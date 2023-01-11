Read full article on original website
Forget Dwayne Johnson, Will Smith could be the perfect former DC star to lead the MCU multiverse next
With Black Adam ironically failing to both bring Henry Cavill back as Superman and launch the big-screen career of the titular antihero himself, there’s been a lot of speculation that Dwayne Johnson could move over to the MCU ⏤ especially since The Rock named the Avenger he’d most like to play nearly a decade ago. But, you know what, maybe there’s another former DC star who would actually grab even more headlines if they ever joined the Marvel multiverse. We’re talking, of course, about the Academy’s least favorite celeb, Will Smith.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ just set a depressing Marvel record that dare not be repeated
After weeks of wondering, Marvel fans finally have an answer for when Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is going to pounce its way onto streaming. After premiering in cinemas on Nov. 11, 2022, the Ryan Coogler-directed sequel is officially set to make its Disney Plus debut in just under a month’s time on Feb. 1, 2023.
‘Black Panther’: Danai Gurira Says A Deleted Scene Reveals Okoye‘s Left The Dora Milaje & Wakanda
Many details have been coming out about the making of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” this week. Director Ryan Coogler has slowly been revealing details about the original version of the screenplay written before Chadwick Boseman‘s died—a version he was sadly too sick to read and never got the chance to do so. And recently, Coogler disclosed the full original version of the story beat for beat in a new post-mortem interview.
Dwayne Johnson Is DC’s Latest Casualty As James Gunn Informs The Rock ‘Black Adam 2’ Is Cancelled
What do Dwayne Johnson, Patty Jenkins, and Henry Cavill have in common? They’ve all been booted out of the DC Universe by new bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran. Johnson, who made his superhero debut as the eponymous character in the 2022 movie Black Adam, has announced his exit from the studio after being told that the movie’s anticipated sequel is not part of Gunn’s vision for the “first chapter” of the “new DC Universe”. Johnson shared the news through a heartfelt message to his “passionate friends” on social media. “I wanted to give a long-awaited Black Adam update regarding the...
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s’ Angela Bassett cracks the Oscar top 5 as a ‘Women Talking’ hopeful falls out
A new year means a new face in the projected Best Supporting Actress Oscar lineup. “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” star Angela Bassett has entered the top five in fifth place. The former nominee bumped out Claire Foy, who has slid from third place to sixth in the past three weeks after getting blanked by the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards. It’s a far cry from earlier in the season when Foy and co-star Jessie Buckley were 1-2 in the standings. Now, only Buckley, who made Critics Choice, remains in the top five, in second place behind Kerry Condon (“The Banshees...
REPORT: Gal Gadot Joins Jason Momoa for Major Franchise Sequel
In what is coming as a fairly surprising twist for the Fast & Furious franchise, star actress Gal Gadot is reportedly returning for the upcoming tenth installment, Fast X. She will be reuniting with the likes of Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, and Tyrese Gibson as they face off against Gadot’s former DC co-star in Jason Momoa.
Austin Butler Doesn't Hear It, But He Does Have An Explanation For His Enduring Elvis Voice
The Golden Globes returned to air live on January 10th (after a controversial hiatus) to celebrate their 80th anniversary of the all-encompassing entertainment award ceremony. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association honors the best of the season with everyone's favorite stars in attendance. This year, The Golden Globes awarded well-deserved television and film nominees like the side-splitting gem "Abbott Elementary," legendary "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" actress Angela Bassett, and the dazzling star Austin Butler for his show-stopping performance as Elvis Presley.
Angela Bassett and Ruth Carter on Working Together on ‘Wakanda Forever,’ ‘Malcolm X’ and Being Proof of Change in the Industry
When Angela Bassett and costume designer Ruth Carter collaborate, the conversation between actor and artisan does not revolve around dress color or texture. Carter says it’s a discussion about the intention of a scene, and how best to portray that character. The two have worked on five projects, including “Malcolm X,” “What’s Love Got to Do With It?” and the “Black Panther” films. Over the years, they have had moments where their voices have been squashed. But that has changed. Says Carter, “Because of our strides as creatives, as women, as actresses, we have proven that things have changed.” Adds Bassett,...
Latest Sci-Fi News: Ryan Reynolds could be Dwayne Johnson’s ticket into the MCU as ‘Doctor Who’ dabbles in its own Marvel crossover
As further proof that Marvel is dominating everything in the entertainment world these days, the biggest sci-fi news of the day has a superhero flavor to it. For starters, one of last year’s most popular genre movies that we can almost guarantee you haven’t thought about since it came out may hold the key to getting Dwayne Johnson into the MCU. Meanwhile, Doctor Who is already starting to tease Marvel tie-ins of its own ahead of its Disney takeover that’s on the horizon.
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Gets Streaming Release Date
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is still reeling in millions at the box office, but it will soon be available to stream on Disney+. The Walt Disney Company announced that Wakanda Forever will be available on its streaming platform starting Wednesday, Feb. 1. Disney+ is also home to most of the other Marvel Cinematic Universe epics, including the first Black Panther movie.
Margot Robbie and Tobey Maguire cause chaos in new Babylon 'Naughty' and 'Nice' trailers
A new pair of Babylon trailers have been released
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ sets a major box office record no superhero movie can match
Even though James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water has exploded out of the gate to steal the headlines and box office thunder away from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel has quietly kept on trucking. There’s no chance it’ll even come close to matching the...
Latest Marvel News: The MCU’s Young Avengers are already hitting back at their haters as foul-mouthed ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ deleted scene is revealed
Pretty much ever since Avengers: Endgame brought the saga of the original Avengers to a close, the Young Avengers have been primed to take over the reigns as Earth’s protectors, and yet the MCU has strangely failed to deliver on the adolescent super-team as of yet — so it seems like those bringing these heroes to life have taken matters into their own hands. Elsewhere, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever almost broke a foul-mouthed Marvel record and X-Men fans take on The Rock..
Latest Marvel News: Studio talks ‘terrifying’ ‘Black Panther 2’ on-set calamity as Ryan Reynolds promises ‘Deadpool 3’ will be so wrong it’s right
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is enjoying a bit of a high at the moment, following Angela Bassett breaking a major Marvel milestone at the Golden Globes, but things looked much bleaker for the sequel in the wake of a harrowing on-set accident that the studio is now opening up about. Elsewhere, Ryan Reynolds has shared some exciting (we think?) words about Deadpool 3 as Fantastic Four and Young Avengers theorizing reaches a fever pitch. Let’s dive in.
Kevin Feige asked Everything Everywhere All At Once’s Ke Huy Quan to join the MCU
Ke Huy Quan showed his action prowess in Everything Everywhere All At Once – but he’s also set to star in the MCU, after being personally asked by Kevin Feige. Everything Everywhere All At Once, despite being an indie film, has managed to become a cultural juggernaut. Rave reviews have praised the movie for its creative and technically beautiful filmmaking, along with its themes surrounding immigration and Asian diaspora.
Latest ‘Quantumania’ trailer could have paved the way for a dream MCU battle in ‘Black Panther 3’
The newest Quantumania trailer came out last night, and while it looks very good, the one thing on everyone’s mind was the appearance of the Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing, aka M.O.D.O.K. What you might not know, however, is that M.O.D.O.K.’s appearance could potentially set up an epic battle with Namor for Black Panther 3.
Marvel Exec Reveals How Chadwick Boseman's Death Affected Disney's Plans for Black Panther 2
Shortly after news of Chadwick Boseman's death first broke, Marvel Studios executives quickly got together to discuss their next steps. As Black Panther producer Nate Moore recalls, he was exercising when he got the call of Boseman's passing, and was soon joined by other Marvel Studios executives on the call.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Actor Tenoch Huerta: ‘You Can Make Good Money With Representation’
Introducing a new character to rabid Marvel Cinematic Universe audiences can be risky if it’s not stunt casting — think Kurt Russell as Chris Pratt’s dad in “Guardians of the Galaxy 2” — but “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s” Namor owned the screen as soon as he flew out of the ocean on winged feet, decked out in Mesoamerican finery. Even better, Namor is played by Mexican actor Tenoch Huerta, a relative newcomer to Hollywood although viewers may know him from “Narcos: Mexico.” But more importantly, Huerta embraced the opportunity to represent people who look like him in a major Hollywood...
Eternals Star Kumail Nanjiani Says Scorsese "Earned the Right" to Superhero Criticisms
Over the course of the past few years, Martin Scorsese has been in the news around these parts not due to any major award wins, but because of his comments suggesting superhero movies aren't legitimate cinema. Since 2019, virtually everyone involved in superhero cinema has responded to the director's comments. According to Eternals star Kumail Nanjiani, no other filmmaker in Hollywood has earned the right to criticize Marvel movies more than Scorsese.
RRR Star NTR Jr. Is Ready Anytime for the Marvel Cinematic Universe
There’s a breakneck energy in RRR despite its three-hour runtime—and it’s an energy that Marvel Studios could use a dose of. It’d be such a win to bring in director S.S. Rajamouli (who has an RRR sequel in the works) or recruit its leading men, NTR Jr. and Ram Charan, to be Marvel stars.
