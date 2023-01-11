ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

KIMA TV

Inslee addresses Washingtonians in first in-person 'State of the State' since 2020

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Gov. Jay Inslee is delivering his "State of the State" address in Olympia Tuesday. It is his first in-person address since 2020. In the address, Inslee welcomed 29 newly elected senators and representatives. He also reflected on policies passed to help Washingtonians including investments made in the state's behavioral health system, funding for housing, and policies to drive down pollution and create clean energy jobs.
WASHINGTON STATE
KIMA TV

3 people injured in multiple shootings in south King County, suspect detained

RENTON, Wash. — Three people were injured in multiple shootings that occurred in south King County Thursday afternoon. The first shooting was reported at 1:26 p.m. in the area of 64 Rainier Avenue South in Renton. A man was found inside his vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds to his lower body, according to Renton police.
RENTON, WA
KIMA TV

1K grams of fentanyl, $16K in cash recovered in Seattle narcotics operation

SEATTLE, Wash. — A search warrant allowed authorities in Seattle to recover thousands of fentanyl pills, cash, and multiple other drugs in an operation earlier this month. Seattle Police Narcotics Detectives worked with federal partners in Homeland Security Investigation and Drug Enforcement Administration to arrest narcotics dealers and recover the following drugs:
SEATTLE, WA
KIMA TV

Avalanche Warning issued for the Cascades, US 2 closed east of Stevens Pass

The heavy snow that fell in the Cascades Thursday morning has turned to rain, creating a high avalanche danger in the mountains. An Avalanche Warning is in effect for the west slopes of the Cascades from the Canadian border to King County until at least 6 p.m. Thursday. The warning includes the mountains in the Mount Bakes area, highway 542, Highway 20 west and the Mountain Loop Highway.
KING COUNTY, WA
KIMA TV

Videos show moments before, after deadly Port Orchard shooting

PORT ORCHARD, WA — A 39-year-old man was arrested early Tuesday morning after a deadly shooting in Port Orchard. The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) said detectives are investigating if the shooting is connected to mail thefts in the area. The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to the...
PORT ORCHARD, WA
KIMA TV

Officers arrest 5, recover stolen vehicles, guns, drugs in auto theft operation

SEATTLE, Wash. — A city-wide operation led to the arrests of five people and the recovery of multiple stolen vehicles, drugs, and guns in Seattle. The auto theft operation began just after 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 7, according to police. Officers began the operation by completing surveillance and routine checks of vehicles in the area. Amongst the vehicles checked, some had no license plates, modified trip permits, or returned as a stolen vehicle when a records check was completed.
SEATTLE, WA

