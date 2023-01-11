Box score from Kentucky basketball’s 71-68 loss to South Carolina

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team played the University of South Carolina in Rupp Arena on Saturday afternoon. The unranked Wildcats were defeated 71-68 by the unranked Gamecocks.

Next up for Kentucky is a road game at No. 5 Tennessee in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday afternoon.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Tuesday’s game:

Points: Oscar Tshiebwe, 19

Rebounds: Oscar Tshiebwe, 12

Assists: Sahvir Wheeler, 3

Steals: Oscar Tshiebwe, 3

Blocks: Daimion Collins, 3

Turnovers: Sahvir Wheeler, 2

Minutes: Sahvir Wheeler, Oscar Tshiebwe, 40

Three-pointers made: CJ Fredrick 2-3, Antonio Reeves 1-4

View a complete statistics report from the game.

View UK’s 2022-23 schedule.

Kentucky’s Sahvir Wheeler finished with 10 points, three rebounds and three assists in 40 minutes on Tuesday night. Silas Walker/swalker@herald-leader.com

Next game

Kentucky at No. 5 Tennessee

When: Noon Saturday

TV: ESPN

Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Records: Kentucky 10-6 (1-3 SEC), Tennessee 13-2 (3-0) entering Tuesday night’s game vs. Vanderbilt

Series: Kentucky leads 158-77

Last meeting: Tennessee won 69-62 on March 12, 2022, in the SEC Tournament at Tampa, Fla.