the university of hawai'i system
Premier law journal taps two UH Mānoa professors as new editors
Two University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa associate professors from the College of Social Sciences (CSS), Katharina Heyer and Ashley Rubin, have been appointed to three-year terms as co-editors of Law & Society Review. Published quarterly by the Law and Society Association, Law & Society Review is the premier...
the university of hawai'i system
New aloha ʻāina leadership certificate grounded in ancestral knowledge
In an effort to cultivate leaders to connect and care for ʻāina (land and resources) using interdisciplinary skills grounded in a strong foundation of ʻike kūpuna or ancestral knowledge, the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Kamakakūokalani Center for Hawaiian Studies (KCHS) is launching a new graduate certificate program.
the university of hawai'i system
New forum aims to position faculty for success
A new forum aims to empower University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa researchers and scholars with support and professional development through the Office of the Vice Provost for Research and Scholarship (OVPRS). The inaugural Puwalu Faculty Research Forum is scheduled for January 18, 2023, 12–1 p.m. at the UH Mānoa ITS Conference Room 105A/B.
honolulumagazine.com
5 Must-Read Local Books to Dive Into
Have you started making your 2023 TBR list? The staff at da Shop bookstore in Kaimukī has assembled the books on their reading radar (although it was very hard to narrow down). Here are five local recommendations that will make you laugh, cry, escape to new paradigms and dream for a better world. After all, anything’s possible at the beginning of a new year.
the university of hawai'i system
UH Hilo students present Micronesian navigation research
Three students from the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo showcased their research on Marshallese and Yapese voyaging using oral histories of the centuries-old tradition at a four-day workshop at Stanford University. The event held at Stanford’s Archaeology Center December 7–10 brought together students, archaeologists, cultural anthropologists, environmental scientists and maritime practitioners to deep dive into modeling ancient seafaring from across the globe and computational archaeology, which uses computer-based analytical methods for the study of long-term human behavior and behavioral evolution.
the university of hawai'i system
Lifetime geography appointment for UH professor
Reece Jones, professor and chair of the Department of Geography and Environment in University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa’s College of Social Sciences, has been named a 2023 Fellow by the American Association of Geographers (AAG). The lifetime appointment recognizes geographers who have made significant contributions to geographic research, advancement of practice, and careers devoted to strengthening the field of geography, including teaching and mentoring.
the university of hawai'i system
UH News Image of the Week: Sunrise
This week’s UH News Image of the Week is from Kauaʻi Community College’s Kim Date, office assistant in operations and maintenance. Date shared “Pagoda sunrise at Kauaʻi CC. View from my office. Unfiltered and not edited.”. Send us your image!. Want to get in on...
the university of hawai'i system
Hawaiian Word of the Week: Kuleana
—Right, privilege, concern, responsibility. “I believe that kuleana is an important word that many should know because a world without kuleana would be a world that thrives off of many being able to commit atrocities without feeling the consequences of their harmful actions. To me, it is one of the most meaningful words that contribute to the wellbeing of our society.”
hawaiinewsnow.com
Bishop Museum CEO, 2 other execs ousted after months-long probe
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Bishop Museum’s CEO and two other top leaders are stepping down following a months-long internal investigation, the nonprofit’s board of directors announced Thursday. Their departures are in effect immediately after a unanimous vote. The Bishop Museum’s board put CEO Melanie Ide and two other leaders...
the university of hawai'i system
Hawaiʻi P–20, Exec. Office on Early Learning awarded $19.9M
Hawaiʻi P–20 Partnerships for Education (Hawaiʻi P-20), in partnership with the Executive Office on Early Learning (EOEL), has been awarded a nearly $20 million federal grant to strengthen the early childhood care and education (ECCE) workforce, expand access to early childhood services and create seamless early learning opportunities for children from birth through third grade.
the university of hawai'i system
National APEC innovation award for College of Social Sciences alumnus
University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa College of Social Sciences (CSS) alumnus and affiliate faculty member Micah R. Fisher was selected as the lone U.S. nominee for the APEC Science Prize for Innovation, Research and Education (ASPIRE) in 2022, and was one of 13 finalists for the international ASPIRE science award, which recognizes research that helps society achieve economic, environmental and social goals. As part of the recognition, Fisher’s work was showcased alongside two U.S. finalists in a public forum in January.
KITV.com
Three Bishop Museum executives, including CEO, resign following independent investigation
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Bishop Museum's Board of Directors announced Thursday that three executives will be stepping down, following a months-long independent investigation into the museum's work environment amid staff complaints. Chief Executive Officer Melanie Ide, General Counsel Barron Oda, and Vice President of Operations, Planning, and Program Management Kaiwi...
LIST: This year’s top 10 standout schools in Hawaii
NICHE has released its annual ranking of standout schools in Hawaii.
the university of hawai'i system
New fund honors Colt Brennan, supports UH football
In 2007, with 44 seconds to play and the score tied, the late Colt Brennan connected with Ryan Grice-Mullen from five yards out to put the University of Hawaiʻi Rainbow Warriors ahead, 35-28, giving UH Mānoa a perfect regular season record: 12 wins against no losses. It was...
hawaiipublicradio.org
Local grant to boost Native Hawaiian homeownership efforts
Honolulu Habitat for Humanity was awarded a grant by the Office of Hawaiian Affairs to help tackle affordable housing. TJ Joseph, Honolulu Habitat for Humanity’s CEO, said this is the largest grant of its kind that the nonprofit has received from OHA. The $1.5 million grant will help 36...
the university of hawai'i system
Adaptation of Japanese thriller novel to premiere on stage
Set in Hokkaido, Tokyo and Hawaiʻi, the world premiere play adaptation of Dance Dance Dance leads audiences on one man’s journey to open doors to “other” places. The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Department of Theatre and Dance and Kennedy Theatre production is based on the novel published by Japanese author Haruki Murakami. Adapted and directed by UH Mānoa MFA candidate Maggie Ivanova, the play blurs the lines between various realities framed by magical realism and incorporates scenes set in Sapporo and an old multi-storied building in downtown Honolulu.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Kawananakoa’s handcrafted koa casket inspired by those of Hawaiian monarchs
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The casket for late Hawaiian heiress Abigail Kawananakoa, was crated by Martin & MacArthur. Michael Tam, president and CEO, says they were contacted last June by Kawananakoa’s office about creating a casket. “I was grateful that they called us and honored and thrilled that we would...
Ukulele Picnic returns in February
Although the ukulele was not invented in Hawai'i or by Hawaiians, it has been embraced by Hawaiians and is prevalent in Hawaiian music. The ukulele was originally called a machête. It was invented in Madeira, a Portuguese volcanic archipelago, and introduced to Hawai'i by Madeiran slaves and indentured servants who were brought to Hawai'i to work on sugar plantations.
honolulumagazine.com
Gorgeous Mu‘umu‘u Worn at Mu‘u at the Museum 2023
January has been abuzz with talk of Mu‘umu‘u Month. If you’re not familiar with the concept, let me give you a little her-story: A few years back, in 2014, a tiny mu‘umu‘u movement began with one Kaua‘i woman—artist-designer Shannon Hiramoto, who decided to celebrate the beloved, uniquely Hawai‘i dress style by rocking a different mu‘u every day that January. She posted her looks on Instagram with the hashtag #muumuumonth, inspiring countless others to follow suit.
chaminade.edu
Grand Re-Opening of Silversword Café
Freshmen Araceli Kee and Ro Razavi gave their thumbs-up of approval. Alumni Elijah Abramo ’21 misses the old booths, but understands the logic and appeal of high-tops. And as students, staff members and faculty filed into the renovated Silversword Café this past Monday, many commented about the modern décor, vibrant color pallete and contemporary furnishings.
