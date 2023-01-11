Read full article on original website
Central Plains USD 112 votes to close Wilson High School
HOLYROOD — A vote that was cast in April 2022 was finalized Monday evening at the Central Plains Elementary School in Holyrood. The USD 112 Board of Education voted 5-2 to close Wilson High School at the close of the 2022-23 school year. The vote followed a two-hour public forum held at Wilson High School on Jan. 4, and came nearly three hours into Monday's board meeting.
Suspect arrested in shooting that killed FHSU player
OKLAHOMA COUNTY —Oklahoma City Police have made an arrest in the New Year's Day shooting that left a Fort Hays State University student-athlete dead. J'Coal Glover, 30, was taken into custody Jan. 7 after a review of security camera footage at the scene of the shooting, which left Daniel Howard, 20, fatally injured and five others with gunshot wounds.
Police: Shooting in Russell now a homicide investigation
RUSSELL - The man who was shot in Russell Monday afternoon has died, according to the Russell Police Department. The 45-year-old victim, now identified as Cecil Aldridge of Russell, succumbed to his injuries Tuesday at approximately 9 a.m. in a Wichita hospital where he was flown from Russell Regional Hospital.
Suspect in Russell shooting is in custody
----------- RUSSELL COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and asking for help to locate a suspect. Just before 2:30 p.m. Monday, police responded to the shooting call in the 1300 block of North Fossil Street in Russell, according to a media release. First responders found a 45-year-old man...
Man airlifted to hospital, Russell police search for shooting suspect
RUSSELL COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and asking for help to locate a suspect. Just before 2:30 p.m. Monday, police responded to the shooting call in the 1300 block of North Fossil Street in Russell, according to a media release. First responders found a 45-year-old man suffering...
