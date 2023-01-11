ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 3

Related
roi-nj.com

Socially determined: Saint Peter’s is one of N.J.’s health care systems growing focus on external health factors

The past year had health care organizations asking the right questions; next year, they’ll be trying to come up with more answers. Saint Peter’s Health Care System is one of several New Jersey health care organizations that have put a recent emphasis on the factors outside the hospital — transportation, food and housing, as an example — that influence how likely they are to find themselves in a hospital.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
newjerseymonitor.com

Governor Murphy signs bill unfreezing severance protections

Severance protections long stalled by the pandemic are set to go into effect after Gov. Phil Murphy signed a bill ending their stasis. The new law requires qualifying businesses with at least 100 full-time employees to provide severance pay when they lay off 50 or more workers within a 30-day period as part of a move or closure.
NJ.com

N.J. reports 1,944 COVID cases, 16 deaths

New Jersey health officials on Wednesday reported another 1,944 COVID-19 cases and 16 confirmed deaths. The state’s seven-day average for confirmed positive tests is 2,146, up 1% from a week ago, and up 14% from a month ago. While positive tests have been rising this winter, New Jersey has...
NEW JERSEY STATE
thelakewoodscoop.com

U.S. Marshal Allegedly Uses Social Media to Publicly Shame Member of the Press Covering Scene in Lakewood [UPDATE – US Marshal’s Office Issues Apology]

A TLS reporter covering the U.S. Marshals in Lakewood was shamed for doing his job, apparently by a U.S. Marshal himself. While taking photos of the U.S. Marshals in Lakewood on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, a U.S. Marshal was seen taking a photo of one of our reporters – and it was captured on camera.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ Spotlight

New protections, mandatory severance for NJ workers

A state law requiring large companies in New Jersey to pay their workers severance during mass layoffs will soon go into effect, after a lengthy pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In a matter of months, companies will have to adhere to mandatory severance-pay requirements, upgraded layoff-notice rules and other...
NEW JERSEY STATE
thelakewoodscoop.com

New Jersey Announces Plan To Provide Individuals with Life-Saving Naloxone for Free and Anonymously

After New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy announced during today’s State of the State address his plans to help fight the opioid crisis, Human Services Commissioner Sarah Adelman provided some details on how individuals will soon be able to anonymously obtain the opioid overdose antidote naloxone for free at participating pharmacies at any time.
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

Gov. Murphy signs ‘Fake News’ bill for NJ (Opinion)

The bill signed last Wednesday with little fanfare requires schools to teach "media literacy." Which only means: Read and believe what WE think is worthwhile and real. The problem is who is deciding what is real news and what is "disinformation"?. It's in the hands of New Jersey's public schools,...
92.7 WOBM

This Winter Law is So Annoying in New Jersey

Winter is here and it's already gloomy to some. This law isn't just for the winter, but it's the worst for the cold months. I thought this was interesting as I read onlyinyourstate.com. Cold, gloomy, wet, rain, snow, winter in the Northeast. Annoying Rule (my opinion) - This winter law...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Lite 96.9 WFPG

NJ shelter needs the public’s help as pet adoptions are down

EATONTOWN — It’s no secret and no surprise that animal shelters across the county have been seeing a decrease in pet adoptions. While it's hard to pinpoint the exact reasons for dips in adoptions, the cost of everything has quadrupled over the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic and inflation, said Ross Licitra, executive director of the Monmouth County SPCA in Eatontown.
EATONTOWN, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Mask-up! CDC Recommends Masking in All NJ Counties

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are urging all New Jersey residents to mask up again as the number of COVID-19 cases rises rapidly. State and federal health officials have become increasingly concerned with the XBB COVID variant. It is highly contagious and has shown resistance to both vaccine protections as well as immunities from past COVID infections.
NEW JERSEY STATE
insidernj.com

Republicans Savage Murphy’s ‘Extreme’ Speech

In the aftermath, Republicans trashed Governor Phil Murphy’s speech. “Taxes are too high,” Assembly Republican Leader John DiMaio said. “Second quarter GDP was negative.”. He lamented what he described as an unfair business climate, thanks to Murphy’s tax policies. “Let’s cut the corporate business tax,” DiMaio...
Rock 104.1

NJ Auto Insurance Rates to Rise

Some things never change. As we begin the new year, drivers in New Jersey are once again facing an increase in the cost of car insurance premiums. We certainly feel the pain of the high cost of auto insurance in New Jersey. You might be surprised to know that, while our rates are high, it could be worse. Michigan is the state with the highest annual cost for minimum coverage auto insurance at $1450.
NEW JERSEY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy