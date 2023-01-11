Read full article on original website
KSLTV
SLCPD asking public to claim items after stolen trailers, property, unique artwork recovered in Monday arrest
SALT LAKE CITY — A 36-year-old man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of having stolen artwork and methamphetamine in his possession. Now, police are asking the public to claim their belongings that may have been found on the scene. The investigation started nearly ten months ago on March 31,...
ksl.com
KSLTV
Utah man sentenced to 25 years of prison for coercing, enticing minors on the internet
SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah man pleaded guilty to coercing and enticing minors on the internet across the U.S. On Monday, 34-year-old Landon Germaine of Woods Cross, Utah, was sentenced to 25 years of imprisonment and supervised release for life after agreeing to a plea deal, according to the United States Attorney’s Office District of Utah.
WATCH: Body cam footage of SLCPD officer accused of hitting man with vehicle
A Salt Lake City Police Officer is accused of driving under the influence and hitting a man. According to court documents Thomas Caygle is facing two charges including aggravated assault.
Southern Utah woman with multiple warrants accused of causing fatal car crash
A woman has been arrested on Monday, Jan. 9, in connection with a fatal car crash that occurred on State Route 9 in July 2022.
ksl.com
24-year-old woman killed in Ogden shooting identified by police
OGDEN — A 24-year-old woman who was shot to death early Sunday was identified Thursday, Ogden police said. Police responded to reports of a shooting near the 2200 block of Jefferson Avenue at about 6 a.m. Sunday. When police arrived, they discovered 24-year-old Madison Staker dead from a gunshot wound.
Gephardt Daily
Ogden PD: ‘Secure Your Guns’ PSA — don’t leave ’em in the car please, and easy on the NRA stickers
OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 9, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Ogden Police Department has announced a public service campaign to get people to lock up their guns. “The Ogden Police Department and police departments nationwide have seen a drastic increase in stolen handguns,” OPD Chief Eric Young writes in a post Monday on social media.
KSLTV
Public comments wanted on expansion of I-15 in northern Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Major changes are being planned for Interstate 15 from Salt Lake County up to Davis County. Before plans are finalized the Utah Department of Transportation wants to hear from residents about the proposed changes and an environmental impact statement. As Utah grows, the population is...
ABC 4
Documents Reveal Previous Charges Faced By 17-Year-Old Boy From Piute County
The 17-year-old boy who is a suspect in the murder of a 16-year-old girl has previously faced charges including aggravated assault. Documents Reveal Previous Charges Faced By 17-Year-Old …. The 17-year-old boy who is a suspect in the murder of a 16-year-old girl has previously faced charges including aggravated assault.
House deemed 'total loss,' man faces 4 felonies in South Weber house fire
A South Weber man is in custody after threatening police with a knife and setting a house on fire following a domestic incident Wednesday afternoon.
1 killed in ski accident at private Utah resort
Did the man die on the scene at the Morgan County private ski resort? Who came to help the man when he hit the snowbank?
Park City Councilman charged with disorderly conduct
PARK CITY, Utah — Park City Councilman Jeremy Rubell was charged with disorderly conduct last week for an incident with a White Pine Touring ski instructor that took place in […]
ABC 4
Ogden man allegedly killed woman after a night of arguing
OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – An Ogden man has been arrested after he allegedly shot and killed a 24-year-old woman on Sunday morning. Garrett Steven Gorsch, 21, was booked into the Weber County Sherriff’s Office and faces one count of murder, a first-degree felony. According to the charging documents,...
cowboystatedaily.com
Kemmerer Babysitter Charged With Beating 5-Year-Old Girl To Death Pleads Not Guilty
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Charged with beating a 5-year-old girl to death and abusing both the girl and her little sister, a Kemmerer babysitter pleaded not guilty to all three charges Monday morning. Cheri Marler, 51, fought back tears when she gave her not guilty...
kjzz.com
Two transported to trauma centers after crash in Layton
LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — Two people were transported to local area trauma centers after a car crash in Davis County, officials said. Layton Fire officials said on Monday that the crash happened at Main St. and Angel. More from 2News. They said one of the vehicle occupants required mechanical...
Arguments made in lawsuit between school district and family over softball field
A couple suing the Uintah School District over its softball field made their case in court on Wednesday.
Gephardt Daily
Ogden City police arrest murder suspect who reported shooting death of woman he says ‘refused to leave’ his residence
OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 9, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A man has been charged with the shooting murder of a 24-year-old woman found deceased in his central Ogden residence. Suspect Garrett Steven Gorsch, 21, was booked into the Weber County jail nearly nine hours after he alerted Ogden City police. Officers responded to the scene, near 2200 S. Jefferson Ave., just before 6 a.m. Sunday.
KUTV
Lawmakers poised to approve $1.55 million settlement in Utah grant fraud lawsuit
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah Legislature appears set to approve a settlement in a lawsuit alleging that state officials improperly used millions in federal grant money. Senate Joint Resolution 7, sponsored by Sen. Jerry Stevenson (R-Layton), was just made public ahead of the legislative session next week. It would approve a $1.55 million settlement that the state of Utah would pay to the federal government to settle the lawsuit originally filed by a prison inmate.
A Lucky Wyoming Man Grateful To Survive A Grizzly Attack
Lee Francis is a 65 year old Dentist from Evanston, WY. Francis and his son, who is also a Dentist, were on a mule deer hunt in northern Wyoming in the fall of 2022 when he was attacked and survived a grizzly bear. The two Dentists are not strangers to...
