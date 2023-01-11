Laurel County police chase ends in 2 arrests, 1 on the run
LONDON, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – One man is on the run and two people were arrested after a police chase in Laurel County.
Deputies said they were attempting to make a traffic stop and chased a car for several miles until it got stuck on a service road. Brittany Hubbard, 28, and 28-year-old John Stevens, both of Manchester, were arrested and charged with public intoxication of a controlled substance.
On Sunday, authorities tried to stop a gray Saturn Aurora on Sinking Creek Road, but the car drove off and tried to escape for several miles before getting stuck in a forest service road. This is when Hubbard and Stevens were arrested
Deputies are still searching for Cody Osborne, who was able to escape from deputies. If you know where to find him, call the police.
