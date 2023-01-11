Read full article on original website
Mayor Mueller files re-election paperwork
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — South Bend Mayor James Mueller is officially running for re-election. He filed his paperwork with the county clerk this morning. Joining him was city clerk candidate Bianca Tirado. At this point, no one else has announced a bid to run for mayor this year.
Operation Education: School referendum renewal question on the ballot in May for Mishawaka
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WSBT) — Starting this month, a political action committee will be getting to work to try to get a referendum passed for School City of Mishawaka. The school district is asking voters to approve a renewal of the operating referendum. The question will appear on the ballot...
Update: City to enforce clawback clause against downtown developer
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — The owner of a grocery store in downtown South Bend might have to pay back millions of dollars to the city and state. Owner David Matthews promised a grocery store and pharmacy as a condition to help fund his new apartment building at 300 East LaSalle Avenue.
South Bend man sentenced to 57 months for firearm offense
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — A man was sentenced after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. Back in September 2022, 25-year-old Eric Blackmon brokered the sale of a handgun to another individual in Michigan City. Blackmon brought his own firearm with an extended magazine...
Elkhart County looks to curbside recycling
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WSBT) — Drop-off recycling could become a thing of the past in Elkhart County, after recent problems with several county-run drop-off bins. This is leading to county residents having to bring their recycling elsewhere or enroll in curbside service. The shrinking number of drop off recycling...
Goshen man pleads guilty but mentally ill to murder
Goshen, Ind. — Instead of facing trial for the stabbing death of a car dealer during a test drive, a Goshen man plead guilty but mentally ill on Thursday. 23-year-old Samuel Byfield will be sentenced early next month for the death of 73-year-old Wayne Bontrager. Bontrager died more than...
Valley RV Show kicks off Thursday
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — A chance to see the newest and best in the RV industry starts Thursday at the 48th Annual Valley RV and Camping Show at the Century Center. Displayed will be new models of motorhomes, fifth-wheels, toy haulers, and travel trailers. There will also be...
South Bend man sentenced for distribution of methamphetamine
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — A man was sentenced after pleading guilty to distribution of methamphetamine. Between the summer of 2021 and January 2022, officials purchased methamphetamine from Shaquille Delaney, 32, of South Bend. During a search warrant, they recovered methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl, heroin, marijuana, synthetic marijuana, a .22...
Developer proposes affordable housing development in Goshen
GOSHEN, Ind. (WSBT) — Goshen Schools and city leaders are showing support for a possible 1,400-unit affordable housing development. The goal is to have retail, restaurants, and residents in one place. A 170-acre piece of land was being considered for industrial use, but the city, schools and developers are...
Police pursuit ends in cemetery, woman arrested
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — A woman was arrested after leading police on a chase. Police say a vehicle did not stop near Humboldt and O’Brien Streets, which lead to a pursuit. It ended in the area of College Street and Linden Avenue. The vehicle was then seen...
Niles hosts 19th annual Hunter Ice Festival
NILES, Mich. (WSBT) — The weather may not feel like it, but it is time for more ice. Crews spent Thursday setting up for the 19th Annual Hunter Ice Festival. The event in downtown Niles includes ice sculptors, food, music, and vendors. Some of the artists come from as...
Two charged with murder in burglary attempt
South Bend. Ind. — Two people have been charged with the January 2nd murder of Rachel Havrick, 46, of South Bend, along with a third person charged with assisting a criminal. The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s office has charged Ddrea Bostic, 25 and Devon Briggs, 20, both of South...
South Bend Symphony Orchestra hosts "Celebration for a Dream" concert series
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — The South Bend Symphony Orchestra is honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. this week. The concert series called “Celebration for a Dream” marks the cultural significance of African American music, and the 60th anniversary of Dr. King’s “I Have a Dream” speech.
Wanatah man arrested for felony breaking and entering
NOBLE TWP., Ind. (WSBT) — A man is being held at the La Porte County jail for felony breaking and entering. Deputies were called to a burglary in progress around 11:30 Wednesday morning in Noble Township. They say John Sullivan, 62, of Wanatah, was spotted on video surveillance entering...
Elkhart Police: Two arrests in two separate stolen vehicle pursuits within 24 hours
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WSBT) — The Elkhart Police Department has arrested two suspects in connection with two separate stolen vehicle pursuits within the course of 24 hours. On January 9, 2023, at approximately 4:49 p.m., an Elkhart Police Department officer responded to the 900 block of Johnson St in reference to a suspicious vehicle, a 2014 Buick Regal that was reported stolen on January 8.
Hostrawser steps down as head football coach at LaVille
LAKEVILLE — A successful era is coming to an end on the gridiron at LaVille High School. Will Hostrawser is stepping down after ten successful seasons at the helm of the Lancer football program. "Simply put, the time is right for me to step away to focus on other...
Elkhart Police investigating deadly crash involving pedestrian
ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — Elkhart Police are reporting a deadly crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian at the 2700 block of Johnson Street and Merrill Street, just south of County Road 6. The crash occurred just before 7 p.m. on Wednesday, when police responded to a call regarding...
Elkhart Police identify victim in deadly crash
Elkhart Police Have identified Cary Slack, 61, of Elkhart as the pedestrian killed in a crash. It happened in the 2700 block of Johnson Street and Merrill Street, just south of County Road 6. The crash occurred just before 7 p.m. on Wednesday, when police responded to a call regarding...
Avian flu, inflation raising egg prices
BARODA, Mich. (WSBT) — Prices at the grocery store have been climbing, but the real sticker shock lately has been on the price of eggs. According to the United States Department of Agriculture, we are spending 2 dollars more now than we did in January of 2021 for a dozen of eggs.
Irish hit clutch three's to pickup first ACC win in overtime vs. Georgia Tech
NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WSBT) — It's been a slow start to the ACC season for Notre Dame in men's basketball:. Five straight defeats to open ACC action. The Irish had two frustrating, single-point losses to open league play vs. Syracuse and Florida State. However, Tuesday night, it was Notre Dame prevailing by one point, 73-72 over the Yellow Jackets.
