My name is Tracy L. Johnson Jr. I was born in Orlando. I relocated to Columbus, Ohio, when I was 12 years old. At age 14, I ran away from home because I got tired of the physical, mental and verbal abuse. During this time, I was homeless. I was eating out of trash cans, and I started selling my body. On August 15, 2005, I found out that I was HIV positive. I didn’t know what HIV was, but I tried to commit suicide several times because I thought I was worthless and didn’t have anything to offer to the world.

