Heat Center Ejected After Throwing Massage Gun During Altercation With Erik Spoelstra
Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon threw a fit on the bench by throwing a massage gun onto the court while arguing with Erik Spoelstra.
Heat reportedly eyeing trade for son of franchise great
Two-and-a-half decades after the father was racking up accolades for them, the Miami Heat may now be bringing in the son. Bleacher Report’s Adam Borai reported on Wednesday that the Heat have had initial conversations with the Dallas Mavericks on a trade involving veteran swingman Tim Hardaway Jr. Miami has until the Feb. 9 trade... The post Heat reportedly eyeing trade for son of franchise great appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Former NBA Star Suffers Stroke
Tragic news came out in the basketball word on Wednesday, January 11th, when it was announced that a former NBA player had suffered a stroke. According to Detroit Pistons beat writer Omari Sankofa II, former NBA point guard Kevin Porter Sr. suffered a stroke just before Christmas. The family has set up a GoFundMe to help with medical costs.
NBA Fans React To The Miami Heat's Potential Trade Package For LeBron James: "No, Thanks"
NBA fans had a lot of interesting reactions to this supposed trade package the Miami Heat would offer for LeBron James.
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra’s honest outlook on ‘adding another piece’ amid Miami trade rumors
The Miami Heat have not been a very good team this season. They’re far from the worst team in the East, but it’s also true that they have failed to live up to the expectations many had of them before the start of the season — at least not yet.
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
hoopsrumors.com
Heat’s Dedmon Ejected, May Face Additional Discipline Following Sideline Incident
With only nine players active for the Heat on Tuesday night, center Dewayne Dedmon had an opportunity to rejoin the rotation, but his night didn’t last long. After being subbed out of the game less than three minutes into the second quarter, Dedmon got into an argument on the sidelines with head coach Erik Spoelstra and assistant Caron Butler, per Anthony Chiang of The Miami Herald (subscription required).
Thunder Outshoot Heat But Lose in Miami
The Miami Heat set an NBA record by going 40-for-40 at the free throw line and used a 6-0 run to end the game to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 112-111 on Tuesday night at FTX Arena in Miami, Florida.
Miami center Dewayne Dedmon is ejected for tossing a MASSAGE GUN onto the court
Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmond gave himself a short night on Tuesday by flinging a massage gun onto the court following a disagreement with head coach Erik Spoelstra.
CBS Sports
WATCH: Heat center Dewayne Dedmon earns one of the strangest ejections you'll ever see
Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon isn't a name you read in the headlines too often, but he'll be getting plenty of the wrong kind of attention in the coming days after he earned one of the strangest ejections you'll ever see during Tuesday night's win over the Thunder. Early in...
Heat's Dewayne Dedmon gets 1-game suspension for bench outburst
The Miami Heat gave Dewayne Dedmon a one-game suspension without pay Wednesday, one night after he was ejected for swatting a massage gun from the bench onto the court.
Pascal Siakam lifts Raptors to second straight win over Hornets
Pascal Siakam scored 35 points on 11-for-13 shooting and the Toronto Raptors defeated the visiting Charlotte Hornets 124-114 on Thursday
Yardbarker
Miami Heat Player Suspended For Thursday’s Game
On Thursday evening, the Miami Heat are hosting the Milwaukee Bucks in Florida. For the game, they will be without center Dewayne Dedmon, as Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reports that he has been suspended. Charania: "Miami’s Dewayne Dedmon has been suspended one game, in consultation with the...
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To Miami Heat Smashing NBA Free Throw Record By Going 40-40
The Miami Heat just won one of the most bizarre national TV games of the season when they hosted the Oklahoma City Thunder and eked out a 1-point 111-112 win on the night. Miami struggled to score from open play, but they excelled at getting to the line at a historic rate.
CBS Sports
Heat's Dewayne Dedmon suspended one game after ejection for tossing massage gun on court vs. Thunder
Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon will be suspended for one game, following his ejection from Tuesday night's win over the Oklahoma City Thunder, the team announced on Wednesday. It what was one of the strangest ejections you'll ever see, which unfolded after a heated discussion with Miami's coaching staff in the second quarter.
