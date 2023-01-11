The NFL world was caught off guard two weeks ago when Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt announced he would retire at the end of the 2022 season. In the ninth and final episode of Hard Knocks In Season: The Arizona Cardinals, defensive coordinator Vance Joseph addressed his players and Watt the day before the Cardinals' regular-season finale versus the 49ers. Defensive line coach Matt Burke had an idea of compiling messages from Watt's family to NFL players he played against to send the future Hall of Famer off into the sunset.

1 DAY AGO