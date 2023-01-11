Read full article on original website
Man stabbed during fight at Scissortail Park
A man was stabbed in the leg after a fight at Scissortail Park escalated on Wednesday afternoon.
KOCO
Interstate clear after crash causes extensive backup on I-240 in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A rollover crash involving three vehicles caused an extensive traffic backup Thursday morning on Interstate 240 in Oklahoma City. The crash occurred around 6:15 a.m. just off the eastbound lanes of I-240 near Santa Fe Avenue. Sky 5 Pilot Chase Rutledge said the rollover crash caused about 3 miles of backup at one point.
19-Year-Old Located After Emergency Alert In OKC
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has found a person they believed to be at-risk in Oklahoma City. The description OHP provided during the search described the person as a black female at around five feet, two inches tall, in a black hoodie and blue leggings. It is unknown what condition the...
Dozens of Popeyes workers frustrated at lack of pay
Dozens of Oklahoma City Popeyes chicken workers are expressing anger that they haven't been getting paid by the company, with some saying they haven't gotten a paycheck in a month.
Arrest made as search for missing OK 4-year old continues
The search continues for a missing child from Cyril in Caddo County as an arrest has been made in the case.
Oklahoma City pizzeria closing its doors
An Oklahoma City restaurant that has welcomed guests for a little over a year-and-a-half is closing its doors.
Update: Veteran’s electric bill paid in full by donors
Good news to report from the In Your Corner Team! In Your Corner earlier this week assisted with a Veteran who feared his electricity would be shut off. The Veteran did not ask for any assistance but for an additional week from OG & E to pay his bill which was denied.
Update: Former OKC auto repair owner allegedly threatens customer for trying to get his car back after waiting months on repair
A man in Bethany said he dropped off his car with a former Oklahoma City auto repair shop in February 2022 for an engine rebuild, but now almost a year later and he still hasn't gotten it back.
news9.com
Oklahoma City Police Asking For Help Identifying Stolen Motorcycle Suspect
Oklahoma City police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person in connection to a stolen motorcycle. The suspect was caught on camera stealing a motorcycle from the Crest Foods grocery store at Northwest 23rd Street and North Meridian Avenue. He was seen with a group of...
KOCO
Authorities find missing 19-year-old believed to be suicidal in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities have found a missing 19-year-old who was believed to be suicidal in Oklahoma City. Law enforcement is asking for the public's help in finding a missing, endangered 19-year-old who is believed to be suicidal in Oklahoma City. Open the video player above to watch some...
Desperate effort to find little girl missing from Cyril continues
A grid-by-grid ground search has been called off as federal agencies move their search for a missing girl from Cryil in Caddo County outside of the town, saying they're confident they've covered every square inch.
news9.com
Man Arrested After Leading Officers On Pursuit In NE OKC
Oklahoma City police have arrested a man after leading officers on a pursuit Thursday morning in northeast Oklahoma City. Police said they responded to the scene at the OYO hotel near Northeast 122nd Street and I-35. Police said the Kenneth Christian was allegedly beating his girlfriend in the lobby of...
Rustling up some grub: Stillwater Police, Animal Welfare wrangle cow in Olive Garden parking lot
Stillwater Police and Animal Welfare officers received a unique call Thursday.
OKCPD: K9 credited for sniffing out suspects
Oklahoma City Police are sharing the body cam footage of a arrest last month after officers responded to a call about shots being fired at an apartment complex near NW 122nd & Rockwell.
17-year-old dies in Oklahoma City shooting
One teenager is dead after a shooting in Oklahoma City and police are trying to determine if it was intentional, or just a tragic accident.
KOCO
Family escapes Oklahoma City home after heat lamp sparks fire, officials say
OKLAHOMA CITY — A family escaped a southwest Oklahoma City home after a heat lamp caught fire early Wednesday morning. Authorities said the fire started shortly before 2 a.m. near Southwest 32nd Street and Douglas Avenue. When crews arrived at the scene, they found the family had already gotten out and the home was full of heavy smoke and flames.
OCPD K-9 Tracks Down 2 Shooting Suspects
Two suspects are in custody after Oklahoma City Police K-9 Sully was able to track them down in the northwest part of the city. The two men were accused of firing several shots in an apartment complex near Northwest 122nd Street and North Rockwell Avenue. Sully tracked them down to...
‘It’s been nonstop headache,’ Oklahoma homeowners feel landlocked after they can’t use a private street to get home
Two Oklahoma homeowners are feeling landlocked, since they can’t legally use the road to their homes.
KTEN.com
Caretaker arrested in Oklahoma missing girl case
CYRIL, Oklahoma (AP) — Oklahoma authorities searching for a missing 4-year-old girl say they have arrested a caretaker of the child for investigation of child neglect. Alysia Adams, 31, was arrested at the Grady County Sheriff's Office and booked into jail in Caddo County on two counts of child neglect, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said in a statement late Thursday.
Oklahoma Shows Support to Restaurant Thanks to TikTok Video Posted by Staff
There's been an outpouring of support and hopefully customers for this Oklahoma restaurant thanks to a TikTok video that was posted by staff. It was originally posted back in December (12-21-22) and has seen a lot of views and feedback. It's starting to go viral and for all the right reasons. It's a real feel-good story.
