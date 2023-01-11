Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Seattle Cop Fired for DV Assault at Officer's Farewell PartyJustin WardSeattle, WA
Geno Smith Breaks Russell Wilson Seahawks RecordOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Seattle church parishioners scared off by homeless people camping near, homeless using church address for deliveriesAmarie M.Seattle, WA
Seattle Public School District is suing Facebook, SnapChat, Instagram, TikTok, and YoutubeMichelle NorthropSeattle, WA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Related
KIMA TV
Big school district sues social media companies, but advocate says 'it's not enough'
(TND) — Seattle Public Schools is suing social media companies, accusing them of fueling a mental health crisis for children. But one Seattle parent and activist says the school district is being "hypocritical" with its use of technology and social media. “I'm glad to see pushback, and it's not...
KIMA TV
Seattle man arrested for armed carjacking spree in King County now charged federally
SEATTLE — A 22-year-old Seattle man charged with multiple felonies in connection to a series of armed carjackings in Kent, Bellevue and Seattle on Nov. 7 was scheduled to appear in U.S. District Court Thursday. Maar Rambang, who will be charged federally, faces a 10-year mandatory minimum sentence, and...
KIMA TV
Businesses react to proposed ban on cashless retailers in unincorporated King County
KING COUNTY, Wash. — Retailers in unincorporated King County that have been accepting only electronic payments could soon have to take cash. County Councilmember Jeanne Kohl-Welles is proposing a ban on cashless retailers to make sure people without banking services and credit cards can still make purchases and support the economy.
KIMA TV
Inslee addresses Washingtonians in first in-person 'State of the State' since 2020
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Gov. Jay Inslee is delivering his "State of the State" address in Olympia Tuesday. It is his first in-person address since 2020. In the address, Inslee welcomed 29 newly elected senators and representatives. He also reflected on policies passed to help Washingtonians including investments made in the state's behavioral health system, funding for housing, and policies to drive down pollution and create clean energy jobs.
KIMA TV
False report about baby in stolen vehicle prompts large police response in Everett
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) said information provided to deputies about a baby being in the backseat of a vehicle stolen in Everett Thursday morning was false. “The reporting party provided false information to law enforcement. There was no child ever involved in...
KIMA TV
3 people injured in multiple shootings in south King County, suspect detained
RENTON, Wash. — Three people were injured in multiple shootings that occurred in south King County Thursday afternoon. The first shooting was reported at 1:26 p.m. in the area of 64 Rainier Avenue South in Renton. A man was found inside his vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds to his lower body, according to Renton police.
KIMA TV
1K grams of fentanyl, $16K in cash recovered in Seattle narcotics operation
SEATTLE, Wash. — A search warrant allowed authorities in Seattle to recover thousands of fentanyl pills, cash, and multiple other drugs in an operation earlier this month. Seattle Police Narcotics Detectives worked with federal partners in Homeland Security Investigation and Drug Enforcement Administration to arrest narcotics dealers and recover the following drugs:
KIMA TV
Avalanche Warning issued for the Cascades, US 2 closed east of Stevens Pass
The heavy snow that fell in the Cascades Thursday morning has turned to rain, creating a high avalanche danger in the mountains. An Avalanche Warning is in effect for the west slopes of the Cascades from the Canadian border to King County until at least 6 p.m. Thursday. The warning includes the mountains in the Mount Bakes area, highway 542, Highway 20 west and the Mountain Loop Highway.
KIMA TV
Videos show moments before, after deadly Port Orchard shooting
PORT ORCHARD, WA — A 39-year-old man was arrested early Tuesday morning after a deadly shooting in Port Orchard. The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) said detectives are investigating if the shooting is connected to mail thefts in the area. The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to the...
KIMA TV
Officers arrest 5, recover stolen vehicles, guns, drugs in auto theft operation
SEATTLE, Wash. — A city-wide operation led to the arrests of five people and the recovery of multiple stolen vehicles, drugs, and guns in Seattle. The auto theft operation began just after 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 7, according to police. Officers began the operation by completing surveillance and routine checks of vehicles in the area. Amongst the vehicles checked, some had no license plates, modified trip permits, or returned as a stolen vehicle when a records check was completed.
Comments / 0