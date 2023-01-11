ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Federal agency urged to address health and environmental risks of gas stoves

By Ashley Little
 2 days ago

A federal agency is considering regulations on gas stove use in U.S. households after research linked gas stoves to environmental pollutants and high asthma rates.

A study published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health used survey data to find that 12.7% of current childhood asthma rates nationwide can be attributed to gas stove use. In Pennsylvania, that figure is 13.5%. Another published study similarly concluded that gas appliances are a risk factor for asthma in U.S. children.

In Dec. 2022, congressional leaders wrote a letter to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) to request they address the environmental risks posed by gas appliances.

Over one-third of U.S. households use gas stoves, according to U.S. Census Bureau data . Gas stoves emit pollutants such as nitrogen dioxide, carbon monoxide, and fine particulate matter. Households with poor ventilation are at greater risk of exposure, often reaching levels the EPA considers unsafe for humans .

These pollutants pose a problem for more than just children, affecting adults with respiratory conditions, and potentially contributing to the development of asthma later in life. Research has found that roughly half of middle-aged adults with asthma developed the condition in adulthood, not childhood.

Low-income, Black, and Latino populations are the most susceptible to high asthma rates, according to statistical data . This may be explained by a greater likelihood of living in poorly ventilated spaces, the congressional letter states.

In general, however, gas stoves are potentially hazardous no matter the size of your home, the price of your stove, how old, or how often it is used. Stanford research published in Jan. 2022 found that gas stoves emit methane even when they are turned off.

The researchers estimate that, over a 20-year span, all gas stoves across the U.S. taken together emit a quantity of methane equivalent to yearly C02 emissions for 500,000 cars.

The congressional letter asks the CPSC to address not only the health impacts of gas stoves, but the material conditions which leave certain populations more vulnerable to pollutant exposure.

The issue was brought forward in a recent CPSC commissioner meeting . Agency commissioners agreed to "work on voluntary standards associated with indoor air quality issues and per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAs)," states the meeting minutes. Voluntary standards would result in improved consumer safety warnings on product labels.

Congressional leaders would like to see more action moving forward, such as selling gas stoves with range hoods and requiring new performance standards to address leaks.

