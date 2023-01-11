A husband and wife who prosecutors say targeted and robbed senior citizens in San Diego County were sentenced Tuesday. Daniel Miclescu, 30, and Simona Paun, 37, pleaded guilty to robbery, attempted residential burglary and theft from an elderly person for robbing two people and trying to burglarize the home of a third in August and September of last year.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO