a concerning new video on Monday as she updated her Twitter followers on the ongoing raging storms in Southern California. Fans begged the former talk show host to stay safe, as a rushing mudslide streamed behind her. A series of violent storms triggering dangerous winds, mudslides and...
Robert Fratta's Final Words Before Texas Execution
Robert Fratta, 65, received a lethal injection at the state penitentiary in Huntsville for the 1994 fatal shooting of his estranged wife, Farah.
What Time Are The Golden Globes on Tonight? How to Find A Golden Globes Livestream
Piggybacking off of years of controversy, the Golden Globes are back. The award show, presented by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, was pulled from the air in 2021 following backlash for their lack of Black representation, and the year prior, they were accused of anti-Asian racism for their wrongful exclusion of multiple Asian films in their Best Picture category. Fast-forward to now, they aren’t coming back without resistance. Brendan Fraser, nominated for Best Leading Actor for his work in The Whale, has cast aside their comeback after claiming in 2018 that then-HFPA president Philip Berk groped him in 2003 at a...
Ana de Armas buys $7M home in rural Vermont
Home sweet, $7 million home. A source tells us that “Knives Out” star Ana de Armas has purchased a multimillion Vermont spread. We hear that she’ll have plenty of room for entertaining — as the place features six bedrooms and eight bathrooms. The 30-acre spot also boasts mountain views, open meadows, forests, trails and a swimming pool. According to the listing, the home was sold fully furnished. She apparently purchased it back in November. De Armas had reportedly previously lived with her former boyfriend, Ben Affleck, in his luxe $20 million home in LA’s Pacific Palisades, after putting her own Venice Beach...
Sydney Sweeney Is Set to Star in a New Rom-Com Alongside Glen Powell
Sydney Sweeney is a busy bee in 2023. It was announced that she’s adding to her slew of forthcoming projects, and will star in a new romantic comedy, opposite Top Gun: Maverick actor Glen Powell. According to Deadline, Sony Pictures has acquired the R-rated flick, directed by filmmaker Will Gluck of Friends with Benefits and Easy... The post Sydney Sweeney Is Set to Star in a New Rom-Com Alongside Glen Powell appeared first on Grazia USA.
Collider
Kerry Washington and Oprah Winfrey to Star in Tyler Perry's ‘Six Triple Eight’
Netflix has unveiled the main cast for Six Triple Eight, an upcoming war drama written and directed by Tyler Perry. Based on an article by Kevin M. Hymel published in WWII History Magazine by Sovereign Media, the upcoming movie tells the real story of the only all-Black, all-female World War 2 Battalion.
