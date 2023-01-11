ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New York Post

JPMorgan claims entrepreneur Charlie Javice duped bank into buying $175M startup: suit

JPMorgan Chase claims it was duped by a 30-year-old entrepreneur who lied about the number of college kids who were using Frank — a financial-planning site that the mega-bank bought for $175 million. JPMorgan Chase alleges that Charlie Javice, who was featured on the Forbes “30 under 30” list in finance for 2019, led the bank to believe that Frank “was a business deeply engaged with the college-aged market segment with 4.265 million customers,” according to a lawsuit filed on Dec. 22, read. “Instead, it received a business with fewer than 300,000 customers,” according to the explosive suit filed in federal...
The Associated Press

Tesla closes up despite Musk selling $3.58B of its shares

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Shares of Tesla rose slightly Thursday despite news that CEO Elon Musk sold another $3.58 billion worth of the electric vehicle maker’s stock this week. The stock closed at $157.67, up less than 1% but still close to its two-year lows. Tesla did fare better than the broader U.S. stock market, where concerns about rising interest rates led to a 2.5% drop in the S&P 500 index. Musk, the new owner of Twitter, sold the Tesla shares from Monday through Wednesday, according to a filing posted Wednesday night with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. It wasn’t clear where the proceeds of the sales were being spent. Musk has sold nearly $23 billion worth of Tesla stock since April, with much of the money likely going to help fund his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter. Early last month, he sold nearly $4 billion worth of Tesla shares, according to regulatory filings.
TEXAS STATE
Markets Insider

Pre-IPO Apple, Facebook, Tesla, Google lead a VC firm's biggest missed investment opportunities - 'Kid, haven't you heard of Friendster? Move on. It's over!'

Would you be upset if you missed an opportunity to invest in Apple at a $60 million valuation before the company's initial public offering?. For Bessemer Venture Partners, that price was simply "outrageously expensive" as it passed on a chance on a pre-IPO secondary stock. Apple has since become the first company to touch a $3 trillion valuation and is currently worth $2 trillion.
Markets Insider

Binance's US unit gets court approval to move forward with $1 billion bid for bankrupt crypto lender Voyager's assets

Bankrupt crypto lender Voyager won initial court approval to sell assets to the US arm of crypto exchange Binance. The proposed buyout includes an agreement to transfer Voyager's customers to the crypto exchange, Reuters reported. Voyager customers are moving closer to being able to make withdrawals. Bankrupt crypto lender Voyager...
CALIFORNIA STATE
thenewscrypto.com

Thailand SEC Reportedly Investigating Insolvent Zipmex Exchange

The sale of digital asset services and goods will be scrutinized by the regulator. Zipmex declared bankruptcy after repeated attempts to resolve its financial difficulties. Reportedly, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of Thailand has begun looking into the troubled cryptocurrency exchange Zipmex. The latter’s compliance with local regulations on the sale of digital asset services and goods will be scrutinized by the regulator.
wealthinsidermag.com

FTX Co-Founder’s Alleged Extravagance Comes to Light in Bankruptcy Court Documents

Following the court filing that shows FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) wants access to FTX’s $460 million in Robinhood shares, Delaware bankruptcy court documents show tens of millions were spent by the FTX team in 2022 on living accommodations, hotels, food, and flights. Moreover, SBF’s quantitative trading firm allegedly owes more than $55,000 to Jimmy Buffett’s beach resort, Margaritaville, after Alameda and FTX executives occupied 20 suites for a few months last year.
FLORIDA STATE
cryptogazette.com

Sam Bankman-Fried Spars With FTX Debtors – Seized Robinhood Shares

According to the latest reports, the disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is fighting with FTX debtors over hundreds of millions of dollars worth of seized Robinhood shares. Check out the latest reports about all this below. SBF spars with FTX debtors. It’s been just revealed that the Court documents reveal...
BBC

Apple boss Tim Cook to have pay cut by over 40% this year

Apple chief executive Tim Cook will see his annual pay package slashed by more than 40% this year. The technology giant says Mr Cook requested the cut after criticism from shareholders. Apple's compensation committee awarded him a total "target compensation" of $49m (£45.1m) for 2023. Last year the iPhone...
The Independent

Apple chief Tim Cook takes over 40% pay cut, slashing salary by $35m

Apple’s boss Tim Cook has taken a pay cut of over 40 per cent, slashing his salary by about $35m, a new regulatory filing by the company revealed.The tech giant chief’s salary will be decreasing from $84m last year to $49m in 2023 on his own recommendation.“Mr Cook’s target total compensation is $49m, a reduction of over 40 per cent from his target 2022 total compensation,” Apple noted in the filing.While the Apple chief’s base salary remains at $3m, the regulatory filing says he will see more of his pay now tied to the company’s stock performance than it...

