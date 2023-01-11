Read full article on original website
roi-nj.com
Socially determined: Saint Peter’s is one of N.J.’s health care systems growing focus on external health factors
The past year had health care organizations asking the right questions; next year, they’ll be trying to come up with more answers. Saint Peter’s Health Care System is one of several New Jersey health care organizations that have put a recent emphasis on the factors outside the hospital — transportation, food and housing, as an example — that influence how likely they are to find themselves in a hospital.
newjerseymonitor.com
Governor Murphy signs bill unfreezing severance protections
Severance protections long stalled by the pandemic are set to go into effect after Gov. Phil Murphy signed a bill ending their stasis. The new law requires qualifying businesses with at least 100 full-time employees to provide severance pay when they lay off 50 or more workers within a 30-day period as part of a move or closure.
N.J. reports 1,944 COVID cases, 16 deaths
New Jersey health officials on Wednesday reported another 1,944 COVID-19 cases and 16 confirmed deaths. The state’s seven-day average for confirmed positive tests is 2,146, up 1% from a week ago, and up 14% from a month ago. While positive tests have been rising this winter, New Jersey has...
thelakewoodscoop.com
U.S. Marshal Allegedly Uses Social Media to Publicly Shame Member of the Press Covering Scene in Lakewood [UPDATE – US Marshal’s Office Issues Apology]
A TLS reporter covering the U.S. Marshals in Lakewood was shamed for doing his job, apparently by a U.S. Marshal himself. While taking photos of the U.S. Marshals in Lakewood on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, a U.S. Marshal was seen taking a photo of one of our reporters – and it was captured on camera.
roi-nj.com
Buyer beware: Not all services for the elderly are equal — or legitimate — so, be careful
If you’re looking for the trending legal issues related to long-term care, follow the money. That’s what Jerold E. Rothkoff, past president of New Jersey’s chapter of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys, might tell you. There’s bigger business than ever in providing services to an...
New protections, mandatory severance for NJ workers
A state law requiring large companies in New Jersey to pay their workers severance during mass layoffs will soon go into effect, after a lengthy pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In a matter of months, companies will have to adhere to mandatory severance-pay requirements, upgraded layoff-notice rules and other...
How would you rate the job Phil Murphy is doing as NJ governor?
A new Monmouth University poll finds a majority of New Jersey residents believe Gov. Phil Murphy is doing a good job, but most don’t think he’s done anything really noteworthy. According to Patrick Murray, the director of the Monmouth University Polling Institute, Murphy's approval ratings "have been fairly...
Undocumented children can now get public health insurance in New Jersey
New Jersey's FamilyCare health insurance program is now open to all income-eligible children, regardless of immigration status. The FamilyCare program, which includes Medicaid and CHIP, is expanding as part of the New Jersey's Cover All Kids initiative. [ more › ]
Bring paper bags back to N.J., but do this first | Letters
I thank reporter Steven Rodas for “13 climate change bills and issues N.J. residents should have on their radar in 2023.” These laws and regulations must not be viewed as the end-all to any given issue, but as steps toward a cleaner and better environment/. While they are...
New Jersey Globe
Monmouth poll: 68% of New Jerseyans acknowledge Blacks and whites not treated equally
Nearly 70% of New Jerseyans believe that Black and white people are not treated equally in society – up from 50% in 2012 — but one-third of the state says that racial and ethnic discrimination is not a problem in New Jersey, according to a new Monmouth University poll released today.
GOP response: The state of New Jersey is not good but it doesn’t have to stay that way | Opinion
Despite the rosy picture Gov. Phil Murphy is trying to paint, the state of the state is not good. And after five years of the Murphy administration and two decades of full Democrat control of the Legislature, the outlook for New Jersey continues to get worse.
thelakewoodscoop.com
New Jersey Announces Plan To Provide Individuals with Life-Saving Naloxone for Free and Anonymously
After New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy announced during today’s State of the State address his plans to help fight the opioid crisis, Human Services Commissioner Sarah Adelman provided some details on how individuals will soon be able to anonymously obtain the opioid overdose antidote naloxone for free at participating pharmacies at any time.
Gov. Murphy signs ‘Fake News’ bill for NJ (Opinion)
The bill signed last Wednesday with little fanfare requires schools to teach "media literacy." Which only means: Read and believe what WE think is worthwhile and real. The problem is who is deciding what is real news and what is "disinformation"?. It's in the hands of New Jersey's public schools,...
This Winter Law is So Annoying in New Jersey
Winter is here and it's already gloomy to some. This law isn't just for the winter, but it's the worst for the cold months. I thought this was interesting as I read onlyinyourstate.com. Cold, gloomy, wet, rain, snow, winter in the Northeast. Annoying Rule (my opinion) - This winter law...
Marine Corps Vet From NJ Admits Defrauding VA Out Of $119,000, Threatening Agent
A U.S. Marine Corps veteran from New Jersey admitted that he threatened to harm a federal agent after defrauding the VA out of $118,979 in disability benefits, authorities said. Kamil Wakulik, 38, lied when he claimed that he'd suffered PTSD from active-duty service that included having to recover human remains...
New Jersey, Are You Ready For A Possible Federal Ban On Gas Stoves?
This is straight from our believe it or not department. A United States Consumer Product Safety Commissioner is actually talking out loud about the possibility of banning natural gas stoves in America. Commissioner Richard Trumka, Jr. told Bloomberg News yesterday that his agency is investigating the possible pollution that is...
NJ shelter needs the public’s help as pet adoptions are down
EATONTOWN — It’s no secret and no surprise that animal shelters across the county have been seeing a decrease in pet adoptions. While it's hard to pinpoint the exact reasons for dips in adoptions, the cost of everything has quadrupled over the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic and inflation, said Ross Licitra, executive director of the Monmouth County SPCA in Eatontown.
Mask-up! CDC Recommends Masking in All NJ Counties
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are urging all New Jersey residents to mask up again as the number of COVID-19 cases rises rapidly. State and federal health officials have become increasingly concerned with the XBB COVID variant. It is highly contagious and has shown resistance to both vaccine protections as well as immunities from past COVID infections.
insidernj.com
Republicans Savage Murphy’s ‘Extreme’ Speech
In the aftermath, Republicans trashed Governor Phil Murphy’s speech. “Taxes are too high,” Assembly Republican Leader John DiMaio said. “Second quarter GDP was negative.”. He lamented what he described as an unfair business climate, thanks to Murphy’s tax policies. “Let’s cut the corporate business tax,” DiMaio...
NJ Auto Insurance Rates to Rise
Some things never change. As we begin the new year, drivers in New Jersey are once again facing an increase in the cost of car insurance premiums. We certainly feel the pain of the high cost of auto insurance in New Jersey. You might be surprised to know that, while our rates are high, it could be worse. Michigan is the state with the highest annual cost for minimum coverage auto insurance at $1450.
