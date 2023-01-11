It's been 16 months since you up and left your Dartmouth post, ghosting everyone on dismissal. I'd be lying if I said I didn't look for you, but the truth is, you were nowhere to be found. When you were sold back in September of 2020, the word on the street was that you found a new home in Tiverton. Yet, when I drove up and down every street in town, your massive figure was hidden from the naked eye.

DARTMOUTH, MA ・ 9 HOURS AGO