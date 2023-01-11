ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile County, AL

Comments / 2

Related
alreporter.com

New Mobile County district attorney takes office

Keith Blackwood was officially sworn in as Mobile County district attorney on Wednesday. Mobile County District Attorney's Office. Mobile County District Attorney Keith Blackwood was officially sworn into office Wednesday, taking the rein as the county’s top prosecutor. City and county elected officials, law enforcement officials, community members and...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Services planned Saturday for Judge Patterson

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for Mobile County Circuit Court Judge James Patterson. Visitation will be Saturday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church,1453 Old Shell Rd., from 10 a.m. until the service at 11 a.m. Patterson suffered a stroke over the Christmas holidays and died this...
MOBILE, AL
police1.com

'Bad Day on the Bayou': Officer who began LE career in his 50s releases cop novel

MOBILE, Ala. — Mark Johnson once walked the streets of downtown Mobile as a top executive of a prestigious nonprofit. Later, after a most unusual midlife career change, he patrolled the same streets as a 50-something rookie cop. On Friday he’ll be one of the attractions at the city’s monthly art walk, as a fledgling novelist.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

2021 Prichard murder suspect back in Mobile Metro Jail

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man who was arrested by Prichard police for murder in 2021 is back in Mobile Metro Jail, according to the Mobile jail log. According to the jail log, Broderick McCants Jr., 30, was arrested and booked into jail just before 10 Saturday morning. It is unclear why he was booked […]
PRICHARD, AL
WKRG News 5

Applications for 2023-24 USS ALABAMA Crewmate program open Jan. 23

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The 2023-24 USS ALABAMA Crewmate program applications are set to open for young women ages 19 to 21 on January 23. Participants represent Battleship Memorial Park at events and public appearances throughout Alabama. The program, founded in 1967, is an ambassador program which has offered “more than 250 young women the […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

New murder charge likely to bolster Mobile prosecutors’ Aniah’s Law argument

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A judge on Friday postponed a court hearing for a man accused in a string of violent offenses, as his legal problems continue to mount. Prosecutors had planned to present evidence against Darrius Dewayne Rowser, 19, in an attempt to keep him locked up without bail under the state’s Aniah’s Law. But following a discussion with lawyers a day after authorities in D’Iberville, Mississippi, charged Rowser with committing a murder outside of a casino, Mobile County District Judge George Zoghby agreed to reset the hearing to Thursday.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

McIntosh VFD disaster relief drive underway for storm victims

MCINTOSH, Ala. (WALA) - The McIntosh Volunteer Fire Department is holding a disaster relief drive for Selma residents affected by Thursday’s devastating tornado. The agency is looking for non-perishable, pre-packaged foods, bottled water and sports drinks. Those who would like to contribute can drop donations off at the following...
SELMA, AL
WJTV 12

Warrants issued for Alabama men in fatal shooting outside Mississippi casino

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Police announced warrants have been issued for two Alabama men in connection to a fatal shooting that happened outside of the Scarlet Pearl Casino in September 2022. D’Iberville police said warrants were issued for 19-year-old Dewayne Rowser, Jr., of Mobile, and 18-year-old Karmelo Cortez Morris Derks, of Pritchard. The two men each […]
D'IBERVILLE, MS
mageenews.com

Mobile, Alabama Man Sentenced to Over 11 Years in Prison for Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Animal Crushing, and Escape

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Gulfport, Miss. – A Mobile, AL man was sentenced to a total of 135 months in federal prison for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, animal crushing and escape, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Kurt Thielhorn of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Daphne woman gets almost seven years for $127,000 fraud

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - More than a year after pleading guilty to stealing more than $127,000 through fraud, a former medical staffing company employee received almost seven years in prison on Wednesday. U.S. District Judge Gnny Granade sentenced Roseanna Taylor to six years and nine months in prison, followed by...
DAPHNE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Gallery Night Pensacola

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Gallery Night Pensacola is a 501c3 promoting local arts and culture in Downtown Pensacola. It takes place on the third Friday of each month on Palafox Street to Mardi Gras Street from 5-9 p.m. For more information, visit this website. --- Download the FOX10 Weather App....
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

1 shot in alleged robbery attempt, Prichard police say

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - The Prichard Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured Friday morning. Police responded to Two Dragons Convenience Store, 931 Dunlap Cir., on a report of one shot. According to authorities, the incident happened at Light of the Village (Alabama Village) where a...
PRICHARD, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy