Box score from Kentucky basketball’s 71-68 loss to South Carolina
The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team played the University of South Carolina in Rupp Arena on Saturday afternoon. The unranked Wildcats were defeated 71-68 by the unranked Gamecocks.
Next up for Kentucky is a road game at No. 5 Tennessee in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday afternoon.
Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Tuesday’s game:
Points: Oscar Tshiebwe, 19
Rebounds: Oscar Tshiebwe, 12
Assists: Sahvir Wheeler, 3
Steals: Oscar Tshiebwe, 3
Blocks: Daimion Collins, 3
Turnovers: Sahvir Wheeler, 2
Minutes: Sahvir Wheeler, Oscar Tshiebwe, 40
Three-pointers made: CJ Fredrick 2-3, Antonio Reeves 1-4
Next game
Kentucky at No. 5 Tennessee
When: Noon Saturday
TV: ESPN
Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
Records: Kentucky 10-6 (1-3 SEC), Tennessee 13-2 (3-0) entering Tuesday night’s game vs. Vanderbilt
Series: Kentucky leads 158-77
Last meeting: Tennessee won 69-62 on March 12, 2022, in the SEC Tournament at Tampa, Fla.
