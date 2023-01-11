ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Box score from Kentucky basketball’s 71-68 loss to South Carolina

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team played the University of South Carolina in Rupp Arena on Saturday afternoon. The unranked Wildcats were defeated 71-68 by the unranked Gamecocks.

Next up for Kentucky is a road game at No. 5 Tennessee in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday afternoon.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Tuesday’s game:

Points: Oscar Tshiebwe, 19

Rebounds: Oscar Tshiebwe, 12

Assists: Sahvir Wheeler, 3

Steals: Oscar Tshiebwe, 3

Blocks: Daimion Collins, 3

Turnovers: Sahvir Wheeler, 2

Minutes: Sahvir Wheeler, Oscar Tshiebwe, 40

Three-pointers made: CJ Fredrick 2-3, Antonio Reeves 1-4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ckpvl_0kAMNlWj00
Kentucky’s Sahvir Wheeler finished with 10 points, three rebounds and three assists in 40 minutes on Tuesday night. Silas Walker/swalker@herald-leader.com

Next game

Kentucky at No. 5 Tennessee

When: Noon Saturday

TV: ESPN

Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Records: Kentucky 10-6 (1-3 SEC), Tennessee 13-2 (3-0) entering Tuesday night’s game vs. Vanderbilt

Series: Kentucky leads 158-77

Last meeting: Tennessee won 69-62 on March 12, 2022, in the SEC Tournament at Tampa, Fla.

Wildcats Today

COLUMN: Cut the Coachspeak — Kentucky is Atrocious

Add Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes to the list of skippers that aren't taking the visual downfall of Kentucky basketball without a few grains of salt.  After Barnes' Volunteers scuffled their way to a 77-68 victory over Vanderbilt at home on Tuesday night, the eighth-year coach down in Rocky ...
LEXINGTON, KY
saturdaydownsouth.com

Season on the brink, is it time to pull the plug on John Calipari?

LEXINGTON, Ky. — After Kentucky’s 71-68 loss to South Carolina, the only happy noise in Rupp Arena was the Gamecocks team whooping triumphantly into the locker room after a wire-to-wire win over the Wildcats. Certainly there was plenty of other noise on this night, but it was a very different kind. The grumbling kind. The “things have got to change” kind. The firing kind.
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Jamarion Wilcox announcement coming Friday

While the Kentucky Wildcats’ performance vs. South Carolina dampened the mood of many in the BBN, some potentially good news is on the horizon with the football program. Jamarion Wilcox, arguably Kentucky’s top recruiting target in the 2023 class, is expected to announce his decision on Friday. The...
LEXINGTON, KY
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Kentucky's Upset Loss

The Kentucky Wildcats entered tonight's home game against the South Carolina Gamecocks as a 19.5-point favorite. They left the game at Rupp Arena with a three-point loss to the SEC rival. Shooting a ridiculous 55% from behind the three-point arc, the Gamecocks came into Lexington and notched a ...
LEXINGTON, KY
Lexington, KY
