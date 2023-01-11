Read full article on original website
alreporter.com
New Mobile County district attorney takes office
Keith Blackwood was officially sworn in as Mobile County district attorney on Wednesday. Mobile County District Attorney's Office. Mobile County District Attorney Keith Blackwood was officially sworn into office Wednesday, taking the rein as the county’s top prosecutor. City and county elected officials, law enforcement officials, community members and...
WALA-TV FOX10
Services planned Saturday for Judge Patterson
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for Mobile County Circuit Court Judge James Patterson. Visitation will be Saturday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church,1453 Old Shell Rd., from 10 a.m. until the service at 11 a.m. Patterson suffered a stroke over the Christmas holidays and died this...
police1.com
'Bad Day on the Bayou': Officer who began LE career in his 50s releases cop novel
MOBILE, Ala. — Mark Johnson once walked the streets of downtown Mobile as a top executive of a prestigious nonprofit. Later, after a most unusual midlife career change, he patrolled the same streets as a 50-something rookie cop. On Friday he’ll be one of the attractions at the city’s monthly art walk, as a fledgling novelist.
2021 Prichard murder suspect back in Mobile Metro Jail
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man who was arrested by Prichard police for murder in 2021 is back in Mobile Metro Jail, according to the Mobile jail log. According to the jail log, Broderick McCants Jr., 30, was arrested and booked into jail just before 10 Saturday morning. It is unclear why he was booked […]
Applications for 2023-24 USS ALABAMA Crewmate program open Jan. 23
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The 2023-24 USS ALABAMA Crewmate program applications are set to open for young women ages 19 to 21 on January 23. Participants represent Battleship Memorial Park at events and public appearances throughout Alabama. The program, founded in 1967, is an ambassador program which has offered “more than 250 young women the […]
WALA-TV FOX10
New murder charge likely to bolster Mobile prosecutors’ Aniah’s Law argument
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A judge on Friday postponed a court hearing for a man accused in a string of violent offenses, as his legal problems continue to mount. Prosecutors had planned to present evidence against Darrius Dewayne Rowser, 19, in an attempt to keep him locked up without bail under the state’s Aniah’s Law. But following a discussion with lawyers a day after authorities in D’Iberville, Mississippi, charged Rowser with committing a murder outside of a casino, Mobile County District Judge George Zoghby agreed to reset the hearing to Thursday.
WALA-TV FOX10
McIntosh VFD disaster relief drive underway for storm victims
MCINTOSH, Ala. (WALA) - The McIntosh Volunteer Fire Department is holding a disaster relief drive for Selma residents affected by Thursday’s devastating tornado. The agency is looking for non-perishable, pre-packaged foods, bottled water and sports drinks. Those who would like to contribute can drop donations off at the following...
WALA-TV FOX10
Louisiana man gets split sentence for Baldwin County rape conviction
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - A Louisiana man convicted of rape in Baldwin County will serve prison time. Baldwin County Circuit Judge J. Clark Stankoski on Wednesday handed down a 20-year split sentence for Tyler Frame of Metairie, La. Frame will serve five years in state prison, followed by five...
WLOX
Inmate sentenced for assault, death of other inmate in Jackson Co. ADC
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A man was sentenced to an additional 20 years in the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) for the deadly assault of an inmate at the Jackson County Adult Detention Center in 2021, according to the district attorney’s office. Jackson County Circuit Court Judge Calvin...
Embattled Pensacola contractor says he should be able to work again
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Embattled Pensacola contractor Jesse LaCoste showed up at the recent Escambia County Contractor Competency Board meeting on Wednesday, asking the board to reinstate his license so he would be able to work again. LaCoste, who has been arrested in connection with a project he allegedly got paid for and did […]
Warrants issued for Alabama men in fatal shooting outside Mississippi casino
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Police announced warrants have been issued for two Alabama men in connection to a fatal shooting that happened outside of the Scarlet Pearl Casino in September 2022. D’Iberville police said warrants were issued for 19-year-old Dewayne Rowser, Jr., of Mobile, and 18-year-old Karmelo Cortez Morris Derks, of Pritchard. The two men each […]
2 Mobile shooting suspects charged in Mississippi murder
Two men accused of shooting two people at the Walmart off I-65 in Mobile are now also accused of murder in D'Iberville, Mississippi. One of the men is also charged in a shooting at the Paparazzi Club in Downtown Mobile on November 26.
Escambia Co. Fire Rescue Lt. Terrell Jackson to be laid to rest next week
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The funeral arrangements for Escambia County Fire Rescue Lt. Terrell Jackson will be next week. The Vigil is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 20, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., at Tracy Morton Memorial Chapel, located at 55 Coast Road. The Celebration of Life is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 21, from 11 […]
mageenews.com
Mobile, Alabama Man Sentenced to Over 11 Years in Prison for Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Animal Crushing, and Escape
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Gulfport, Miss. – A Mobile, AL man was sentenced to a total of 135 months in federal prison for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, animal crushing and escape, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Kurt Thielhorn of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
WALA-TV FOX10
Gulf Distributing to relocate operations to former Press-Register building in downtown Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The following information was found online:. The Mobile Chamber is proud to announce that Gulf Distributing, one of the oldest and most respected beverage distributors in the southeast, plans to relocate its operations from Moffett Road to Downtown Mobile. The company will overhaul the former Press-Register...
WALA-TV FOX10
Daphne woman gets almost seven years for $127,000 fraud
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - More than a year after pleading guilty to stealing more than $127,000 through fraud, a former medical staffing company employee received almost seven years in prison on Wednesday. U.S. District Judge Gnny Granade sentenced Roseanna Taylor to six years and nine months in prison, followed by...
WALA-TV FOX10
Gallery Night Pensacola
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Gallery Night Pensacola is a 501c3 promoting local arts and culture in Downtown Pensacola. It takes place on the third Friday of each month on Palafox Street to Mardi Gras Street from 5-9 p.m. For more information, visit this website. --- Download the FOX10 Weather App....
WLOX
NEW DETAILS: Four-month manhunt leads to arrest of two Alabama men for Scarlet Pearl parking lot murder
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - We’re learning new details about how detectives were able to track down two suspects accused of killing a man in a Coast casino parking lot four months ago. “Investigations of this type are multifaceted, complex and most times just hard.”. That’s how Major Marty...
WALA-TV FOX10
1 shot in alleged robbery attempt, Prichard police say
PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - The Prichard Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured Friday morning. Police responded to Two Dragons Convenience Store, 931 Dunlap Cir., on a report of one shot. According to authorities, the incident happened at Light of the Village (Alabama Village) where a...
Friends, co-workers mourn loss of Calcedeaver Firefighter killed in crash
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Family, friends, and firefighters are paying tribute to a volunteer firefighter killed in a crash last week. 60-year-old Thomas Graham died in a motorcycle crash. He was also a beloved member of the Calcedeaver Volunteer Fire Department. Better known as “Skeeter” to his friends, Thomas Graham is remembered as a […]
