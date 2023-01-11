ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Former Texas police officer executed for masterminding murder-for-hire plot that killed wife nearly 30 years ago

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Former Texas police officer executed for masterminding murder-for-hire plot that killed wife nearly 30 years ago.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Donald Blom, killer of Katie Poirier, dies in Minn. prison

OAK PARK HEIGHTS, Minn. (AP) — Donald Blom, the man convicted in the 1999 killing of convenience store clerk Katie Poirier in a case that shook Minnesota, has died while serving a prison sentence of life without parole, the Department of Corrections said Wednesday. Blom, 73, died Tuesday in the state’s maximum security prison at Oak Park Heights, department spokesman Aaron Swanum said, calling it “an expected natural causes death due to illness.” Corrections officials sent Blom to a Pennsylvania prison for his own safety soon after his conviction for first-degree murder in 2000. He later served time at both Oak Park Heights and a medium-security prison in Faribault. The Richfield man was accused of kidnapping Poirier, 19, of Barnum, from DJ’s Expressway Conoco on Interstate 35 in Moose Lake, where she was working alone. The abduction was caught on a chilling security video that was shown repeatedly on Minnesota TV stations at the time.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Associated Press

Storms, tornadoes slam US South, killing at least 7 people

SELMA, Ala. (AP) — A giant, swirling storm system billowing across the South on Thursday killed at least six people in central Alabama, where a tornado ripped roofs off homes and uprooted trees in historic Selma, while another person was killed in Georgia, where severe winds knocked out power to tens of thousands of people. In Autauga County, Alabama, 41 miles (66 kilometers) northeast of Selma, at least six fatalities were confirmed and an estimated 40 homes were damaged or destroyed by a tornado that cut a 20-mile (32-kilometer) path across two rural communities, said Ernie Baggett, the county’s emergency management director. Several mobile homes were launched into the air and at least 12 people were injured severely enough to be taken to hospitals by emergency responders, Baggett told The Associated Press. He said crews were focused Thursday night on cutting through downed trees to look for people who may need help. “It really did a good bit of damage. This is the worst that I’ve seen here in this county,” Baggett said.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
The Associated Press

Mom accused of killing kids in Idaho says she has an alibi

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A woman charged with conspiring to kill her two children and her new husband’s late wife says she has an alibi, and that the kids were killed while they were at her late brother’s apartment. Attorneys for Lori Vallow Daybell made the claim in court documents filed in eastern Idaho last week in the triple murder case. She is also asking for permission to meet with her husband, who is also charged, for “strategy sessions” before the case goes to trial in April. The bizarre and complex case, which involves allegations of doomsday-focused religious...
IDAHO STATE
The Associated Press

AP Top News at 2:10 a.m. EST

At least 7 dead as severe winds, tornadoes hammer US South. SELMA, Ala. (AP) — A massive storm system whipping up severe winds and spawning tornadoes cut a path across the U.S. South, killing at least seven people in Georgia and Alabama, where a twister damaged buildings and tossed cars in the streets of historic downtown Selma. Authorities said a clearer picture of the extent of the damage and a search for additional victims would come Friday, when conditions were expected to clear. After the storm began easing Thursday night, tens of thousands of customers were without power across the two states. In Selma, a city etched in the history of the civil rights movement, the city council used lights from cellphones as they held a meeting on the sidewalk to declare a state of emergency.
SELMA, AL
The Associated Press

Nebraska governor names predecessor to US Senate seat

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — In one of his first acts as Nebraska’s governor, Republican Jim Pillen named his predecessor to the state’s vacant U.S. Senate seat on Thursday. Pillen surprised no one in naming fellow Republican Pete Ricketts to the seat vacated Sunday by Ben Sasse. The governor said 111 people applied for the vacant seat and nine people — all Republicans — were interviewed. He said he chose Ricketts based on their shared conservatism and Ricketts’ promise that he would later run to be elected to the seat. “I don’t believe in placeholders. I believe that every day matters. … Placeholders don’t have any accountability to the people,” Pillen said.
LINCOLN, NE
The Associated Press

DeSantis announces prescription drug legislation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida will seek to provide consumers more flexibility in buying prescription drugs and more information about their costs under a legislative proposal that Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday he will ask lawmakers to approve. The proposal would further regulate prescription benefit managers, the go-betweens...
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
614K+
Post
656M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy