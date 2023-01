STREAMING: fuboTV (Start your free trial) RADIO: AM 570, Sirius Ch. 83, SXM App 83 – Josh Lewin (play-by-play), Tracy Murray (analyst) UCLA came in at No. 7 in the most recent AP Poll and No. 6 in the USA Today Coaches Poll, and is currently No. 7 in the NET Rankings, No. 4 in the KenPom and No. 3 in the BARTHAG. Utah does not have votes in either poll, and is currently No. 43 in the NET, No. 48 in the KenPom and No. 36 in the BARTHAG.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 14 HOURS AGO