Laurel County police chase ends in 2 arrests, 1 on the run

LONDON, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – One man is on the run and two people were arrested after a police chase in Laurel County.

Deputies said they were attempting to make a traffic stop and chased a car for several miles until it got stuck on a service road. Brittany Hubbard, 28, and 28-year-old John Stevens, both of Manchester, were arrested and charged with public intoxication of a controlled substance.

LATEST KENTUCKY NEWS:

On Sunday, authorities tried to stop a gray Saturn Aurora on Sinking Creek Road, but the car drove off and tried to escape for several miles before getting stuck in a forest service road. This is when Hubbard and Stevens were arrested

Deputies are still searching for Cody Osborne, who was able to escape from deputies. If you know where to find him, call the police.

(Via Laurel County Sheriff’s Office)

Cody Osborne (Via Laurel County Sheriff’s Office)

(Via Laurel County Sheriff’s Office)

Brittany Hubbard (Via Laurel County Sheriff’s Office)

John Stevens (Via Laurel County Sheriff’s Office)

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 56 News.