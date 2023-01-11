Santa Clarita Receives Over Seven Inches Of Rain In The New Year

The new year has proven itself to be wet and stormy in recent days, with over seven inches of rain falling on Santa Clarita since Jan. 1.

Large stretches of Southern California have taken a beating by Mother Nature and Santa Clarita is no exception. Today alone, over four inches of rain has fallen, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

The NWS keeps record of the amount of rain that falls in Santa Clarita every hour since Jan. 1, among other things like wind speeds and humidity. According to this data, 7.2 in. of rain has fallen as of 4:57 p.m. on Jan. 10 since the beginning of 2023.

Rain of this magnitude hasn’t been seen by Southern Californians in years, with the seemingly perpetual drought impacting rainfall and drying up riverbeds. By this time in the last three years, the rain total has not risen above two inches, according to data collected by University of California Cooperative Extension.

In January of 2022, rainfall total was 0.16 in., in 2021 it was 1.34 in. and in 2020 it was .29 inches.

According to the Associated Press (AP) the rain is expected to help with drought conditions in California, though experts are unsure of how much. Some reservoirs along the state have begun to fill but the recent storms will not reverse the extensive effects of a years-long drought.

Despite optimism on the improvements to the drought, the deluge has resulted in an Emergency Declaration by President Joe Biden as Californians are faced with navigating unfamiliar weather conditions that can have dangerous results . In the past few days multiple traffic collisions, water rescues and instances of flooding have occurred in the city.

The rainfall has come in increments of 1-2 days each week in Santa Clarita, and more rain is on the horizon. The heaviest of the rain is expected to be over by Tuesday, with lighter rain forecasted for the weekend beginning Friday night.

