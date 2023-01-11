ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, WY

Related
ksl.com

Police identify 2 people killed in Ogden crash on Sunday

OGDEN — Police have identified two individuals killed after their vehicle struck a building near the 3400 block of Washington Boulevard early Sunday. On Wednesday, Ogden police confirmed that Branson Horward, 19, and Jordan McCluskey, who just turned 20, were killed in the crash that injured one other. About...
OGDEN, UT
ksl.com

24-year-old woman killed in Ogden shooting identified by police

OGDEN — A 24-year-old woman who was shot to death early Sunday was identified Thursday, Ogden police said. Police responded to reports of a shooting near the 2200 block of Jefferson Avenue at about 6 a.m. Sunday. When police arrived, they discovered 24-year-old Madison Staker dead from a gunshot wound.
OGDEN, UT
KSLTV

Public comments wanted on expansion of I-15 in northern Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Major changes are being planned for Interstate 15 from Salt Lake County up to Davis County. Before plans are finalized the Utah Department of Transportation wants to hear from residents about the proposed changes and an environmental impact statement. As Utah grows, the population is...
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
ABC 4

Ogden man allegedly killed woman after a night of arguing

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – An Ogden man has been arrested after he allegedly shot and killed a 24-year-old woman on Sunday morning. Garrett Steven Gorsch, 21, was booked into the Weber County Sherriff’s Office and faces one count of murder, a first-degree felony. According to the charging documents,...
OGDEN, UT
kjzz.com

Two transported to trauma centers after crash in Layton

LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — Two people were transported to local area trauma centers after a car crash in Davis County, officials said. Layton Fire officials said on Monday that the crash happened at Main St. and Angel. More from 2News. They said one of the vehicle occupants required mechanical...
LAYTON, UT
Gephardt Daily

Ogden City police arrest murder suspect who reported shooting death of woman he says ‘refused to leave’ his residence

OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 9, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A man has been charged with the shooting murder of a 24-year-old woman found deceased in his central Ogden residence. Suspect Garrett Steven Gorsch, 21, was booked into the Weber County jail nearly nine hours after he alerted Ogden City police. Officers responded to the scene, near 2200 S. Jefferson Ave., just before 6 a.m. Sunday.
OGDEN, UT
KUTV

Lawmakers poised to approve $1.55 million settlement in Utah grant fraud lawsuit

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah Legislature appears set to approve a settlement in a lawsuit alleging that state officials improperly used millions in federal grant money. Senate Joint Resolution 7, sponsored by Sen. Jerry Stevenson (R-Layton), was just made public ahead of the legislative session next week. It would approve a $1.55 million settlement that the state of Utah would pay to the federal government to settle the lawsuit originally filed by a prison inmate.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
