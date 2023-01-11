ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

holtvilletribune.com

Former IV Ministries Pastor Sentenced

SAN DIEGO – The former pastor of Imperial Valley Ministries was sentenced to six months in federal custody and six months of home confinement in connection to his previously pleading guilty to one count of benefits fraud. Victor Gonzalez was sentenced in federal court in San Diego on Friday,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

County supervisors OK Campo Road project in East County

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted 4-0 Wednesday to revitalize a main commercial street and adjacent residential area in Casa de Oro, an unincorporated East County community. Supervisors approved the Campo Road Corridor Revitalization Specific Plan, which according to the county "outlines a new vision" for a 60-acre...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
kcrw.com

Conservative-majority school boards oust superintendents in Orange, Capistrano

Last November’s elections brought slim conservative majorities to the Orange and Capistrano school boards. In recent weeks, there have been major shake ups and firings in those Orange County districts. Both conservative boards dismissed their superintendents without cause or early notice, leading to an uproar among parents and pushes for recalls of newly-elected board members.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KPBS

Gloria focuses on housing, homelessness in 2023 State of City Address

Wednesday night’s speech at the San Diego Civic Theatre marked Mayor Todd Gloria’s first in-person State of the City address since taking office in late 2020. He said his top priorities for 2023 and beyond are infrastructure, public safety, and, most importantly — housing affordability and homelessness.
SAN DIEGO, CA
iheart.com

Imperial Valley Pastor, Wife Sentenced in Fraud Case

SAN DIEGO - The former pastor of Imperial Valley Ministries is going to be spending more time behind bars. Victor Gonzalez was sentenced in a San Diego courtroom Friday to six months in prison plus six months of home confinement after pleading guilty last year to conspiracy to commit benefits fraud.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

California child care programs leave many families behind

As part of an effort to close a projected $22.5 billion deficit, California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s proposed 2023-2024 budget plan would delay funding for 20,000 new child care slots. As parents of young children know, finding safe, affordable child care already feels like an impossible task. Staffing shortages, rising...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KPBS

A university in the South Bay?

Efforts are underway to bring a university presence to South County. In other news, history was made at the county Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday, when Supervisor Nora Vargas became chair of the governing body. Plus, tell us your new year’s resolutions by leaving us a voicemail, with your name and what part of San Diego County you live in, at 619-452-0228.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA

