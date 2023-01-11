Rep. Price takes oath of office for 88th Texas Legislative Session

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — To begin the 2023 Texas Legislative Session, Texas Rep. Four Price, R-Texas District 87 took the oath of office Tuesday to officially be a part of the 88th Texas Legislature.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Price, who represents Carson, Hansford, Hutchinson, Lipscomb, Moore, Ochiltree, Potter, and Sherman counties, was reelected to his position in November, receiving 87% of the vote.

“I am honored to advocate for my constituents at the Texas Capitol. It is truly a great privilege to be the voice for the district where I was born, raised, attended public school, raised a family, and live and work,” Price said. “My staff and I look forward to again working hard on significant and meaningful legislation that will have a positive impact on the lives of Texans.”

According to a news release from Price’s office, Price’s legislative focus for this session includes education, healthcare, mental health, and public safety along with economic and workforce development. The session is expected to end on May 29.