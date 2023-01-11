Read full article on original website
Related
KPBS
Ex-Sheriff deputy Richard Fischer jailed again following appellate court ruling
A former San Diego County sheriff's deputy who was previously sentenced for fondling and inappropriately touching more than a dozen women while on duty was booked again into custody Monday after an appellate court ruled he was released before properly completing his jail sentence. Richard Fischer, 36, was originally sentenced...
KPBS
Homeless advocates, housing groups pushback against Gloria's housing plans
As part of his state of the city address Wednesday, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria announced the signing of an executive order to drastically speed up approval of 100-percent affordable housing projects. “What is true is that there are many people who are concerned about rising rents that might make...
17 candidates apply for empty Chula Vista City Council seat
There have been 17 applications turned in for the empty District 3 City Council seat, all of whom are qualified for the position, said the City of Chula Vista.
holtvilletribune.com
Former IV Ministries Pastor Sentenced
SAN DIEGO – The former pastor of Imperial Valley Ministries was sentenced to six months in federal custody and six months of home confinement in connection to his previously pleading guilty to one count of benefits fraud. Victor Gonzalez was sentenced in federal court in San Diego on Friday,...
Judge Hears Evidence Against Chula Vista Man Accused of Killing Missing Wife Maya Millete
A man charged with killing his wife, a Chula Vista woman who remains missing more than two years after disappearing from her home, appeared in court Wednesday for a hearing that will determine whether he stands trial for her murder. Larry Millete, 41, is accused of killing 39-year-old May “Maya”...
Wrongfully convicted man released from Otay Mesa prison
A man who spent 30 years behind bars for a crime he did not commit was released from Donovan State Prison in Otay Mesa on Wednesday.
Donovan prisoner released after 30 years with help of Project for the Innocent
Humberto Duran's mom has been waiting to hold him as a free man for 30 years. That's how long her son has been behind bars, all the while proclaiming his innocence.
Student arrested in Vista for bringing a ghost gun and liquor to school
The sheriff's department press release says when security intervened, a blue and silver handgun fell out of the suspect's jacket pocket.
KPBS
County supervisors OK Campo Road project in East County
The San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted 4-0 Wednesday to revitalize a main commercial street and adjacent residential area in Casa de Oro, an unincorporated East County community. Supervisors approved the Campo Road Corridor Revitalization Specific Plan, which according to the county "outlines a new vision" for a 60-acre...
kcrw.com
Conservative-majority school boards oust superintendents in Orange, Capistrano
Last November’s elections brought slim conservative majorities to the Orange and Capistrano school boards. In recent weeks, there have been major shake ups and firings in those Orange County districts. Both conservative boards dismissed their superintendents without cause or early notice, leading to an uproar among parents and pushes for recalls of newly-elected board members.
KPBS
Gloria focuses on housing, homelessness in 2023 State of City Address
Wednesday night’s speech at the San Diego Civic Theatre marked Mayor Todd Gloria’s first in-person State of the City address since taking office in late 2020. He said his top priorities for 2023 and beyond are infrastructure, public safety, and, most importantly — housing affordability and homelessness.
KPBS
Alpha Project CEO frustrated by lack of progress on San Diego homeless crisis
The number of people living on the streets in downtown San Diego is at record levels. In December, more than 1,800 people were living on sidewalks and in vehicles. The Downtown San Diego Partnership has documented a new record high every month since August. The county numbers will be determined...
goldrushcam.com
Intoxicated Aggressive Student Arrested at Vista High School in San Diego County, Discovered with an Illegal Ghost Gun in His Jacket
January 12, 2023 - The San Diego County Sheriff's Department reports an 18-year-old has been arrested on numerous charges, including bringing a ghost gun to a high school in Vista. On Wednesday, January 11 just before 1:00 p.m., Alta Vista High School student Eduardo Soto was contacted by school staff...
iheart.com
Imperial Valley Pastor, Wife Sentenced in Fraud Case
SAN DIEGO - The former pastor of Imperial Valley Ministries is going to be spending more time behind bars. Victor Gonzalez was sentenced in a San Diego courtroom Friday to six months in prison plus six months of home confinement after pleading guilty last year to conspiracy to commit benefits fraud.
Traveling Thieves Who Targeted Seniors in San Diego County Sentenced
A husband and wife who prosecutors say targeted and robbed senior citizens in San Diego County were sentenced Tuesday. Daniel Miclescu, 30, and Simona Paun, 37, pleaded guilty to robbery, attempted residential burglary and theft from an elderly person for robbing two people and trying to burglarize the home of a third in August and September of last year.
Husband and wife sentenced for SD County robberies of elderly victims
A husband and wife who prosecutors say targeted and robbed senior citizens in San Diego County were sentenced Tuesday.
Couple sentenced for elder theft
A couple known to travel throughout San Diego County to target elderly people was sentenced Tuesday to local custody and to prison, said the San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan in a press release.
KPBS
California child care programs leave many families behind
As part of an effort to close a projected $22.5 billion deficit, California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s proposed 2023-2024 budget plan would delay funding for 20,000 new child care slots. As parents of young children know, finding safe, affordable child care already feels like an impossible task. Staffing shortages, rising...
Clairemont High School students identifying alarming substance abuse trend amongst teens
As the county faces a nearly 870% increase in fentanyl deaths over the past five years, students and staff at Clairemont High School held a town hall to identify the ever-growing dangers of fentanyl and substance abuse, shedding light to the crisis not just nationally, but right in San Diego.
KPBS
A university in the South Bay?
Efforts are underway to bring a university presence to South County. In other news, history was made at the county Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday, when Supervisor Nora Vargas became chair of the governing body. Plus, tell us your new year’s resolutions by leaving us a voicemail, with your name and what part of San Diego County you live in, at 619-452-0228.
Comments / 0