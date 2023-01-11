ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

news9.com

Man Arrested After Leading Officers On Pursuit In NE OKC

Oklahoma City police have arrested a man after leading officers on a pursuit Thursday morning in northeast Oklahoma City. Police said they responded to the scene at the OYO hotel near Northeast 122nd Street and I-35. Police said the Kenneth Christian was allegedly beating his girlfriend in the lobby of...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Family escapes Oklahoma City home after heat lamp sparks fire, officials say

OKLAHOMA CITY — A family escaped a southwest Oklahoma City home after a heat lamp caught fire early Wednesday morning. Authorities said the fire started shortly before 2 a.m. near Southwest 32nd Street and Douglas Avenue. When crews arrived at the scene, they found the family had already gotten out and the home was full of heavy smoke and flames.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTEN.com

Caretaker arrested in Oklahoma missing girl case

CYRIL, Oklahoma (AP) — Oklahoma authorities searching for a missing 4-year-old girl say they have arrested a caretaker of the child for investigation of child neglect. Alysia Adams, 31, was arrested at the Grady County Sheriff's Office and booked into jail in Caddo County on two counts of child neglect, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said in a statement late Thursday.
CYRIL, OK

