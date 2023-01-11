ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MMAmania.com

Conor McGregor torches Kelvin Gastelum after UFC withdrawal: ‘That’s full-on staph all over his face’

It’s a listless start for Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as its first event of the year just lost its original main event. Kelvin Gastelum was originally set to face Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Vegas 67, which takes place this weekend (Sat., Jan. 14, 2023) inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, but a “mouth injury” forced Gastelum to withdraw just as fight week was set to kickoff.
LAS VEGAS, NV
sportszion.com

UFC rumors: Francis Ngannou’s recent family photos hints UFC retirement

Francis Ngannou was truly one of the most mythical fighters in the UFC. From having nothing and being a refugee to knocking out the best fighters in the world, the legacy left by the Cameroonian is no short of a fairytale. Unfortunately, we may not see the knockout artist compete for the UFC for much longer.
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Rafael Fiziev promised Justin Gaethje fight in March, will be ‘shocked’ if it doesn’t happen

Rafael Fiziev is closer than ever to having his wish come true. Kazakhstan’s favorite fighting lightweight son has made it clear who he wants to fight since reaching the division’s official Top 15. Fiziev wants former UFC interim champion Justin Gaethje, and according to him, the matchup is currently being worked on for the first quarter of 2023.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Video: UFC Fight Night 217 media day interviews

LAS VEGAS – The 2023 schedule for the UFC begins on Saturday with UFC Fight Night 217, which takes place at the UFC Apex and streams on ESPN+. A makeshift light heavyweight main event serves as the final act on the card. Sean Strickland (25-5 MMA, 12-5 UFC) replaced the injured Kelvin Gastelum on five days’ notice against Nassourdine Imavov (12-3 MMA, 4-1 UFC) in the headliner.
bjpenndotcom

Cory Sandhagen shares bold prediction for Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo title fight: “I think Cejudo will be able to stuff all his shots”

UFC bantamweight Cory Sandhagen has shared an interesting prediction for the proposed Aljamain Sterling vs Henry Cejudo fight. For months now, fans have been discussing the possibility of Alajamin Sterling defending the UFC bantamweight title against Henry Cejudo. While some may not like it, the UFC does seem to believe it’s the right direction of travel.
calfkicker.com

Nick Diaz names 5 greats that would be on his MMA Mount Rushmore

Nick Diaz is one of the certified legends in the sport of mixed martial arts. Diaz has been a fixture in the sport for the better part of the last 20 years and he’s still going. Diaz made his MMA debut back in 2001 and last competed against Robbie...
Wichita Eagle

MMA Junkie Radio #3326: Dana White’s media day, guest Louie Sutherland, more

On Episode 3,326, the guys discuss Dana White’s unscheduled appearance at UFC Fight Night 217 media day from every angle. Also, they speak to PFL’s Louie Sutherland, and more. Tune in!. Stream or download this and all episodes of MMA Junkie Radio over at OmnyStudio. You can also...
MMAmania.com

UFC Vegas 67 predictions: Early ‘Prelims’ undercard preview | Strickland vs. Imavov

Middleweights helm UFC’s first event of 2022 this Saturday (Jan. 14, 2022) when fast-rising Nassourdine Imavov squares off with super short notice replacement, Sean Strickland, inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. UFC Vegas 67 will also see Dan Ige look to get back on track at Damon Jackson’s expense, knockout punchers Punahele Soriano and Roman Kopylov collide at Middleweight, and Ketlen Vieira battle Raquel Pennington.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Benson Henderson Headlines Bellator 292 in San Jose

The first two matchups of the Bellator lightweight grand prix are set for Bellator 292. Shortly after the 155-pound field was revealed by Scott Coker, the promotion announced that. Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Benson Henderson will serve as the headliner for the March 10 event in San Jose, Calif. Tofiq Musayev...
SAN JOSE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy