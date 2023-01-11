Read full article on original website
Westfield School Committee gives up skate park land to pave way for renovation
WESTFIELD — The School Committee voted unanimously this week to give up control of the land near Westfield Middle School where the city skateboard park is located, so the Parks Department can apply for grants to fund a renovation of the park. Community Development Director Peter J. Miller appeared...
westernmassnews.com
Turners Falls music program seeking instruments amid growing popularity
TURNERS FALLS, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Turners Falls music department is asking the community for help. They are in need of instruments for their students in the band, which has grown bigger than they anticipated in the past two years. “I use music as an outlet to express myself through...
School enrollment: Public school educators seek creative solutions to declining budgets due to dwindling students
After spending more than 10 years and hitting roadblocks while trying to find the best way to replace aging elementary schools and redistrict others, Westfield educators thought they had finally found the perfect solution. But midway through finalizing the complex process to replace the Abner Gibbs and Franklin Avenue schools...
Insufficient ticket sales cause Holyoke High School North prom cancellation
Holyoke High School North staff had to make a difficult decision on Monday to cancel the school’s Junior/Senior Prom.
westernmassnews.com
Western Mass News hosts Springfield students for Future Media Leaders visit
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News had some guests on Wednesday when students from the Early College High School in Springfield visited for our latest Future Media Leaders tour. The group made up of 20 ninth and tenth graders heard from our departments to learn about the career paths...
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: Amherst art display, Holyoke community dinner
(WGGB/WSHM) - Town by Town is taking us to Amherst and Holyoke this Thursday. In Amherst, several new pieces of artwork were put on display at the Mill District Local Art Gallery. The Mill District has been changed over to an almost entirely new collection of talented, local artists. Each...
amherstindy.org
Fundraising Deadline Looms For High School Track And Field Project
The Regional School Committee (RSC) will meet this Thursday, January 12, at 3 p.m. to determine whether required funding for the Track and Field Project at the high school has been secured. The motion passed by this committee on March 15, 2022 stipulated that, in addition to the $1.5 million already authorized, $2.2 million would need to be raised on or before January 16, 2023 in order for Option 3 (reorientation/expansion of the high school track and field using artificial turf) to proceed.
amherstindy.org
Letter: New UMass Pavillion A Flawed Undertaking
While I was walking with my dog around the property and trails that surround the Arthur F. Kinney Center for Renaissance Studies building, I noticed a Bobcat tractor ripping out the perennial beds behind the former Dakin home. I also noticed stakes with orange ribbon in the field behind the house. I did a bit of research and found the link to the notice from the University about the Service Workers Pavilion.
elms.edu
Megan Keyes, Fall ‘22
Bachelor of Science in Computer Information Technology and Security, and Computer Science. After earning my associate’s degree in computer security at Greenfield Community College, I transferred to Elms College to pursue my bachelor’s degree in Computer Information Technology and Security. My advisor at Greenfield recommended that I go to Elms. I originally wasn’t interested in earning a bachelor’s; I just wanted to get my associate’s and be done with school. But then I decided I wanted to learn more.
westernmassnews.com
Springfield Central High on alert after hoax indicated weapon was brought to school
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One Springfield school was on high alert after a false report of someone entering the school with a weapon Wednesday morning. As students were heading into class at Springfield Central High School, school officials received word that someone called in a report that a person was entering the school with a weapon. Springfield Police told Western Mass News that a related call came in that someone was also walking the streets with a weapon.
westernmassnews.com
Holyoke seniors provided important lesson on fire prevention
As Springfield schools continue their mask advisory for students, the latest COVID-19 numbers across the city have gone down. Family of mother killed in New Year’s Eve crash in Southwick speaks out. Updated: 16 hours ago. The family of a recent crash victim spoke exclusively to Western Mass News...
City of Holyoke names new director of Department Public Works
Carl Rossi of Clifton, New Jersey has been named director of the Department of Public Works for the City of Holyoke.
westernmassnews.com
Springfield leaders unveil new tax relief plan
All eyes are on the birthplace of basketball this weekend. Turners Falls music program seeking instruments amid growing popularity. The Turners Falls music department is asking the community for help. Getting Answers: companies in need of commercial truck drivers. Updated: 15 hours ago. Commercial truck drivers are still in dire...
westernmassnews.com
COVID-19 cases in Springfield declining after the holidays
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - As Springfield schools continue their mask advisory for students, the latest COVID-19 numbers across the city have gone down. Doctors said the new XBB 1.5 variant is more transmissable than all other forms of COVID-19 and with the potential of a post-holiday COVID-19 surge, the city’s Department of Health and Human Services hopes their mask advisory will stop the spread.
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: T-Birds book club, National Soup Month, and RCA expansion
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield, Ludlow, and Easthampton. A member of the Springfield Thunderbirds is launching his own book club. T-birds forward Anthony Angello is partnering with Springfield City Library and kicked off “Anthony’s Book Club” Wednesday at the library branch in East Forest Park.
westernmassnews.com
Springfield crews respond to fire on Lexington Street
The Turners Falls music department is asking the community for help. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and other city leaders revealed their plan to provide continued tax relief to people in the city on Thursday. MassHire. Updated: 10 hours ago. MassHire in Springfield has several services available to people looking to...
westernmassnews.com
Janna's Wednesday Forecast
As Springfield schools continue their mask advisory for students, the latest COVID-19 numbers across the city have gone down. Family of mother killed in New Year’s Eve crash in Southwick speaks out. Updated: 15 hours ago. The family of a recent crash victim spoke exclusively to Western Mass News...
westernmassnews.com
We’re Hiring Wednesday: MassHire Springfield Career Center
(WGGB/WSHM) - MassHire Springfield Career Center operated as FutureWorks Career Center from 1996 to 2018. They changed their name as part of a statewide rebranding of career centers to better link our services. They are more than a website. They are local people interacting with local job seekers and businesses. They assist people in building their skill sets to meet the needs of businesses. Advance your job search and career through their many workshops and career training options. MassHire Springfield offers companies a variety of recruitment options ranging from large job expos, to on-site recruitment options for individual companies. They are the resource for meeting staffing needs. Their goal is to match the needs of people looking for work to those of our business partners.
Springfield City Council asks mayor to pause trash fees in 2023
SPRINGFIELD — City Council passed a resolution at its Monday night meeting calling for the mayor to eliminate trash fees after at least one councilor questioned whether the body had the authority to order the change. Days after he announced his candidacy for mayor, City Councilor Justin Hurst had...
Native groups say they’ll fight revised plan for controversial Northampton roundabout
NORTHAMPTON — A new plan from the state Department of Transportation for a tighter roundabout at North King and Hatfield streets isn’t swaying a Native American critic tasked with protecting the 8,000-year-old undisturbed village hidden under the earth near the site. “What really galls me is that the...
