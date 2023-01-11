Read full article on original website
royalexaminer.com
James Alan Darr, Sr. (1946 – 2023)
James Alan Darr, Sr., 76, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at his home in Front Royal, Virginia, surrounded by his loving family. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at 2:00 pm at Maddox Funeral Home, with Chaplain Roger Vorous and Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
royalexaminer.com
Jennifer “Jenny” Michelle Loveless (1985 – 2022)
Jennifer “Jenny” Michelle Loveless, 37, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away at her home on Friday, December 30, 2022. A celebration of life will be held at Rivermont Baptist Church, with the Rev. Tim Dyke officiating at a later date. Jenny was born on September 14, 1985, in...
royalexaminer.com
Chester Gap native receives Naval promotion
According to a Navy media account of the ceremony, Higingbotham, formerly Earley and a native of Chester Gap, Virginia, seized the opportunity to say: “It is a tremendous honor and privilege for me to assume command.” Both parties wished each other well, with warm wishes extended to each other’s families and the future in store for them both. “Treasure the time,” Koonce advised Higingbotham, “It will go by quickly.”
royalexaminer.com
Apple Blossom Casino & Cash Party
Mark your calendars and reserve your tickets to the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival® Casino & Cash Party on Saturday evening, January 21, 2023, from 5:00-10:00 pm at our new location, Fraternal Order of the Elks Lodge 867. Over $7,000 in cash prizes are up for grabs, including a grand prize of $5,000 to the cash drawing winner! Special thanks to our cash prize sponsor, The Floor Shop for their generous support! Tickets are only $75 each and include an open bar, dinner from Claudio’s Pizzeria, silent auction, raffles, 50/50 drawings, $500 in casino chips for table games, and your ticket for a chance to win the cash party grand prize of $5,000!
royalexaminer.com
Town Talk: A conversation with Joey Waters & JoEllen McNeal – Dare to Dream Grant deadline is Friday, January 13th
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Joey Waters and JoEllen McNeal from the Front Royal Women’s Resource Center. Joey and JoEllen discuss the Dare to Dram Enrichment Grant program for women over the age of 18 who live or work in Warren County. The deadline for this year’s grant is Friday, January 13th.
royalexaminer.com
WC EDA proposes County takeover of Avtex Conservancy Park’s 240 in-town acres; Supervisors approve six of seven Airport Lease Agreements
The request for an altered motion to table the vote from the approval motion included in the agenda packet on all seven requests seemed to collectively confuse the board for about five minutes after North River District Supervisor Delores Oates observed Scott’s requested Christensen lease motion differed from the one in her agenda packet. But with some guidance from the county administrator and assistant county attorney, the adjusted motion to table a vote on the Christensen lease was eventually made and approved without dissent.
royalexaminer.com
WCSO Alert: Missed Court Scam
Warren County Sheriff’s Office has received multiple reports of Missed Court Appearance Scams and Jury Duty Scams. These scams involve a telephone call by an individual claiming to be a Law Enforcement Officer with Warren County Sheriff’s Office. The caller explains how a warrant was issued for your arrest because you failed to attend a court appearance or jury duty. The caller then states you must pay them money to avoid an arrest.
royalexaminer.com
Council discussion of SEESUU appeal of BAR denial of partial demolition of old Murphy Theater building raises by-right demo concerns
Some Front Royal Town Council members expressed concern and even alarm about a condition in Town Codes that seems to permit a property owner in the Downtown Historic Business District to proceed with a desired structural demolition denied by the Town after a certain period of time in the wake of a failed sale. The appeal of SEESUU LLC and owner Gary Wayland to council of the Town Board of Architectural Review’s (BAR’s) recent denial of a demolition application came before council on January 9, prior to a public hearing and council vote to back the BAR decision or not, locked into council’s January 23 meeting agenda by related code time frames.
