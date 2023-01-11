ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, CO

10-year-old wins her first belt buckle at National Western Stock Show

By Dan Daru
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 2 days ago

DENVER (KDVR) — A 10-year-old girl from Hudson did well Monday night at the National Western Stock Show. She and her cow, Honey Bun, won big in the miniature Hereford competition.

It is loud, cold, and there is a certain odor in the air — and Mesa Arnold would not want to be anywhere else than right here, showing her cows.

“What a miniature Hereford is, they are genetically small, and they are very red and white,” she said.

Mesa makes up one-third of the LMT Cattle Company from Hudson Colorado, alongside her mom and dad Tami and Luke Arnold.

“Mesa happens to be the fifth generation to show here at the National Western Stock Show,” Tami Arnold said.

Tuesday, the miniature Hereford named Johnny Cash was getting the royal treatment at his own competition. Mesa is going to show the beautified bovine in the Miniature Hereford World Show.

“So what the judges look for is when his head is up, his head’s not really up right now, but when his head is up right here, it makes it curves and it’s flat,” Mesa told FOX31’s Dan Daru during a show and tell interview.

This is not Mesa’s first rodeo, so to speak, she has been showing cattle since she was knee-high to a bobcat.

Her years of experience paid off Monday night when Honey Bun won Reserve Champion and Mesa’s got the buckle to prove it.

“It makes me feel really happy because I never won a belt buckle here at the stock show before,” she said.

We are guessing it’s the first of many.

