MMA Fighting
Diego Sanchez makes bare knuckle debut against ex-boxing champ Austin Trout at BKFC KnuckleMania 3
Diego Sanchez is making the move from mixed martial arts into bare knuckle fighting. The UFC veteran and former Ultimate Fighter season 1 cast member has officially inked a deal to join the roster at BKFC where he’ll face boxing champion Austin Trout in the co-main event at the upcoming KnuckleMania 3 card on Feb. 17 in Albuquerque, N.M.
MMAmania.com
Conor McGregor torches Kelvin Gastelum after UFC withdrawal: ‘That’s full-on staph all over his face’
It’s a listless start for Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as its first event of the year just lost its original main event. Kelvin Gastelum was originally set to face Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Vegas 67, which takes place this weekend (Sat., Jan. 14, 2023) inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, but a “mouth injury” forced Gastelum to withdraw just as fight week was set to kickoff.
sportszion.com
UFC rumors: Francis Ngannou’s recent family photos hints UFC retirement
Francis Ngannou was truly one of the most mythical fighters in the UFC. From having nothing and being a refugee to knocking out the best fighters in the world, the legacy left by the Cameroonian is no short of a fairytale. Unfortunately, we may not see the knockout artist compete for the UFC for much longer.
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Rafael Fiziev promised Justin Gaethje fight in March, will be ‘shocked’ if it doesn’t happen
Rafael Fiziev is closer than ever to having his wish come true. Kazakhstan’s favorite fighting lightweight son has made it clear who he wants to fight since reaching the division’s official Top 15. Fiziev wants former UFC interim champion Justin Gaethje, and according to him, the matchup is currently being worked on for the first quarter of 2023.
Former UFC fighter Brendan Schaub reacts to “brilliant” Jake Paul signing with the PFL: “He’s doing the lord’s work”
Former UFC fighter Brendan Schaub is reacting to the ‘brilliant’ move in Jake Paul signing with the PFL. It was recently announced that Jake Paul was joining the Professional Fighters League (PFL) and will make his debut in the sport in 2023. It was ‘The Schmo’ who met...
Sporting News
PFL format, explained: Breaking down MMA league season, points, playoff system & more
Following the acquisition and restructuring of the World Series of Fighting, the Professional Fighters League was founded by Donn Davis. With a launch in 2018, it is the first major MMA promotion where athletes compete in a regular season, post-season, and championship format. The promotion has had four seasons, with...
Alistair Overeem reportedly in-talks to compete in ONE Championship openweight Muay Thai Grand Prix
Former UFC heavyweight title challenger Alistair Overeem could be heading to ONE Championship. ‘The Demolition Man’ was famously released from the UFC in 2021 following a loss to Alexander Volkov. Despite reportedly receiving interest from Bellator, Overeem seemed disinterested in competing in MMA. Instead, he signed to Glory Kickboxing.
UFC Fight Night 217's Raoni Barcelos wants Merab Dvalishvili with win over Umar Nurmagomedov
LAS VEGAS – Raoni Barcelos already has a name in mind if he can get past Umar Nurmagomedov. Barcelos (17-3 MMA, 6-2 UFC) meets Nurmagomedov (15-0 MMA, 3-0 UFC) on Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 217 main card opener at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The card streams on ESPN+.
Video: UFC Fight Night 217 media day interviews
LAS VEGAS – The 2023 schedule for the UFC begins on Saturday with UFC Fight Night 217, which takes place at the UFC Apex and streams on ESPN+. A makeshift light heavyweight main event serves as the final act on the card. Sean Strickland (25-5 MMA, 12-5 UFC) replaced the injured Kelvin Gastelum on five days’ notice against Nassourdine Imavov (12-3 MMA, 4-1 UFC) in the headliner.
Cory Sandhagen shares bold prediction for Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo title fight: “I think Cejudo will be able to stuff all his shots”
UFC bantamweight Cory Sandhagen has shared an interesting prediction for the proposed Aljamain Sterling vs Henry Cejudo fight. For months now, fans have been discussing the possibility of Alajamin Sterling defending the UFC bantamweight title against Henry Cejudo. While some may not like it, the UFC does seem to believe it’s the right direction of travel.
calfkicker.com
Nick Diaz names 5 greats that would be on his MMA Mount Rushmore
Nick Diaz is one of the certified legends in the sport of mixed martial arts. Diaz has been a fixture in the sport for the better part of the last 20 years and he’s still going. Diaz made his MMA debut back in 2001 and last competed against Robbie...
Wichita Eagle
MMA Junkie Radio #3326: Dana White’s media day, guest Louie Sutherland, more
On Episode 3,326, the guys discuss Dana White’s unscheduled appearance at UFC Fight Night 217 media day from every angle. Also, they speak to PFL’s Louie Sutherland, and more. Tune in!. Stream or download this and all episodes of MMA Junkie Radio over at OmnyStudio. You can also...
MMAmania.com
Charles Oliveira targets March or April return, questions if Beneil Dariush is ‘the fight’ for title contention
Charles Oliveira wants his 155-pound UFC title back. The Lightweight and Featherweight divisions will be showcased against each other at UFC 284 next month (Sat., Feb. 11, 2023) in Perth, Australia. Islam Makhachev seeks his first title defense by fending off reigning Featherweight kingpin and pound-for-pound best, Alexander Volkanovski. Had...
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 67 predictions: Early ‘Prelims’ undercard preview | Strickland vs. Imavov
Middleweights helm UFC’s first event of 2022 this Saturday (Jan. 14, 2022) when fast-rising Nassourdine Imavov squares off with super short notice replacement, Sean Strickland, inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. UFC Vegas 67 will also see Dan Ige look to get back on track at Damon Jackson’s expense, knockout punchers Punahele Soriano and Roman Kopylov collide at Middleweight, and Ketlen Vieira battle Raquel Pennington.
Yardbarker
Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Benson Henderson Headlines Bellator 292 in San Jose
The first two matchups of the Bellator lightweight grand prix are set for Bellator 292. Shortly after the 155-pound field was revealed by Scott Coker, the promotion announced that. Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Benson Henderson will serve as the headliner for the March 10 event in San Jose, Calif. Tofiq Musayev...
