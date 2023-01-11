Read full article on original website
KPBS
SDG&E makes $1 million in customer assistance available from shareholders
Following recent news of natural gas prices skyrocketing and local utility bills going up, San Diego Gas & Electric announced Tuesday it is making $1 million in customer assistance funding available for those experiencing financial hardship. The assistance will be disbursed through the Neighbor-to-Neighbor program, which provides up to $300...
KPBS
California child care programs leave many families behind
As part of an effort to close a projected $22.5 billion deficit, California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s proposed 2023-2024 budget plan would delay funding for 20,000 new child care slots. As parents of young children know, finding safe, affordable child care already feels like an impossible task. Staffing shortages, rising...
KPBS
Homelessness likely to be at forefront of Todd Gloria's State of City Address
Mayor Todd Gloria will deliver his third State of the City Address Wednesday evening at the San Diego Civic Theatre, where he will likely focus heavily on the city's twin homelessness and housing crises. In his 2022 address, Gloria pinpointed chronic homelessness, housing shortages, rising crime and increasing infrastructure needs...
KPBS
Rain means more delays in San Clemente rail line repair
Construction crews have been working to stabilize the San Clemente rail bed since train service was suspended in September. Officials hoped to reopen passenger train service between San Diego and Orange Counties in November. Then the date got pushed to December, and then to the beginning of February. But recent...
KPBS
New UC San Diego EyeMobile hits the streets to serve low-income families
A new UC San Diego Shiley EyeMobile for Children hit the roads Wednesday, driving to schools in San Diego County to serve low-income families in need of eye exams. The EyeMobile is a 33-foot-long furnished recreational vehicle with two exam rooms, as well as a waiting area for children and families. It also has a television for the children to watch while they wait for their exam and a wall area with a selection of eye frames.
KPBS
Why did the flu hit San Diego County so hard at the end of 2022?
So far, this flu season has been a doozy. By the time November was over, it might have felt like everyone you knew had the flu. Local data on influenza cases in many ways backs up that feeling. San Diego County recorded more cases of the flu in 2022 than in any other year over the past decade, according to data from the county’s Health and Human Services Agency. What’s more:
KPBS
CSU, UC look to expand into San Diego’s South Bay
Even with a population in the hundreds of thousands, San Diego's South Bay has only one public option for higher education: Southwestern College. That’s where Chula Vista resident Faisal Alnajjar is studying dental hygiene. Alnajjar earned bachelor’s degree in human biology from UC San Diego, roughly 20 miles north...
KPBS
Community hopes iconic San Marcos Restaurant Row will be memorialized in redevelopment plans
Old California Restaurant Row in San Marcos was once a popular destination for North County families. But these days, the site has more vacant spaces than open businesses, after being sold in 2020 by the family of the row's creator, Jim Eubank. “My feeling is that the previous owners really...
KPBS
Homeless advocates, housing groups pushback against Gloria's housing plans
As part of his state of the city address Wednesday, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria announced the signing of an executive order to drastically speed up approval of 100-percent affordable housing projects. “What is true is that there are many people who are concerned about rising rents that might make...
KPBS
PedWest border crossing open
Customs and Border Protection opened the PedWest pedestrian border crossing in San Ysidro Monday, for the first time in nearly three years. In other news, new plans to redevelop Old California Restaurant Row in San Marcos are underway. Plus, tell us your new year’s resolutions by leaving us a voicemail, with your name and what part of San Diego County you live in, at 619-452-0228.
KPBS
San Diegans struggle with egg-stremely high egg prices
The price of a dozen jumbo eggs at Windmill Farms in Del Cerro today is $11.79. According to the Food Market Data company Urner Barry, as of Tuesday, Jan 10. the average price for eggs was $4.33 per dozen. Josh Aftreth is the dairy manager at Windmill Farms. “Eggs right...
KPBS
San Diego weekend arts events: Wearable sauce packets, Poe, trash and blues
Ethan Chan: 'Selections From the Closets of the People That I Love'. Sculptor, installation and performance artist Ethan Chan will open a new exhibition at Oceanside Museum of Art this weekend. This show is a series of garments made from cafeteria and fast-food restaurant sauce packets. Chan has turned hundreds...
KPBS
A life on paper: Longtime printmaking expert, educator set to retire
Longtime printmaking and book arts champion Sibyl Rubottom will retire this month from her role managing the Athenaeum Art Center's Print Studio. The studio is located inside the Athenaeum's satellite space in the Bread and Salt complex in Logan Heights. Originally from New York, Rubottom studied at the Rhode Island...
KPBS
A university in the South Bay?
Efforts are underway to bring a university presence to South County. In other news, history was made at the county Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday, when Supervisor Nora Vargas became chair of the governing body. Plus, tell us your new year’s resolutions by leaving us a voicemail, with your name and what part of San Diego County you live in, at 619-452-0228.
KPBS
Atmospheric river ‘family’ soaks the soil and batters the coast
Chuck Fisher runs the Ocean Beach Pier Café, but it's closed now because the pier has been shut down. “It’s that time of year where waves get high and they knocked off some of the railing out there, and kind of hit a couple of doors. It’s not really bad, but there’s a lot of damage out there,” Fisher said.
KPBS
County supervisors OK Campo Road project in East County
The San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted 4-0 Wednesday to revitalize a main commercial street and adjacent residential area in Casa de Oro, an unincorporated East County community. Supervisors approved the Campo Road Corridor Revitalization Specific Plan, which according to the county "outlines a new vision" for a 60-acre...
KPBS
Too many pooches! San Diego Humane Society is overcrowded with dogs
No matter what kind it is, no animal with nowhere to go will ever be turned away by the San Diego Humane Society. But that policy has placed them in a very difficult situation. “Ever since last summer, we’ve seen an influx in dogs, especially adult dogs, and it hasn’t...
KPBS
The stone steps are closed at Stonesteps Beach in Encinitas
The city of Encinitas on Wednesday closed down access to Stonesteps Beach because of damage to the stairway. "The city’s structural engineer deemed the main support beam for the upper deck and lower stairs of Stonesteps is structurally unsafe requiring replacement and closure," the city reported in a post to its website and on Instagram.
KPBS
Preliminary hearing begins for Chula Vista man accused of killing missing wife
A man charged with killing his wife, a Chula Vista woman who remains missing more than two years after disappearing from her home, appeared in court Wednesday for a hearing that will determine whether he stands trial for her murder. Larry Millete, 41, is accused of killing 39-year-old May "Maya"...
KPBS
Ex-Sheriff deputy Richard Fischer jailed again following appellate court ruling
A former San Diego County sheriff's deputy who was previously sentenced for fondling and inappropriately touching more than a dozen women while on duty was booked again into custody Monday after an appellate court ruled he was released before properly completing his jail sentence. Richard Fischer, 36, was originally sentenced...
