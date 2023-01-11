Read full article on original website
Philadelphia Launches Free Virtual PrEP Program to Prevent HIV
Folks in Philadelphia at risk for HIV can now access pre- and post-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP and PEP) at no cost, even if they don’t have insurance, and without leaving the comfort and privacy of their own home. This month, the city launched a virtual program called Philadelphia TelePrEP to make the HIV prevention available to its residents.
More Evidence COVID Vaccines Work Well for People With HIV
People living with HIV generally respond well to COVID-19 vaccines—especially if they receive booster shots—thereby dramatically reducing their risk of severe illness and death, according to several recent studies. But those with poorly controlled HIV or advanced immune suppression may not fare as well, underlining the importance of antiretroviral treatment.
FDA Approves Twice-Yearly Sunlenca for People With Drug-Resistant HIV
On December 22, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Sunlenca (lenacapavir) as a new option for treatment-experienced people with multidrug-resistant HIV who are unable to maintain viral suppression on their current antiretroviral regimen. Sunlenca is also approved in the United Kingdom, Europe and Canada. The approval does not include first-time HIV treatment or pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), though Sunlenca is being studied for these indications.
Ads for HIV Meds Upset Viewers of Great American Family Channel
TV commercials for prescription meds are about as common nowadays as ads for fast food. But for some viewers enjoying holiday movies on the Great American Family channel (GAC TV), encountering ads for HIV meds featuring same-sex couples felt like getting a lump of coal in their Christmas stockings. They took to social media to complain about the HIV ads, and the network apologized.
HIV-Positive People With Lymphoma Can Be Treated With CAR-T Therapy
CAR-T therapy demonstrated acceptable safety and effectiveness for HIV-positive people with lymphoma, with outcomes comparable to those observed for HIV-negative patients, according to study results presented at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) annual meeting. People living with HIV are at higher risk for lymphoma than the general population. In...
HIV-Positive Patients with Cancer May Have Accelerated Biological Aging
Patients with cancer who were living with human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection had increased epigenetic age—a type of biological age defined by DNA methylation patterns—compared with patients with cancer without HIV, according to a study presented at the AACR Special Conference: Aging and Cancer, held November 17-20. Due...
Researchers Study CRISPR Gene Editing to Cure HIV
Building on decades of basic science research, Excision BioTherapeutics recently announced that the first participant in a Phase I/II clinical trial has received a CRISPR-based therapy designed to cut HIV out of human cells, potentially resulting in a cure. This study is evaluating the safety and efficacy of the therapy,...
Fighting Fatigue
Fatigue, a common problem among people living with HIV, refers to overwhelming tiredness, exhaustion or lack of energy. Most people experience temporary tiredness, but fatigue goes beyond just feeling sleepy. Some people develop severe or chronic fatigue that can interfere with daily activities. What’s more, fatigue is often accompanied by physical weakness and cognitive problems known as “brain fog.”
People With HIV Can Benefit From Lung Cancer Screening
People living with HIV who are current or former heavy smokers may be at high risk for lung cancer and can benefit from regular screening, according to the Forum of International Respiratory Societies (FIRS), an organization consisting of the world’s leading professional respiratory societies. “As antiretrovirals have prolonged the...
NIH Launches Harm Reduction Research Network to Prevent Overdose Fatalities
To address the overdose crisis in the United States, the National Institutes of Health has established a research network that will test harm reduction strategies in different community settings to inform efforts to help save lives. The harm reduction research network’s efforts build on existing harm reduction research, and represent the largest pool of funding from NIH to date to study harm reduction strategies to address overdose deaths.
Patient portals’ digital divide
Black and Hispanic patients were less likely than white patients to be offered and use online patient portals, a new study from HHS’ Office of the National Coordinator for Health IT found. The disparities persisted even when adjusting for age, education and other factors in the data for 2019...
$1.3 Million Grant to Develop Interventions for Black Smokers With HIV
The National Institute on Drug Abuse awarded University of Houston (UH) researchers a nearly $1.3 million grant by to develop intervention methods for Black American smokers with HIV. Cigarette smoking negatively impacts HIV treatment and management, and people with HIV are more likely to smoke compared with the general population,...
Male Physician Leaders Fail to Combat Gender-Based Discrimination in Emergency Medicine
Qualitative interview analysis show male department chairs commonly witness discrimination against their female peers—yet they often are silent for a litany of reasons. Despite gender-based discrimination being an acknowledged burden for female physicians, their male peers may be inconsistent in their own actions responding to such instances of discrimination.
Everyday – January/February 2023
5 – DIVA TV launches AIDS Community Television, a weekly TV series and media network for AIDS activism. (1993) 17 – Health insurer Aetna agrees to pay $17 million to plaintiffs in a federal class-action lawsuit after one of its mailers revealed the HIV-positive status of approximately 12,000 customers in at least 23 states. (2018)
You Are Valued
My name is Tracy L. Johnson Jr. I was born in Orlando. I relocated to Columbus, Ohio, when I was 12 years old. At age 14, I ran away from home because I got tired of the physical, mental and verbal abuse. During this time, I was homeless. I was eating out of trash cans, and I started selling my body. On August 15, 2005, I found out that I was HIV positive. I didn’t know what HIV was, but I tried to commit suicide several times because I thought I was worthless and didn’t have anything to offer to the world.
Long-Term Benefits of Early HIV Treatment
Delaying antiretroviral treatment leads to an excess risk for AIDS and other serious health problems that can persist for years, according to long-term follow-up results from the START trial. Earlier in the HIV epidemic, the best time to start treatment was controversial. After the advent of effective combination antiretroviral therapy...
How to Take Back Control of Your HIV, Health and Self-Worth [VIDEO]
How’s this for a New Year’s resolution? Take back control. As in, Take control of what you’re willing to accept—or not accept—in your HIV care and treatment; take control of the stigma and fear that can dictate your worth; and take control of how you measure the quality of your life. (Hint: It’s not measured by age or viral load.)
Allowing People With HIV to Enlist
The U.S. military is being sued over a policy that prevents people living with HIV from enlisting in the armed forces. The lawsuit was filed in November 2022 by Lambda Legal, which advocates for the LGBTQ and HIV communities and argues that the policy is “senseless” and “discriminatory.” The lawsuit was filed on behalf of three plaintiffs living with HIV.
Day By Day
I remember the day that I learned I had HIV as if it were yesterday. In fact, it was over 30 years ago, but such traumatic events tend to stick in our brains. When those moments are compounded—over years and decades—the results are hard to overcome. For many...
