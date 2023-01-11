Read full article on original website
EPLN Sports Calendar | Week of Jan. 16
Monday, Jan. 16 Monday marks the start of a busy week for the Eagles girls basketball team, who will play four games in five days. The sixth-ranked Eagles start the marathon by facing Mahtomedi in the MLK Classic at St. Catherine University. Opening tip is 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17 A busy Tuesday begins with the [...]
Tough weekend for Eagles with losses to No. 3 Hopkins and No. 2 Lakeville North
Eden Prairie boys basketball interim head coach Trevor Mbakwe stood on the floor of the nearly empty gymnasium at Eden Prairie High School on Friday night, shortly after his team’s hard-fought battle with third-ranked Hopkins. Moments before, the arena was near capacity with EP faithful, who cheered the fifth-ranked Eagles as they traded blows with [...]
BSM’s Red Knights knock off Eagles 4-0
Coming off a strong showing against the fourth-ranked Edina Hornets Wednesday, hopes were high the Eden Prairie Eagles would elevate their level of play against No. 10 Benilde-St. Margaret’s on Thursday – their second game in as many days. “The truth is, throughout a 24- or 25-game season, teams are going to have a game [...]
After fast start, Eagles fizzle against Holy Family
Ryan Koering is the captain of the Eden Prairie boys hockey team – and their lone senior. Thursday night after the Eagles 3-2 loss to Holy Family, Koering was limping out of the locker room when he was asked what happened. “I took a shot in the ankle,” he replied. The senior had been on [...]
2-hour late start for EP Schools on Wed., Jan. 11
Eden Prairie Schools notified families that there will be a two-hour late start on Wednesday, Jan. 11 due to unexpectedly icy roads. The following programs have a two-hour late start: The following programs are closed or canceled: The following programs are continuing as scheduled:
Agriculture Exploration club takes root at EPHS
Pet goats and a dairy princess are among the visitors that members can meet at a new Agriculture Exploration (AgEx) club at Eden Prairie High School (EPHS). The club was founded at the start of this school year by EPHS junior Nora Takes. “My goal for this club was to help this giant suburban high [...]
Frigid Winter Blast draws the hardy to Staring Lake for frosty fun
Despite windchills below zero Saturday afternoon, dozens of hardy souls descended on Staring Lake Park for the Eden Prairie Winter Blast. The event featured free sledding, ice skating, cross country skiing, snowshoeing, horse-drawn carriage rides, bonfires, art projects, and more on a brilliant sunny – but cold – January afternoon. Top, an unidentified young tuber [...]
Pleasing but also a pest, deer are a target in management plan
The appearance of majestic, white-tailed deer in our parks or back yards is a powerful sight. But suburban deer can also cause car crashes, destroy expensive landscaping, and spread disease. So, it’s probably no surprise that the City of Eden Prairie has been working to strike a balance between regal and wreckage, not just recently [...]
Christine Caroline Mulder
Christine Caroline Mulder, born June 27, 1976, passed on Dec. 20, 2022. She is survived by her parents, Ken and Sharon Mulder, brother, Reyer Mulder, sister-in-law Kelly Mulder, and niece Mackenzie Caroline Mulder, as well as the Theobald and Mulder cousins, aunts, and uncles. She is preceded in death by her grandma Matilda (Tillie) Mulder, [...]
Lavern G. ‘Vern’ Johnson
Lavern G. “Vern” Johnson, age 90, of Annandale, died Saturday, Dec. 24, at English Rose Suites in Edina. Vern was born Oct. 12, 1932, in Eagle Bend, Minnesota, to George and Florence (Carlson) Johnson. He grew up in Eagle Bend with his two brothers, Bob and Willy. Vern graduated in 1950 from Eagle Bend High [...]
Charges filed in traffic incidents: 110 mph with 4 yr. old in car, DWI with 5 yr. old in car
A 31-year-old New Hope man is charged with one count of reckless driving and one count of speeding, both misdemeanors, in a Nov. 5 incident. He has been summoned to appear in Hennepin County District Court. According to the criminal complaint: An Eden Prairie police officer observed the defendant’s vehicle traveling 110 miles per hour [...]
Honoring the enduring impact of Bill Holte
In this tribute, George Adzick remembers Bill Holte, who passed away last month at the age of 97, as a beloved teacher, coach, and friend. Adzick holds dear the memories of the positive influence and guidance Holte provided him during his time growing up in Eden Prairie. By George Adzick There is a certain kind [...]
EP Schools moves to distance learning Jan. 4; PiM, ISM, ERA closed due to winter storm
Eden Prairie Schools notified families Wednesday morning that it would move to distance learning from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 4 due to inclement weather. It had originally planned to have a two-hour late start. PiM Arts High School (PiM), the International School of Minnesota (ISM), and Eagle Ridge Academy (ERA) announced they [...]
Applicants sought for city commissions
Eden Prairie residents are being sought to apply for several city commissions. New members are encouraged to apply for the following commissions: Learn more and apply at edenprairie.org/Commissions
Eden Prairie legislative representatives look ahead to a busy 2023 session
Passing legislation protecting reproductive rights, improving mental health funding, and measures to improve gun safety are among the priorities of Eden Prairie representatives in the Minnesota Legislature that begins its session on Jan. 3. Legislators that represent Eden Prairie, Sen. Steve Cwodzinski, District 49A Rep. Laurie Pryor, and 49B Rep. Carlie Kotyza-Witthuhn, all Democrats who [...]
Higher road-upkeep fee expected to be OK’d Tuesday
Final approval of ordinances that increase street-maintenance fees is expected at the Tuesday, Jan. 17 meeting of the Eden Prairie City Council. The city fees appear on monthly utility bills that go to customers of Xcel Energy and CenterPoint Energy, and a small number of EP customers that are served by Minnesota Valley Electric Cooperative. [...]
Wayne Jacob Gregoire
Wayne Jacob Gregoire passed away peacefully on the evening of Dec. 19, 2022, at his home in Eden Prairie, surrounded by his loving family. Wayne was born on April 15, 1942, in Grand Forks, North Dakota, to George and Lillian Gregoire. He was baptized and confirmed at St Jude’s in Thompson, North Dakota. He was preceded in [...]
Keith Duane Anderson
Keith Duane Anderson, age 65, of Eden Prairie, passed away while diving the Red Sea in Egypt on Dec. 5, 2022. A funeral service will be held at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 300 E 4th St., Chaska, on Wednesday, Dec. 28. The service will start at 11 a.m., with a visitation one hour prior at [...]
David Lee Kottke
David Lee Kottke passed away due to pancreatic cancer on Nov. 29, 2022, in Fortuna, California. He spent his childhood outside, exploring Eden Prairie, and worked at Hot Rockin’ 104 after high school. He left Minnesota in 1989 for California and worked at Lido Sailing Club until a skiing accident led to his return. He [...]
EPLN Year-End Review: We brought our neighbors stories of joy, optimism, shock and sadness in 2022
Depending on who you ask, Eden Prairie has, more or less, 60 different neighborhoods. They have names such as Autumn Terrace, Bittersweet, Raspberry Hill, Edenwood, Topview and Gordon, Heritage Pines and Westgate. Then there’s Cedar Ridge Estates. Located in the west central portion of Eden Prairie, nestled between Pioneer Trail and Cedar Ridge Elementary School, in [...]
