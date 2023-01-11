ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Women Report Less Common Depression Symptoms

A new study published in Nursing Research found that Black women often describe less common symptoms of depression, including sleep disturbances, irritability and self-criticism, resulting in underdiagnosis and undertreatment. Stereotypical symptoms of depression include feelings of hopelessness, loss of interest or pleasure in activities, mood swings, loss of appetite, sadness,...
Philadelphia Launches Free Virtual PrEP Program to Prevent HIV

Folks in Philadelphia at risk for HIV can now access pre- and post-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP and PEP) at no cost, even if they don’t have insurance, and without leaving the comfort and privacy of their own home. This month, the city launched a virtual program called Philadelphia TelePrEP to make the HIV prevention available to its residents.
Disparities Widen Despite Improved Diabetes Treatments

Disparities in diabetes outcomes have widened despite improvements in insulin treatments over the past 30 years, according to a study published in Diabetes Technology & Therapeutics. The study found that Mexican Americans who took insulin and achieved good blood-sugar control, defined as an A1C level below 7%, dropped from 25%...
Vosevi Is Effective as Salvage Therapy for People With Hepatitis C

More than 90% of people who were not previously cured with direct-acting antiviral therapy for hepatitis C were subsequently successfully treated with Vosevi (voxilaprevir/velpatasvir/sofosbuvir), according to study findings presented at the AASLD Liver Meeting. Up to 5% of people with chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection do not achieve sustained...
Few Americans are Aware of Links Between Alcohol and Cancer Risk

Despite conclusive research that shows that all alcoholic beverages, including wine, increase the risk of many types of cancer, Americans demonstrated low awareness of this risk, and some perceived alcohol as having health benefits, according to results published in Cancer Epidemiology, Biomarkers & Prevention, a journal of the American Association for Cancer Research. Awareness varied significantly for various types of alcohol, the study showed.
U.S. Looks to Implement One-Step Hepatitis C Diagnosis

To reduce the rate of hepatitis C in the United States, researchers at the University of Kentucky are exploring a one-hour, one-step diagnosis method to replace today’s multiple-step testing, which can take a couple of days to return results. The one-step hepatitis C test involves just a drop of...
Researchers Study CRISPR Gene Editing to Cure HIV

Building on decades of basic science research, Excision BioTherapeutics recently announced that the first participant in a Phase I/II clinical trial has received a CRISPR-based therapy designed to cut HIV out of human cells, potentially resulting in a cure. This study is evaluating the safety and efficacy of the therapy,...
Study Finds Hepatitis C Treatment Gap for Individuals With Alcohol Use Disorder

A new study supported by the National Institutes of Health shows that individuals with alcohol use disorder (AUD) are less likely to receive antivirals for hepatitis C, despite current guidelines recommending antiviral treatment regardless of alcohol use. Direct-acting antiviral treatment is highly effective at reducing serious illness and death among individuals with hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection, a condition that commonly occurs among people with AUD.
Hepatitis C Treatment Rate Remains Low, Despite Efficacy

Two recent studies out of Stanford Medicine found that only two thirds of patients with hepatitis C receive medications known as direct-acting antivirals (DAAs), which cure infection in most people living with the virus. Left untreated hepatitis C can progress to scarring of the liver (cirrhosis and fibrosis) and even liver cancer.
People With HIV Can Benefit From Lung Cancer Screening

People living with HIV who are current or former heavy smokers may be at high risk for lung cancer and can benefit from regular screening, according to the Forum of International Respiratory Societies (FIRS), an organization consisting of the world’s leading professional respiratory societies. “As antiretrovirals have prolonged the...
With Stool Testing, Fewer Americans May Delay Colon Screening

The test arrived in a compact envelope along with illustrated instructions: Lay the tissue paper in the toilet so it can catch the stool. Then, use the finger-length probe to collect a portion of that stool and place it in the sample bottle. Label the sample bottle, wrap it in the enclosed absorbent pad, and put it inside the plastic biohazard bag. Tuck the bag into the return mailer and ship within 72 hours.
Black Participants Underrepresented in COVID-19 Clinical Trials

Clinical trials for COVID-19 vaccines and drugs underrepresented Black, Asian, and women participants, according to a new study. Published in JAMA Internal Medicine, the study also found that Latino participants were overrepresented (possibly because a third of trial sites were in Texas, California or Florida, which have large Latino populations, say researchers).
Real Health is the leading health magazine for African Americans in the United States. Launched in 2004, the goal of Real Health is to help African Americans of all ages achieve optimum health and wellness—physically, mentally and emotionally—by offering readers current, accurate information based on the latest science through well-researched stories that educate, entertain, uplift and motivate members of the community at large to be their best selves.

