Into his COVID relief for his winery that never closed during the Pandemic….that he gave himself MILLIONS of relief money to. Funny how that works. How many other friends benefited from that Pandemic Relief money? This guy is so slimey….
$97 + BILLION surplus to a $25 BILLION deficit in one year! That is a total of $122 BILLION!!! Sam Bankman-Fried mismanaged "only" $8 billion and is behind bars. Hmmmmm, let's see, what's off here?
Some or most went to illegals…It’s amazing how when you here about these budget surplus or now these particular states now are short way short of what they had just in some cases a year ago…It falls on bad management and wasteful spending…California is Run by Democrats ironically they are now in a deficit…When you believe in tax and spend policies this will happen …No accountability on this by Voters who keep voting for the same failed policies and politics of the Same people they vote into office…When California starts to cut back on the programs these illegal gut from others who don’t contribute and expect to be taking care by the local or state government for all their failures….This is what California Tax Payers in California get and deserve.Vote these Asian politicians out and make them live with the budget they claim they have…Instead of keep raising taxes and continuing wasteful spending…The party of Slavery and the confederacy and the KKK.
Comments / 102