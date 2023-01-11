Read full article on original website
Black Women Report Less Common Depression Symptoms
A new study published in Nursing Research found that Black women often describe less common symptoms of depression, including sleep disturbances, irritability and self-criticism, resulting in underdiagnosis and undertreatment. Stereotypical symptoms of depression include feelings of hopelessness, loss of interest or pleasure in activities, mood swings, loss of appetite, sadness,...
Philadelphia Launches Free Virtual PrEP Program to Prevent HIV
Folks in Philadelphia at risk for HIV can now access pre- and post-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP and PEP) at no cost, even if they don’t have insurance, and without leaving the comfort and privacy of their own home. This month, the city launched a virtual program called Philadelphia TelePrEP to make the HIV prevention available to its residents.
New Orleans “Bounce to Zero” Campaign Aims to End HIV
Inspired by bounce music—the high-energy hip-hop style that originated in New Orleans—that Southern city has launched the HIV campaign “Bounce to Zero,” which aims to “reduce new HIV cases by 95% by 2030 and create a world with zero new HIV infections and zero people out of care.”
$60K in Holiday Hug Grants Awarded to 15 HIV Groups in Florida
In this most wonderful time of the year, 15 HIV nonprofits in Florida each received a $4,000 Holiday Hug grant from The Campbell Foundation, an organization based in Fort Lauderdale known for supporting HIV research. What’s more, AIDS Healthcare Foundation is providing matching grants for five of the awards.
Disparities Widen Despite Improved Diabetes Treatments
Disparities in diabetes outcomes have widened despite improvements in insulin treatments over the past 30 years, according to a study published in Diabetes Technology & Therapeutics. The study found that Mexican Americans who took insulin and achieved good blood-sugar control, defined as an A1C level below 7%, dropped from 25%...
Hospital Financial Decisions Play a Role in the Critical Shortage of Pediatric Beds for RSV Patients
The dire shortage of pediatric hospital beds plaguing the nation this fall is a byproduct of financial decisions made by hospitals over the past decade, as they shuttered children’s wards, which often operate in the red, and expanded the number of beds available for more profitable endeavors like joint replacements and cancer care.
Vosevi Is Effective as Salvage Therapy for People With Hepatitis C
More than 90% of people who were not previously cured with direct-acting antiviral therapy for hepatitis C were subsequently successfully treated with Vosevi (voxilaprevir/velpatasvir/sofosbuvir), according to study findings presented at the AASLD Liver Meeting. Up to 5% of people with chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection do not achieve sustained...
Few Americans are Aware of Links Between Alcohol and Cancer Risk
Despite conclusive research that shows that all alcoholic beverages, including wine, increase the risk of many types of cancer, Americans demonstrated low awareness of this risk, and some perceived alcohol as having health benefits, according to results published in Cancer Epidemiology, Biomarkers & Prevention, a journal of the American Association for Cancer Research. Awareness varied significantly for various types of alcohol, the study showed.
Black Patients Less Likely to Receive Minimally Invasive Heart Surgery
A University of Rochester Medical Center (URMC) study found that newer, minimally invasive procedures, which are less risky and easier to recover from than traditional heart surgery, are not offered to Black patients as frequently as they are to white patients. The study, published in JAMA Network Open, found that...
U.S. Looks to Implement One-Step Hepatitis C Diagnosis
To reduce the rate of hepatitis C in the United States, researchers at the University of Kentucky are exploring a one-hour, one-step diagnosis method to replace today’s multiple-step testing, which can take a couple of days to return results. The one-step hepatitis C test involves just a drop of...
Researchers Study CRISPR Gene Editing to Cure HIV
Building on decades of basic science research, Excision BioTherapeutics recently announced that the first participant in a Phase I/II clinical trial has received a CRISPR-based therapy designed to cut HIV out of human cells, potentially resulting in a cure. This study is evaluating the safety and efficacy of the therapy,...
Walmart Expands Specialty HIV Pharmacies, Launches Training Program
In partnership with the Elton John AIDS Foundation, Walmart launched a nationwide training and education program to help its pharmacists better serve the needs of people living with and at risk for HIV. In addition, Walmart expanded its network of HIV-focused pharmacies. Specifically, Walmart added four new locations to its...
Study Finds Hepatitis C Treatment Gap for Individuals With Alcohol Use Disorder
A new study supported by the National Institutes of Health shows that individuals with alcohol use disorder (AUD) are less likely to receive antivirals for hepatitis C, despite current guidelines recommending antiviral treatment regardless of alcohol use. Direct-acting antiviral treatment is highly effective at reducing serious illness and death among individuals with hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection, a condition that commonly occurs among people with AUD.
Hepatitis C Treatment Rate Remains Low, Despite Efficacy
Two recent studies out of Stanford Medicine found that only two thirds of patients with hepatitis C receive medications known as direct-acting antivirals (DAAs), which cure infection in most people living with the virus. Left untreated hepatitis C can progress to scarring of the liver (cirrhosis and fibrosis) and even liver cancer.
People With Both NAFLD and Diabetes Experience Greater Fibrosis Progression
People with both non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and diabetes were nearly 75% more likely to see their fibrosis advance by at least one stage than those without diabetes, according to findings presented at the AASLD Liver Meeting. Arising from the accumulation of fat in the liver, NAFLD and its...
People With HIV Can Benefit From Lung Cancer Screening
People living with HIV who are current or former heavy smokers may be at high risk for lung cancer and can benefit from regular screening, according to the Forum of International Respiratory Societies (FIRS), an organization consisting of the world’s leading professional respiratory societies. “As antiretrovirals have prolonged the...
Alcohol-Related Liver Disease Rose Sharply During the Pandemic
Cases of alcohol-related liver disease rose by more than 60% from 2019 to 2021 in California and have not dropped back to pre-pandemic levels, according to findings presented at the AASLD Liver Meeting. Another study showed that deaths due to alcohol-related liver disease and fatty liver disease have also increased.
With Stool Testing, Fewer Americans May Delay Colon Screening
The test arrived in a compact envelope along with illustrated instructions: Lay the tissue paper in the toilet so it can catch the stool. Then, use the finger-length probe to collect a portion of that stool and place it in the sample bottle. Label the sample bottle, wrap it in the enclosed absorbent pad, and put it inside the plastic biohazard bag. Tuck the bag into the return mailer and ship within 72 hours.
Most Reported Substance Use Among Adolescents Held Steady in 2022
The percentage of adolescents reporting substance use in 2022 largely held steady after significantly declining in 2021, according to the latest results from the Monitoring the Future survey of substance use behaviors and related attitudes among eighth, 10th, and 12th graders in the United States. Reported use for almost all...
Black Participants Underrepresented in COVID-19 Clinical Trials
Clinical trials for COVID-19 vaccines and drugs underrepresented Black, Asian, and women participants, according to a new study. Published in JAMA Internal Medicine, the study also found that Latino participants were overrepresented (possibly because a third of trial sites were in Texas, California or Florida, which have large Latino populations, say researchers).
