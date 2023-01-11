Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Iconic 43-Year Old Shopping Mall Permanently Closing in MarchJoel EisenbergWhite Plains, NY
Governor New York, Kathy Hochul Wants To Legalize Basement Apartments In New York CityAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Row NYC Hotel throws away 'tons' of food because migrants housed there won't eat it, taxpayers foot the billAmarie M.New York City, NY
New York's Plan to End Homelessness - Will it Work?Tom HandyNew York City, NY
Hochul's planned Interborough Express is a step in the right direction but leaves Bronx residents in the coldWelcome2TheBronxNew York City, NY
George Santos Faces up to Five Years in Prison if Convicted of Fraud
Brazilian prosecutors say the New York congressman-elect used a stolen checkbook and a false name to spend nearly $700 on clothing in 2008.
ISIS terrorist smiled after NYC bike path attack, gave ‘proud confession’: feds
The terrorist who allegedly killed eight people by ramming into them with a truck on a Lower Manhattan bike path smiled at the thought of his murderous rampage while giving a proud confession to an FBI agent soon after the 2017 attack, a federal prosecutor said at the start of his trial Monday. Sayfullo Saipov, 34, repeatedly proclaimed his support for ISIS after the attack, including to an FBI agent who is set to testify at his terrorism trial in Manhattan federal court, Assistant US Attorney Alexander Li told jurors in his opening statement. “He smiled at the memory of his attack...
Washington Examiner
Death penalty trial for man accused of New York City bike path terror attack begins
The trial of an Islamic State-affiliated Uzbek immigrant, who is accused of killing eight people with a rented truck, opened on Monday. Sayfullo Saipov, 34, is accused of using a rented Home Depot truck to ram over a dozen and a half people on a New York City bike lane on Oct. 31, 2017, in order to gain acceptance into the terror group. He has pled not guilty to the 28-count indictment that charges him with eight counts of murder, 18 counts of attempted murder, and other terrorism-related charges, according to CNN.
Accused Rioter Seen Storming Pelosi’s Office Asks Judge: Don’t Let Prosecutors Tell Jury About Police Who Died After Jan. 6
The man photographed kicking his foot up on a desk in then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office asked a federal judge not to let prosecutors mention the U.S. Capitol police officers who died after Jan. 6, 2021. As accused rioter Richard “Bigo” Barnett readies for jury selection on Monday, defense...
Former Arkansas judge facing federal charges
(The Center Square) - Former Monroe County District Court Judge Thomas David Carruth is facing a long list of federal charges for allegedly soliciting sex from the girlfriend of a defendant. Carruth, 63, was arrested Thursday, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice. The former Arkansas...
Russian prisoners sent to the front lines in Ukraine have been publicly executed for not charging into enemy fire, captured inmates say
One former inmate said many of the recruited Russian prisoners sent to the front in Ukraine by Wagner are drug addicts and "completely insane."
Dr. Phil debate on illegal immigration gets explosive: 'Why didn't White people stay in England?'
Dr. Phil guests feuded over how America should handle its chaotic southern border, which has seen massive waves of illegal immigration, some of which is associated with cartels.
New York bishop who was robbed of $1m in jewellery arrested for fraud
A New York bishop, who was robbed at gunpoint mid-sermon in July this year, has been arrested by federal authorities on charges of fraud.Lamor Whitehead, 44, the founder of Brooklyn-based Leaders of Tomorrow International Churches, has been held on federal charges of fraud, extortion and making false statements to FBI agents, reported Fox News.“As we allege today, Whitehead carried out several duplicitous schemes in order to receive funds from his victims,” said FBI assistant director Michael J Driscoll in a statement on Monday.“Additionally, when speaking with authorities, Whitehead consciously chose to mislead and lie to them. If you are...
DeSantis Stuns the Nation by Declaring State of Emergency in Florida
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency after several hundred immigrants arrived in the Florida Keys. In an executive order, DeSantis activated the National Guard and other state resources to “protect Floridians from the dangerous impacts of the Biden Border Crisis."
Ex-Playboy and Maxim Model Sentenced for Murder of California Psychiatrist Found Stuffed in Trunk of Her Car
A former Playboy and Maxim model was sentenced to 10 to 25 years in Nevada state prison on Tuesday over her role in the death of a California doctor found stuffed in the trunk of a car near Las Vegas. Kelsey Turner, 29, entered an Alford plea in November of...
A Florida pastor and his son used COVID-19 relief money to try to buy a $3.7 million Disney World mansion, federal prosecutors allege
Prosecutors charged Evan and Joshua Edwards with bank fraud for allegedly lying about their ministry to get an $8.4 million loan.
hstoday.us
Georgia Man with Ties to White Supremacist Organization Pleads Guilty to Federal Hate Crime for Racially Motivated Shootings
A Georgia man pleaded guilty today to a federal hate crime and a firearms violation for shooting into two Clayton County convenience stores in an attempt to kill those inside because of their race and ethnicity. According to information presented in court, on July 30, 2021, Larry Edward Foxworth, 48,...
Trump lawyers' bid to delay trial over "pyramid scheme" lawsuit just backfired on his 2024 campaign
A federal lawsuit accusing former President Donald Trump and his family of promoting a pyramid scheme will finally go to trial on Jan. 29, 2024 – at the start of a presidential election year. The lawsuit, which was anonymously filed in Oct. 2018, alleges that the Trump Corporation promoted...
DC officer found guilty of murder after 20-year-old killed in police pursuit
WASHINGTON — A D.C. police officer was found guilty on all charges after a month-and-a-half-long trial surrounding a police pursuit death of Karon Hylton Brown. The verdict came Wednesday on the fifth day of jury deliberations, and marks the first time a D.C. officer has been convicted of murder in the line of duty.
Royal Navy frigate shadows Russian warship as it sails towards UK loaded with ‘unstoppable’ 7,000mph hypersonic missiles
A ROYAL Navy warships intercepted a Russian warship carrying Putin's new "unstoppable" 7,000mph hypersonic missiles. HMS Portland tracked the guided missile frigate Admiral Gorshkov as it sailed close to the UK in the North Sea. The Type-23 frigate shadowed Vladimir Putin's warship that set sail with much fanfare for a...
Ex-Portland lawyer sentenced to more than 8 years in prison for stealing more than $3.8 million in clients’ money
Former personal injury lawyer Lori E. Deveny, who cheated more than 135 clients out of more than $3.8 million, was sentenced Monday to nearly 8 ½ years in federal prison. U.S. District Judge Michael W. Mosman called Deveny’s fraud more “calculating and predatory than desperate,” though he said he believed part of what contributed to Deveny’s downfall was the emotional and physical abuse she endured from her late husband, who took his own life in 2018.
George Santos claimed to be one of the first people in the US diagnosed with COVID-19. That looks to be bogus too.
Rep. George Santos claimed to be one of the first people in the US with COVID-19, but there are discrepancies in his retellings of the story.
Times Square machete attack suspect indicted on terrorism charges
Trevor Bickford, the 19-year-old accused of attacking New York Police Department officers with a machete on New Year's Eve, was indicted Friday on more than a dozen charges, including several terrorism charges, prosecutors announced.
Federal Prosecutors Seek a Decade Behind Bars for Jen Shah, the ‘Most Culpable Person’ in a Nationwide Telemarketing Fraud
Federal prosecutors asked a judge to sentence former Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jennifer Shah to 10 years in prison, calling her the “most culpable person charged” in a nationwide telemarketing fraud scheme that targeted the elderly. “For nearly a decade, the defendant was an integral...
Trial begins for man charged in West Side Highway bike path Halloween terror attack
If he is convicted and sentenced to lethal injection, Saipov would be the first federal defendant put to death from a New York case since Julius and Ethel Rosenberg in 1953.
