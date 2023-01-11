ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
OnlyHomers

Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
The Comeback

Deion Sanders makes major mistake

The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Spun

Look: DeAndre Hopkins Has 2-Word Reaction To Trade Rumors

Amid reports that the Arizona Cardinals plan to part ways with star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, the five-time Pro Bowler has a message that has been going viral. Taking to Instagram a few hours ago, Hopkins had just two words, "Forever grateful..." He included a picture of himself in his ...
Yardbarker

Texans Announce Seven Futures Signings For 2023

Doaks, 24, was a seventh-round pick by the Dolphins out of Cincinnati in 2021. He was among the team’s final roster cuts and signed to the practice squad. He re-signed with Miami to a futures deal last offseason but was among their final cuts, once again. He was on and off of the Texans’ practice squad this season.
NBC Sports

J.J. Watt brought to tears by surprise tribute video before final game

The Arizona Cardinals came up with a great way to honor J.J. Watt ahead of his final NFL game. During a team meeting the night before Sunday's season finale against the San Francisco 49ers, the Cardinals played a surprise tribute video for Watt. The video featured congratulatory messages from Watt's brothers T.J. and Derek, Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and several others.
Cardinals DE J.J. Watt surprised with farewell video from his family, NFL players

The NFL world was caught off guard two weeks ago when Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt announced he would retire at the end of the 2022 season. In the ninth and final episode of Hard Knocks In Season: The Arizona Cardinals, defensive coordinator Vance Joseph addressed his players and Watt the day before the Cardinals' regular-season finale versus the 49ers. Defensive line coach Matt Burke had an idea of compiling messages from Watt's family to NFL players he played against to send the future Hall of Famer off into the sunset.
WREG

NFL Coaching Carousel: Sean Payton’s Options, Next Patriots OC

NFL Coaching Carousel: Sean Payton's Options, Next Patriots OC
NFL

Texans GM Nick Caserio: WR John Metchie III on 'amazing' recovery path

John Metchie III was robbed of his rookie season by a frightening diagnosis, but an astounding comeback appears to be afoot. Diagnosed with leukemia in July of last year, Metchie has a shot at returning to the Houston Texans for their offseason program in the spring, general manager Nick Caserio said Wednesday.
