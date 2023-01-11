Coming off a big win against the Minnesota Wild where the Rangers were able to come back from a multiple-goal deficit, the Rangers will take on the Dallas Stars in an attempt to keep the recent run of wins going. This is a very strong Dallas team that will be present at Madison Square Garden tonight. This will be a difficult game for the Rangers to maneuver as the Dallas roster currently sits atop the Central division.

DALLAS, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO