Lesley Lemoine was last seen in March of last year A body found in a donation bin in South Carolina has been identified as a 47-year-old woman who was reported missing in March of last year. Lesley Lemoine, of Lugoff, South Carolina, was identified after an autopsy was performed on Wednesday, according to the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office. The body was discovered by a passerby who noticed a bad smell coming from the box on New Year's Eve morning. Lemoine's family has been notified, the Kershaw County...

LUGOFF, SC ・ 6 DAYS AGO