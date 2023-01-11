ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EPLN Sports Calendar | Week of Jan. 16

Monday, Jan. 16 Monday marks the start of a busy week for the Eagles girls basketball team, who will play four games in five days. The sixth-ranked Eagles start the marathon by facing Mahtomedi in the MLK Classic at St. Catherine University. Opening tip is 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17 A busy Tuesday begins with the [...]
Eden Prairie Local News

Tough weekend for Eagles with losses to No. 3 Hopkins and No. 2 Lakeville North

Eden Prairie boys basketball interim head coach Trevor Mbakwe stood on the floor of the nearly empty gymnasium at Eden Prairie High School on Friday night, shortly after his team’s hard-fought battle with third-ranked Hopkins. Moments before, the arena was near capacity with EP faithful, who cheered the fifth-ranked Eagles as they traded blows with [...]
Eden Prairie Local News

BSM’s Red Knights knock off Eagles 4-0

Coming off a strong showing against the fourth-ranked Edina Hornets Wednesday, hopes were high the Eden Prairie Eagles would elevate their level of play against No. 10 Benilde-St. Margaret’s on Thursday – their second game in as many days. “The truth is, throughout a 24- or 25-game season, teams are going to have a game [...]
Eden Prairie Local News

Frigid Winter Blast draws the hardy to Staring Lake for frosty fun

Despite windchills below zero Saturday afternoon, dozens of hardy souls descended on Staring Lake Park for the Eden Prairie Winter Blast. The event featured free sledding, ice skating, cross country skiing, snowshoeing, horse-drawn carriage rides, bonfires, art projects, and more on a brilliant sunny – but cold – January afternoon. Top, an unidentified young tuber [...]
Eden Prairie Local News

Christine Caroline Mulder

Christine Caroline Mulder, born June 27, 1976, passed on Dec. 20, 2022.  She is survived by her parents, Ken and Sharon Mulder, brother, Reyer Mulder, sister-in-law Kelly Mulder, and niece Mackenzie Caroline Mulder, as well as the Theobald and Mulder cousins, aunts, and uncles. She is preceded in death by her grandma Matilda (Tillie) Mulder, [...]
Eden Prairie Local News

Lavern G. ‘Vern’ Johnson

Lavern G. “Vern” Johnson, age 90, of Annandale, died Saturday, Dec. 24, at English Rose Suites in Edina.  Vern was born Oct. 12, 1932, in Eagle Bend, Minnesota, to George and Florence (Carlson) Johnson. He grew up in Eagle Bend with his two brothers, Bob and Willy.  Vern graduated in 1950 from Eagle Bend High [...]
Eden Prairie Local News

Honoring the enduring impact of Bill Holte

In this tribute, George Adzick remembers Bill Holte, who passed away last month at the age of 97, as a beloved teacher, coach, and friend. Adzick holds dear the memories of the positive influence and guidance Holte provided him during his time growing up in Eden Prairie. By George Adzick There is a certain kind [...]
Eden Prairie Local News

Eden Prairie legislative representatives look ahead to a busy 2023 session

Passing legislation protecting reproductive rights, improving mental health funding, and measures to improve gun safety are among the priorities of Eden Prairie representatives in the Minnesota Legislature that begins its session on Jan. 3. Legislators that represent Eden Prairie, Sen. Steve Cwodzinski, District 49A Rep. Laurie Pryor, and 49B Rep. Carlie Kotyza-Witthuhn, all Democrats who [...]
Eden Prairie Local News

Higher road-upkeep fee expected to be OK’d Tuesday

Final approval of ordinances that increase street-maintenance fees is expected at the Tuesday, Jan. 17 meeting of the Eden Prairie City Council. The city fees appear on monthly utility bills that go to customers of Xcel Energy and CenterPoint Energy, and a small number of EP customers that are served by Minnesota Valley Electric Cooperative.  [...]
Eden Prairie Local News

Wayne Jacob Gregoire

Wayne Jacob Gregoire passed away peacefully on the evening of Dec. 19, 2022, at his home in Eden Prairie, surrounded by his loving family. Wayne was born on April 15, 1942, in Grand Forks, North Dakota, to George and Lillian Gregoire. He was baptized and confirmed at St Jude’s in Thompson, North Dakota. He was preceded in [...]
Eden Prairie Local News

Keith Duane Anderson

Keith Duane Anderson, age 65, of Eden Prairie, passed away while diving the Red Sea in Egypt on Dec. 5, 2022.  A funeral service will be held at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 300 E 4th St., Chaska, on Wednesday, Dec. 28. The service will start at 11 a.m., with a visitation one hour prior at [...]
Eden Prairie Local News

David Lee Kottke

David Lee Kottke passed away due to pancreatic cancer on Nov. 29, 2022, in Fortuna, California. He spent his childhood outside, exploring Eden Prairie, and worked at Hot Rockin’ 104 after high school.  He left Minnesota in 1989 for California and worked at Lido Sailing Club until a skiing accident led to his return. He [...]
Eden Prairie Local News

EPLN Year-End Review: We brought our neighbors stories of joy, optimism, shock and sadness in 2022

Depending on who you ask, Eden Prairie has, more or less, 60 different neighborhoods. They have names such as Autumn Terrace, Bittersweet, Raspberry Hill,  Edenwood, Topview and Gordon, Heritage Pines and Westgate. Then there’s Cedar Ridge Estates. Located in the west central portion of Eden Prairie, nestled between Pioneer Trail and Cedar Ridge Elementary School, in [...]
Eden Prairie Local News

