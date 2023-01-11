ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

4 new portal entrants Texas football must offer in January

A few days ago, Texas football picked up its third commitment out of the NCAA Transfer Portal as part of the 2023 class. Head coach Steve Sarkisian and safeties coach Blake Gideon picked up a portal commitment on Jan. 9 from the former Arkansas Razorbacks redshirt junior All-SEC safety Jalen Catalon.
AUSTIN, TX
FanSided

Texas Football: Sarkisian gets his ideal big-arm QB in 3-Star Trey Owens

The 6-foot-4.5 and 205-pound Cypress Cy-Fair (TX) three-star quarterback Trey Owens became the third prospect to commit to the 2024 Texas football recruiting class on Jan. 11. Owens became the top quarterback target in the 2024 class for head coach Steve Sarkisian and QB coach AJ Milwee after they hauled in the elite five-star Isidore Newman quarterback Arch Manning in the 2023 class.
AUSTIN, TX
FanSided

Texas football has communicated with Alabama’s Holmon Wiggins

One of the hottest topics surrounding Texas football at the moment is the looming search to find the next wide receivers coach to replace the departed Brennan Marion. Texas and head coach Steve Sarkisian lost first-year wide receivers coach/passing game coordinator Marion to the UNLV Rebels on Jan. 8. Marion...
AUSTIN, TX
FanSided

Rangers take on the Dallas Stars in another East vs West contest

Coming off a big win against the Minnesota Wild where the Rangers were able to come back from a multiple-goal deficit, the Rangers will take on the Dallas Stars in an attempt to keep the recent run of wins going. This is a very strong Dallas team that will be present at Madison Square Garden tonight. This will be a difficult game for the Rangers to maneuver as the Dallas roster currently sits atop the Central division.
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

FanSided

