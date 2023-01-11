Read full article on original website
$1 MILLION TICKET SOLD IN OREGON, AS MEGA MILLIONS JACKPOT CLIMBS
As the Mega Millions jackpot grows to an estimated $1.35 billion, a player in Oregon will be cashing in on a $1 million-dollar winning ticket. A release from the Oregon Lottery said that ticket was sold in Eugene on Monday and matched five of the six winning numbers in Tuesday’s drawing.
No Mega Millions jackpot winner but 2 tickets with big prizes sold at stores in Massachusetts
BOSTON — No one won the Mega Millions jackpot in Tuesday night’s drawing but there were two winning tickets with big prizes sold at stores in Massachusetts. The numbers drawn were: 7, 13, 14, 15, 18 and gold Mega Ball 9. A winning ticket worth $1 million was...
Massachusetts woman is on the move after hitting $4 million dollars on State Lottery scratch ticket
A Massachusetts woman will be on the move after hitting several million dollars on a Massachusetts scratch ticket. According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, Merari Gutierrez Garcia has won a $4 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “Emeralds 50X” instant ticket game. Gutierrez Garcia, who is...
Four Georgia Residents Win Big In Mega Millions Lottery Drawing
Here's how much they won.
Two $1 million Mega Millions prizes won in Massachusetts; jackpot continues to grow
NEWTON, Mass. — No one won the $1.1 billion jackpot in Tuesday's Mega Million drawing, but two tickets sold in Massachusetts were worth $1 million each. The $1 million prizes were won on a quick-pick ticket sold at the Wegmans in Chestnut Hill and another quick-pick ticket sold at Jaqueline's Mini Market in Lawrence, according to the Massachusetts Lottery.
$1 million lottery ticket sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — One lucky Hoosier better carefully check their Hoosier Lotto Plus ticket because they have just won $1 million in Wednesday night’s drawing. The winning lottery ticket was sold at Auburn Fuel Mart located at 11000 W. 7th Street in Auburn. If you purchased a ticket at the Auburn Fuel Mart, check to see […]
2 $1 million Mega Millions tickets sold in Massachusetts; here’s where
There were two $1 million Mega Millions prizes won in Massachusetts during the drawing for $1.1 billion on Tuesday night, according to the Mega Millions website. The winning numbers for Tuesday’s drawing were 7, 13, 14, 15, 18 and Mega Ball: 9. Although no players matched all six numbers for the $1.1 billion, there were several matching the first five and other combinations, earning themselves smaller-tier prizes.
Lottery ticket worth $3.9 million sold at California store
Luck was on one California lottery player’s side during the recent Mega Millions drawing. According to the California Lottery, one California winning ticket matched five numbers in the January 10, 2023 drawing. That ticket is worth $3,970,609.
Texas resident wins $1 million in lottery scratch game
AUSTIN / ROCKDALE, Texas (FOX 44) – A Rockdale resident has claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game $1,000,000 Crossword! The Texas Lottery says the ticket was purchased at Arvin’s Liquor, located at 1020 E. Cameron Avenue (Unit B) in Rockdale. The winner has chosen to remain anonymous. This […]
The Most Expensive Restaurant In Maine Is Worth Every Penny
When compared to a lot of places, like Los Angeles, New York, or Las Vegas, dining out in Maine really is quite reasonable. Sure, there are some places where you and your special someone could expect to pay well in excess of $100 for an appetizer and a couple of entrees. But, normally, you can take your significant other out for dinner for far less than that.
Mass. State Lottery winner: $4 million ticket sold at Sunoco gas station
The largest lottery prize won or claimed in Massachusetts so far in 2023 was sold from a Sunoco gas station and claimed on Wednesday, Jan. 11, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The $4 million lottery prize was claimed from a winning “Emeralds 50X” scratch ticket. That multi-million-dollar ticket was...
2 Winning Mega Millions Tickets Sold in New York, Jackpot Now Second Largest in History
No one hit the big Mega Millions jackpot but there were two winning tickets sold in New York. One is worth $3 million and the other is a million-dollar winner. The winning numbers for the January 10 Mega Millions drawing were:. 7-13-14-15-18 +9. There were three $3 million winners, including...
As Maine releases proposed sports wagering rules, first bets still months away
AUGUSTA (WGME/AP) -- Sports gambling in Maine took one step closer to reality Wednesday as proposed rule and regulations were released, but it could still take months or even a year before the first bets are placed. The law adopted by state lawmakers went into effect in August, but the...
A Maine Resident Won $1 Million On A Scratch Ticket
According to WGME, a Mainer recently cashed in a scratch ticket worth a million dollars!. The ticket, $50,000,000 CA$H RICHE$ instant ticket, was purchased from a convenience store in Kittery. While that scratch ticket was the biggest winner in the state in December 2022, there were a number of other...
Division changes could be coming to fall sports in Maine
PORTLAND (WGME) – There could be some changes to several high school fall sports beginning next season. The MPA's classification committee is mulling over a proposal that would add a fifth class in soccer, which would be 8-person soccer for some of the smaller schools. Volleyball would add a...
Heavy rain and mountain snow headed to Maine
PORTLAND (WGME)--- A storm system moves into Maine Thursday, with snow changing to rain as we head into Thursday night. The biggest snow totals will be in the mountains, with the biggest rain totals at the coast. Quieter weather returns as we head into the weekend. Temperatures start out cool...
Stimulus Payments: States In America Are Getting Stimulus Checks Up To $600, Is Your State One?
Many, but not all, states in the United States will receive another stimulus package in February. These payments are worth up to $600 and are designed to help residents cope with high inflation. This has created many problems and obstacles for all Americans trying to get the rent, groceries, and other necessities they need to survive. I don’t think inflation will go down any time soon.
Massachusetts woman makes grand gesture to son and grandson after starting new year by hitting on $1 million state lottery scratch ticket
A Massachusetts woman started the year off right by hitting big money on a state lottery scratch ticket and she already plans to make a big gesture towards her son and grandson. According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, Ivy Veal-Sanders is the Massachusetts State Lottery’s first $1 million prize winner...
Gov. Mills cuts ribbon for new Maine Law building in Portland
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Governor Janet Mills was in Portland Thursday to take part in the ribbon cutting for a new Maine Law building as part of her new budget for Maine's law system. The new building is home to the University of Maine School of Law. By renovating the building,...
Recreational marijuana has big year in Maine, sales nearly double in 2022
PORTLAND (WGME) – It was a big year in Maine for recreational marijuana, with the sale of recreational cannabis products nearly doubling in 2022. It took four years to start selling recreational marijuana in Maine from the time voters legalized it. Even as the price dropped, revenues continued to...
