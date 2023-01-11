Read full article on original website
Atlanta Hawks Reportedly Want Rudy Gobert Sized Haul For John Collins
NBA executive reveals Atlanta's steep asking price for John Collins.
Lakers Want Trade for Cam Reddish of Knicks?
The New York Knicks and the NBA represent a constantly-in-motion thing ... and All Knicks, powered by Sports Illustrated, is here to chronicle it for you - news and rumors and the whole Big Apple ...
Hawks’ Hefty Price for John Collins; Should Lakers Pursue Mavs’ Christian Wood? - NBA Trade Deadline
JAN 10 Hawks’ Steep Collins Price; Lakers as Wood Suitor?. According to one report, the Hawks’ asking price for John Collins might be in the Rudy Gobert or Donovan Mitchell range from last summer. We discussed the idea of the Mavs pursuing Collins if they can’t reach a...
NBA Rumors: Knicks And Suns Interested In Gary Trent Jr.
Two teams are already interested in acquring Gary Trent Jr.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Stephen A. Smith Is Not Happy With Shannon Sharpe's Decision
Last Tuesday, Shannon Sharpe did not make an appearance on FS1's Undisputed. Many people thought he took the day off because he was frustrated with his debate partner, Skip Bayless. During an appearance on Draymond Green's podcast, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith shared his thoughts on Sharpe's ...
NBA Odds: Pelicans vs. Celtics prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/11/2023
The New Orleans Pelicans (25-16) visit the Boston Celtics (29-12) on Wednesday night. Action tips off at 7:40 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Pelicans-Celtics prediction and pick. New Orleans has lost two of their last three games but still sits in third place in...
Magic Starting 5: Warriors Trade Involving Moses Moody to Orlando
The Magic Insider lists five of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Orlando Magic news and analysis.
NBA Top Five Performances, Jan. 9: New Orleans Pelicans Cruise Past Washington Wizards Behind C.J. McCollum’s 34-Point Performance
New Orleans Pelicans guard C.J. McCollum had 34 points, five rebounds and two steals in the win against the Washington Wizards. Since losing star center Zion Williamson to injury, the Pelicans will need consistent offensive performances from their star players. OTHERS:. -Giannis Antetokounmpo’s double-double helped the Milwaukee Bucks rally from...
Bam Adebayo, Kyle Lowry updates as Miami barely meets minimum vs. Thunder
The Miami Heat will be severely shorthanded when they take on the Oklahoma City Thunder Tuesday night in South Beach. Ira Winderman of The Sun Sentinel has reported that Bam Adebayo, Kyle Lowry, and Tyler Herro are all out for the said contest due to injuries. Lowry is said to...
All Lakers Expert Predictions For Thursday Night’s Game Against The Dallas Mavericks
Tonight, your Los Angeles Lakers will host Mark Cuban's Dallas Mavericks at Crypto.com Arena. It will be the second time these two teams face off this season, following last month's Christmas Day Dallas beatdown of LA. The team could be getting at least some reinforcements back after missing five rotation...
Lakers News: LA To Work Out Four-Time All-Star Friday
With 10-day contracts now en vogue across the NBA, your Los Angeles Lakers continue to monitor available free agents. As we revealed last week, rumblings had emerged that one-time Laker (technically) DeMarcus Cousins is set to get a look soon. Now, we have more intel on exactly what the timeline for Boogie's arrival looks like.
The Latest on Who's in and Who's Out for Wednesday's Celtics-Pelicans Game
Wednesday's matchup between the Celtics and Pelicans represents the start of the first back-to-back Boston's had since Robert Williams made his season debut. During his pregame media availability, Celtics' bench boss Joe Mazzulla confirmed that Williams will not play against New Orleans and that ...
Kevin Durant And Markieff Morris' Handshake Goes Viral: "What A Bad Influence For Kids..."
Not everyone on social media was happy about Brooklyn Nets' stars Kevin Durant and Markieff Morris' handshake. The duo had a rather peculiar style, but to most, it felt like the duo was implying that they would smoke Marijuana. This didn't sit down too well with some of the parents whose children would tune in to watch games regularly.
