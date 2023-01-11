Read full article on original website
Doctors now told to treat childhood obesity aggressively
MIAMI - For the first time in 15 years the American Academy of Pediatrics is out with new guidelines for childhood obesity. Doctors are now recommending that children be treated early and aggressively, including prescribing medication and surgery. Rose Garcia, 18, said she's been overweight for as long as she can remember. "I went to a regular yearly physical at my primary care, and I communicated how I wanted to get some help to lose weight," she said. The teen also needed medication for high blood pressure. Doctors reviewed diet, exercise, and medication which...
New guidance: Use drugs, surgery early for obesity in kids
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Children struggling with obesity should be evaluated and treated early and aggressively, including with medications for kids as young as 12 and surgery for those as young as 13, according to new guidelines released Monday. The longstanding practice of...
New AAP childhood obesity guidelines recommend immediate action
The guidelines say treatment for younger children struggling with obesity should involve a focus on behavior and lifestyle changes for an entire family.
'Health experts' think childhood obesity can only be solved with drugs and surgery
Forget sports and healthy eating habits. If your child is overweight, you need to start pumping him full of drugs and preparing him for surgery. These are the unbelievable new guidelines coming out of the American Academy of Pediatrics. They encourage parents to aggressively begin pursuing medications for children dealing with obesity as young as 12 and surgery for children as young as 13. “Waiting doesn’t work,” according to Dr. Ihuoma Eneli, who co-authored the guidance.
I took Ozempic even though I'm a healthy weight - then I looked into the science. Here's why you really shouldn't
When Isobel* first heard the rumours that there may be more to Kim Kardashian’s recent weight loss than a dedicated healthy eating and workout routine she was intrigued. The 37-year-old PR from Swindon had always kept in shape with the guidance of a personal trainer. ‘But time for myself has become more limited since becoming a mum and working for myself,’ she explains, noting that a busy schedule had stifled regular gym visits and encouraged 9pm sweet cravings, leaving her persistently 1.5 stone above her goal.
School Calls Mom To Pick Up Kindergartener: "Are You Bathing the Child?"
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Everyone has different opinions about how often children should be bathed. Many people feel that a couple of times a week is sufficient, while others prefer to clean their child(ren) every night. This topic has sparked a debate on social media numerous times.
5 things a cardiologist would never do because they put your heart health at risk
About 20% of adults who died in 2020 from coronary artery disease, the most common form of heart disease in the US, were adults aged 65 and under.
Who Should Get Weight Loss Drugs? Why People With Obesity Can’t Access Ozempic, Mounjaro
New drugs for type 2 diabetes are also safe and highly effective at helping people with obesity lose weight. But diabetes drug shortages, driven in part by people seeking the drugs for off-label cosmetic weight loss, leave fewer options for patients with clinical needs. Those patients also face cost barriers,...
People Who Sleep Well Every Night Avoid This One Food, According to Sleep Experts
It’s no secret that sleep issues are one of the most common health problems. In fact, 1 in 3 adults in the U.S. aren't getting enough sleep. Yikes. While there are many different causes of a poor night’s sleep—stress, anxiety and other medical conditions—sleep experts agree that diet plays a major role. Here's what that means.
New Research Finds That the Time of Day You Exercise Could Impact Your Heart Health
Heart disease and stroke risk are lowest in those who engage in morning physical activity. A new study published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology has found that morning physical activity is associated with the lowest risk of heart disease and stroke. The study, which included over 85,000 individuals, found that this association held true regardless of the total daily activity level.
Demand soars as people turn to diabetes, obesity medication for weight loss
Is the influence of social media taking much-needed medication out of the hands of diabetics?
Urgent warning to parents over silent killer that can affect children – the 5 signs to watch for
THERE are some conditions we just don't associate with children. But with modern-day living leaving many kids exposed to more fatty foods and a sedentary life-style, experts predict a rise in a killer disease previously only see in adults. Diabetes is an illness that impacts close to four million people...
Your Health: Benefits of bariatric surgery
More than two out of every five adults in the U.S. are obese. Bariatric surgery helps many of these people drop weight, but new research at Cleveland Clinic is showing it can also do much more!. “We found that patients with morbidity who underwent bariatric surgery had significantly lower risk...
Intermittent Fasting May Reverse Type 2 Diabetes
A randomized controlled trial published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism has shown that intermittent fasting may lead to complete diabetes remission in patients diagnosed with type 2 diabetes. The study included 32 individuals ages 38 to 72 years who had been diagnosed with type 2 diabetes. The...
How sleep habits can affect weight
About one in three adults in the United States report routinely not getting enough sleep. Sleep insufficiency is associated with increased risk for diabetes, cardiovascular disease, mental health problems, injuries, loss of productivity, and death. It also appears to be associated with increased risk for obesity, especially in children. Fortunately,...
American Academy of Pediatrics shredded for pushing surgery to fight childhood obesity: 'Questionable at best'
Twitter users across the platform scorched a recent proclamation by the American Academy of Pediatrics recommending medications and surgeries on youth to prevent obesity.
The American Academy of Pediatrics updates child obesity guidelines
LOS ANGELES, CA (CBS Newspath) – The American Academy of Pediatrics is out with new guidelines for the first time in 15 years on childhood obesity. Doctors are now recommending that children be treated early and aggressively, including prescribing medication and surgery. One teen is sharing her story and hopes to reach others who may […]
How Much Milk Should A Toddler Drink? Pediatricians Explain
If you think your coffee habit is real, take a look at how much milk a toddler drinks in a day. A glass in the morning, a carton with lunch, 8 ounces at dinner, and a warm sippy cup before bed — it’s one helluva habit. It’s not like it’s forced on them, or that parents have all been brainwashed by marketing from Big Milk. It’s just, you know, something they’ll drink. Besides, it’s healthy enough. The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), after all, recommends toddlers have up to 24 ounces of milk a day. But how much milk should a toddler drink?
No more watchful waiting: Treating childhood obesity early
New guidelines change how childhood obesity is addressed. The guidelines now say early treatment is more beneficial and that the traditional watchful waiting could make matters worse.
Weight-Loss Drugs and Surgery Recommended to Treat Childhood Obesity Under New Guidelines
The American Academy of Pediatrics recommended for the first time that physicians treat childhood obesity with weight-loss drugs and surgery in new guidelines issued on Monday. The new recommendations—the first update to the AAP’s guidance in 15 years—underscores the importance of taking early action against obesity, which continues to rise in children. Since the 1980s, rates of obesity in children have tripled and even quadrupled in teenagers. The new guidelines highlight that obesity is a complex condition which cannot be cured with a simple solution, instead advocating lifestyle and behavioral changes—but now medications and surgery are also being recommended alongside those changes for the first time. “We now have evidence that obesity therapy is effective,” Dr. Sandra Hassink, medical director of the AAP Institute for Healthy Childhood Weight and co-author of the new guidelines, told NBC News. “There is treatment, and now is the time to recognize that obesity is a chronic disease and should be addressed as we address other chronic diseases.”
