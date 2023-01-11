Read full article on original website
Taylor Swift Performs “Anti-Hero” for the First Time at the 1975’s London Concert: Watch
Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance during the 1975’s concert at the O2 Arena in London tonight (January 12). Swift brought her acoustic guitar onstage for a debut performance of her Midnights track “Anti-Hero.” She also covered “The City,” which appears on the 1975’s 2013 self-titled LP. Fans have posted several clips of her appearance on social media.
Miley Cyrus Shares Video for New Song “Flowers”: Watch
Miley Cyrus has shared the lead single from her eighth studio LP, Endless Summer Vacation. “Flowers” arrives with an accompanying music video, which was created by Cyrus and directed by Jacob Bixenman, with movement direction from Stephen Galloway. Watch Miley dance, work out, and go for a swim in the clip below.
David Byrne and Fatboy Slim’s Musical, Here Lies Love, to Debut on Broadway
David Byrne and Fatboy Slim have announced that Here Lies Love, their collaborative disco-pop musical, is coming to Broadway later this year. The show tells the story of Imelda Marcos, former first lady of the Philippines, and the People Power Revolution, which removed her and her husband, the dictator Ferdinand Marcos, from power in February 1986.
Alex G Performs “Runner,” “Miracles,” More on CBS Saturday Morning: Watch
Alex G appeared on CBS Saturday Morning this week, performing “Runner,” “Miracles,” and “Early Morning Waiting” from last year’s album God Save the Animals. Watch it below. After releasing God Save the Animals in September, Alex G took “Miracles” to the stage at...
SZA Releases New Video for “Kill Bill”: Watch
SZA has released a new music video for “Kill Bill” from her new album SOS. Directed by Christian Breslauer, the clip draws heavily from the Quentin Tarantino films of the same name, with a katana-wielding SZA seeking revenge on a violent ex-lover. It also features a second sequence with SOS track “Seek & Destroy,” in which SZA hangs nude from the ceiling restrained with shibari, a decorative style of Japanese bondage. Watch it below.
Skrillex Taps PinkPantheress and Trippie Redd for New Song “Way Back”: Listen
Skrillex is back with another new new single. After teaming up with Fred Again.. and Flowdan for the song “Rumble” earlier this week, the dubstep veteran has released another collaborative single. “Way Back” includes guest contributions from PinkPantheress and Trippie Redd. Check it out below. Both...
James Holden Announces First Album in 6 Years, Shares New Song: Listen
James Holden has announced his first album in six years. Imagine This Is a High Dimensional Space of All Possibilities is due out March 31 via Border Community. He’s previewing it with the single “Contains Multitudes,” which you can listen to below. Of the influences behind “Contains...
Boston Calling 2023 Headliners: Foo Fighters, Queens of the Stone Age, Paramore, and Yeah Yeah Yeahs
Boston Calling has announced its 2023 lineup. Friday’s headliners are Foo Fighters and Yeah Yeah Yeahs; Saturday’s are the Lumineers and Alanis Morissette; and Paramore and Queens of the Stone Age will close the weekend on Sunday. Elsewhere on the bill, the National, Flaming Lips, the Walkmen, King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, Bleachers, 070 Shake, and the Linda Lindas are among the acts. The festival takes place on Memorial Day weekend, May 26-28, at the Harvard Athletic Complex. Check out the poster below.
Monsters of Rap
“I don’t party and shake my butt,” rapped Ice Cube in 1990. “I leave that to the brothers with the funny haircuts.” At the time, party music was splitting the hip-hop nation down party lines, mainly due to the unprecedented success of Oakland’s insanely gifted dance-rap behemoth M.C. Hammer. He had dominated pop radio and MTV, starred in a Pepsi commercial, garnered a Rolling Stone cover, walked home with two American Music Awards, and had the No. 1 album in the country for an astonishing 21 weeks. He was dissed by The Source, the magazine that served as the most crucial hip-hop information pipeline of the era. But that schism wasn’t always easy to see, especially if you lived in a city where the population was less than, say, 100,000 and your cable package didn’t include the Box.
Moneybagg Yo and Glorilla Join Forces in Video for New Song “On Wat U On”: Watch
Memphis heavyweights Moneybagg Yo and Glorilla have come together for a new single, “On Wat U On.” It’s the first collaboration from the CMG labelmates, and it comes with a new music video that’s available below. Glorilla signed with Yo Gotti’s CMG last year after the...
Paramore Share New Song “C’est Comme Ça”: Listen
Have shared the third single from their new album, This Is Why. The new song, “C’est Comme Ça,” follows the title track and “The News.” Find the lyric video for the track below. The new song’s title translates to “It’s Like That.” In a...
Nick Cave Says He Wants to Make a New Bad Seeds Album in 2023, But Has “Got to Write the Bloody Thing”
Nick Cave wants to write a new album with the Bad Seeds this year – or at least he’s said as much in his recent newsletter, the Red Hand Files. “This is both good news and bad news. Good news because who doesn’t want a new Bad Seeds record? Bad news because I’ve got to write the bloody thing,” revealed Cave. “I started the process at 9am on January 1st. It is now January 6th – nearly a week has passed and I’ve written a few things but they aren’t very good, or maybe they are, it’s difficult to tell. A kind of doldrums has set in, perennial and predictable.”
La Luz’s Shana Cleveland Announces New Album, Shares Video: Watch
Shana Cleveland of La Luz has announced a new solo album: Manzanita is out March 10 via Hardly Art. The lead single is called “Faces in the Firelight,” and, according to a press release, it’s addressed to Cleveland’s son and also her life partner, Will Sprott of Shannon and the Clams. Find it below.
U2 Reimagine 40 of Their Songs for New Album Songs of Surrender
U2 have detailed their new album, Songs of Surrender. Out March 17, the LP of 40 reimagined and rerecorded songs follows Bono’s memoir Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story, which came out in November. Watch a trailer for the record, featuring a new version of “Beautiful Day,” below.
03 Greedo Surprise Releases New Mixtape Free 03: Listen
Los Angeles rapper 03 Greedo has surprise-released his new mixtape, Free 03. The 15-song project includes guest appearances from the late Drakeo the Ruler (“No Free Features”), OhGeesy (“I Can’t Control Myself”), BlueBucksClan (“Pourin”), and KenTheMan (“Drop Down”). The record was produced entirely by Mike Free. Listen to Free 03 below.
Yo La Tengo Share New Song “Aselestine”: Listen
Yo La Tengo are back with another new song from This Stupid World, their upcoming album: “Aselestine” features Georgia Hubley on lead vocals. Give it a listen below. This Stupid World is the Yo La Tengo’s first new full-length since 2020’s We Have Amnesia Sometimes. It’s due out February 10 via Matador. In addition to “Aselestine,” they’ve also shared the lead single “Fallout.”
Neil Young Discusses Songwriting, Radio, and More in New Interview with Conan O’Brien: Watch
Neil Young appeared on Conan O’Brien’s Team Coco Radio this week, discussing his songwriting craft, television appearances, the power of radio, and more with the comedian. The full interview airs on the SiriusXM Team Coco Radio channel. Watch a few clips where they talk about Johnny Cash, Ian & Sylvia, and Saturday Night Live below.
What We’re Looking Forward to in 2023: Caroline Polachek, Fever Ray, Rihanna, and More
Co-hosted by Editor-in-Chief Puja Patel and Reviews Editor Jeremy D. Larson, and featuring guest critics and contributors, our weekly podcast includes in-depth analysis of the new albums we find extraordinary, exciting, and just plain terrible. This week, Features Editor Ryan Dombal stops by to peer into a crystal ball and discuss a few releases due early in the year by 100 gecs, Caroline Polachek, Fever Ray, as well as what we hope to hear as 2023 unfolds: The next chapter in Beyoncé’s Renaissance saga? Frank Ocean? Sky Ferreira?! Rihanna?!?!
Drake Joins Popcaan in Video for New Song “We Caa Done”: Watch
Popcaan is back with a new single: “We Caa Done” is a collaboration with Drake, and it’s set to appear on the dancehall superstar’s upcoming album, Great Is He. The track arrives with a new Theo Skudra–directed video, which was shot on location in Turks and Caicos. In the video, Popcaan and Drake party on the water and beside the pool. Check it out below.
The 34 Most Anticipated Albums of 2023
A new year means a new batch of albums to which we can look forward. Some, like Gorillaz’s Cracker Island, feel like they’ve been on the way for as long as we can remember. While others, like Mac DeMarco’s Five Easy Hot Dogs and Popcaan’s Great Is He, seem to have taken us happily by surprise. And, of course, there are the records shrouded in mystery, the ones we hope to see, that feel as likely to drop tomorrow as they are to stay locked away at the studio—we’re looking at you, Rihanna, Cardi B, and Normani. Here are some of the most anticipated albums of 2023. (As of January 9, all release dates have been confirmed. But as usual, everything is subject to change.)
