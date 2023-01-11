Read full article on original website
KGW
How to make the most of Oregon's new home energy tax credits
PORTLAND, Ore. — With the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act last year, the federal government made an unprecedented $369 billion investment in fighting climate change, and a decent chunk of those dollars will go straight to consumers in the form of tax credits to incentivize home energy efficiency.
proclaimerscv.com
Stimulus Payments: States In America Are Getting Stimulus Checks Up To $600, Is Your State One?
Many, but not all, states in the United States will receive another stimulus package in February. These payments are worth up to $600 and are designed to help residents cope with high inflation. This has created many problems and obstacles for all Americans trying to get the rent, groceries, and other necessities they need to survive. I don’t think inflation will go down any time soon.
KVAL
OHA receiving over $900,000 in Housing Vouchers for Oregonians with disabilities
OREGON — Six Oregon counties are set to receive 80 vouchers from the Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD) to fund permanent affordable housing assistance to Oregonians with extreme mental health concerns and disabilities, according to a release from the U.S. Senate. “As the weather continues to be...
kptv.com
New bill could create tax cuts for Oregon homeowners
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - If you’re a homeowner, there’s an opportunity to cut your taxes. Home Share Oregon is hoping to pass the “Home Share for Oregon Act,” a new bill that would create a tax incentive for homeowners willing to share their home to help increase affordable housing access.
Audit: Oregon broadband office not prepared for federal infrastructure grants
Oregon’s broadband office doesn’t have the staff or plans it needs to take advantage of up to $1 billion in federal money to expand internet access, according to an audit released Wednesday. The report from the Audits Division of the Secretary of State’s Office found that the state has work to do to effectively allocate […] The post Audit: Oregon broadband office not prepared for federal infrastructure grants appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
lebanonlocalnews.com
Pacific Power rate increases announced
The Oregon Public Utility Commission recently finalized rate increases for Pacific Power customers, which became effective Jan. 1. The increases were announced prior to the new year. They stem from decisions in two proceedings: an annual adjustment for power costs, which are markedly higher due to market volatility; and a general rate case filing for non-energy related costs, including costs to mitigate wildfire risk.
Oregon set to receive $400M-$1B in federal grant money to increase broadband access
Oregon's Broadband Office is ready to use federal money to get everyone in the state online.
kezi.com
Oregon Treasurer Tobias Read to return over $10 million in 'Checks Without Claims' initiative
(The Center Square) - Oregon’s state treasurer announced plans to return over $10 million in unclaimed funds to Oregonians. Oregon Treasurer Tobias Read revealed in a statement that the amount is the most ever disbursed in the history of Oregon’s Unclaimed Property Program. The state currently holds more...
Oregon Gov. Kotek declares homelessness state of emergency, signs housing executive orders
Gov. Tina Kotek on Tuesday declared that much of Oregon is in a state of emergency because of homelessness and created a new state council with the aim of building thousands more homes a year. Kotek signed three executive orders in a temporary ceremonial office in Salem on Tuesday afternoon, just 24 hours after she […] The post Oregon Gov. Kotek declares homelessness state of emergency, signs housing executive orders appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
iheart.com
Extra SNAP Benefits Ending In February
Since April 2020, most people in Oregon who receive food benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) have also received extra emergency food benefits each month on their electronic benefits transfer (EBT) card. These emergency food benefits were provided to help people who receive SNAP get enough healthy food for themselves and their families during the COVID-19 emergency.
MyNorthwest.com
Boulders return to prevent homeless camps along WA highways
Let’s talk about boulders — specifically, the use of boulders to prevent homeless camps from returning to sites along freeways and highways. Once thought inhumane, boulder use is gaining momentum as a deterrent. I was shocked to find the massive homeless encampment in Delta Park, just off I-5...
elkhornmediagroup.com
February is the Last Month Oregonians will Receive Increased Emergency Food Benefits
OREGON– (Release from the Oregon Department of Human Services) Since April 2020, most people in Oregon who receive food benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) have also received extra emergency food benefits each month on their electronic benefits transfer (EBT) card. These emergency food benefits were provided to help people who receive SNAP get enough healthy food for themselves and their families during the COVID-19 emergency.
Greater Idaho Movement Gains HUGE Momentum
The Greater Idaho movement continues to gain moment throughout the state of Oregon. Another county, Wallowa, has submitted enough valid signatures to allow it on the ballot this May. The measure number is 32;007. What Is The Greater Idaho Movement?. The movement is a grassroots effort to allow fifteen Oregon...
utilitydive.com
FERC approves PacifiCorp’s proposed interconnection process for replacing retired generation
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission late Monday approved PacifiCorp’s proposal for an expedited interconnection process to allow power plant owners to replace retiring generating units, rejecting concerns it could give the utility company an unfair advantage. PacifiCorp’s plan creates efficiencies by using existing interconnection service, speeds the interconnection process,...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Pandemic-era Oregon emergency SNAP benefits coming to an end
Emergency food benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), which were started nearly three years ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic, are coming to an end. The Oregon Department of Human Services said Tuesday that February will be the final month for the extra emergency food benefit. They were...
State to send $10 million in unclaimed money to Oregonians
Keep an eye on your mailbox, Oregon – the state Treasury is planning to send checks of up to $10,000 to people with unclaimed paychecks, security deposits, tax refunds or other unclaimed property. Treasurer Tobias Read announced last week that the agency will proactively return approximately $10 million in...
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Interfaith Organization Wants 114 Gun Laws to be Fully Implemented
114 Gun Laws: The religious coalition that drafted and pushed for Oregon’s new gun rules is working to build support for passing them into law. In November, voters approved Measure 114 by a razor-thin margin. Magazines that can hold more than 10 rounds are prohibited. A valid firearms purchase license is required. And a check of the buyer’s and seller’s backgrounds is necessary before any firearm may be transferred.
Effort to Make Oregon Counties Part of Idaho Certified to Appear on Wallowa County Ballot in May
ENTERPRISE - The Wallowa County Clerk has certified that the "Greater Idaho" movement has submitted enough valid signatures to force its ballot initiative onto the May 2023 Wallowa County ballot. The movement seeks to add fifteen conservative, rural counties to Idaho by convincing the state legislatures of Oregon and Idaho...
orangeandbluepress.com
Worth Up To $10,000 to $10 million From Oregon Residents Can Receive Via Direct Payment – Here’s How To Claim
Oregon residents can claim big payments worth up to $10,000 in the upcoming months as unclaimed money from a $10 million pot are being given out. On Tuesday, Treasurer Tobias Read announced that Oregon residents will receive a huge check of nearly $10 million in unclaimed funds that will be returned by summer 2023.
Oregon's population declines by over 16,000 in one year
The state of Oregon has been increasing its population since 1983, yet from July 2021 to July 2022, it has lost over 16,000 residents according to an OPB article written by April Ehrlich on December 25, 2022.
