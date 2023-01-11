Artificial intelligence to map all planets and could change our plans for Moon and Mars

A TEAM of scientists has developed a new open-source tool, powered by artificial intelligence, to map out the planets.

Researchers from Constructor University in Bremen, Germany, the University of Padua, and the University of Bologna from Italy came together for the project.

A team of scientists has developed a new tool to map out the planets Credit: Getty

The goal was to change the way planetary landforms are mapped out as the current system is a multi-step process that is extremely time-consuming, such as the case of mapping surfaces on Mars.

The team found that using deep-learning techniques using artificial neural networks to analyze data sets could improve the production process.

It also allowed for the creation of an open-source, ready-to-use, and highly customizable tool for planetary mapping.

“We were interested in designing a simple, out-of-the-box tool that can be customized and used by many,” said Giacomo Nodjoumi, who was involved in the project.

The tool has been called “DeepLandforms” and is open and available to be optimized in the future.

It is an inexpensive, fast, and simple approach to mapping planets in outer space, according to the team.

DeepLandforms was tested by the scientists and it demonstrated results that can be achieved with the help of software for planetary mapping with a specific landform on Mars, that resembled lava tubes on Earth.

Geological maps are important in planetary exploration as they help serve as the basis for possible explorations by robots or humans.

However, an open-source, ready-to-use and highly customizable toolset has never been released to help in planetary mapping until now.

As technology improves, so will mapping techniques on Earth and in outer space.

