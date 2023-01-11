Read full article on original website
Dangerous Leak in Downtown Miami Causes ClosuresDylan BarketMiami, FL
Alex Katz Brings Good Company to Fort LauderdaleNew River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + ContemporaryFort Lauderdale, FL
Major discount retail chain opening new location in Florida this monthKristen WaltersHomestead, FL
Experience the Charm of Coral Gables: A City with a Rich History and a Hometown FeelDylan BarketCoral Gables, FL
Miami Dolphins May Defy the Odds as Longshot Super Bowl ContendersDylan BarketMiami, FL
Heat Center Ejected After Throwing Massage Gun During Altercation With Erik Spoelstra
Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon threw a fit on the bench by throwing a massage gun onto the court while arguing with Erik Spoelstra.
Heat reportedly eyeing trade for son of franchise great
Two-and-a-half decades after the father was racking up accolades for them, the Miami Heat may now be bringing in the son. Bleacher Report’s Adam Borai reported on Wednesday that the Heat have had initial conversations with the Dallas Mavericks on a trade involving veteran swingman Tim Hardaway Jr. Miami has until the Feb. 9 trade... The post Heat reportedly eyeing trade for son of franchise great appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Former NBA Star Suffers Stroke
Tragic news came out in the basketball word on Wednesday, January 11th, when it was announced that a former NBA player had suffered a stroke. According to Detroit Pistons beat writer Omari Sankofa II, former NBA point guard Kevin Porter Sr. suffered a stroke just before Christmas. The family has set up a GoFundMe to help with medical costs.
NBA Reporter Watched LeBron James Face Michael Beasley 1-On-1 In Miami Heat Practice: "Beasley Would Beat Him Every Time."
Tom Haberstroh stated that Micheal Beasley would always beat LeBron James when they played 1-on-1 during practice with the Miami Heat.
hoopsrumors.com
Heat’s Dedmon Ejected, May Face Additional Discipline Following Sideline Incident
With only nine players active for the Heat on Tuesday night, center Dewayne Dedmon had an opportunity to rejoin the rotation, but his night didn’t last long. After being subbed out of the game less than three minutes into the second quarter, Dedmon got into an argument on the sidelines with head coach Erik Spoelstra and assistant Caron Butler, per Anthony Chiang of The Miami Herald (subscription required).
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Washington Commanders Fire Coach
The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
NBA Odds: Thunder vs. Heat prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/10/2023
The Oklahoma City Thunder (18-22) visit the Miami Heat (21-20) on Tuesday night. Action tips off at 7:30 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Thunder-Heat prediction and pick. Oklahoma City has won three of its last four games but still sits in 13th place in...
Yardbarker
The Dolphins Have A Surprise Starting QB This Weekend
Bridgewater could be called upon should something happen to Skylar Thompson, but the team is preparing to go with Thompson at the helm. Thompson has started two games for the Dolphins this season. His first career start came against the Minnesota Vikings but was relieved by Bridgewater after suffering a...
Thunder Outshoot Heat But Lose in Miami
The Miami Heat set an NBA record by going 40-for-40 at the free throw line and used a 6-0 run to end the game to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 112-111 on Tuesday night at FTX Arena in Miami, Florida.
Miami center Dewayne Dedmon is ejected for tossing a MASSAGE GUN onto the court
Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmond gave himself a short night on Tuesday by flinging a massage gun onto the court following a disagreement with head coach Erik Spoelstra.
CBS Sports
WATCH: Heat center Dewayne Dedmon earns one of the strangest ejections you'll ever see
Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon isn't a name you read in the headlines too often, but he'll be getting plenty of the wrong kind of attention in the coming days after he earned one of the strangest ejections you'll ever see during Tuesday night's win over the Thunder. Early in...
BREAKING: Miami Heat Player Suspended For Thursday’s Game
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Dewayne Dedmon has been suspended for Thursday’s game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Short-handed Bucks fall to short-handed Heat 108-102
MIAMI - Gabe Vincent scored a career-best 28 points, Bam Adebayo had 24 points and 12 rebounds, and the Miami Heat beat the Milwaukee Bucks 108-102 in a matchup of short-handed teams. Jimmy Butler had 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Heat, who got 14 points, eight rebounds and...
Miami NBA player suspended for sideline outburst
MIAMI — Reserve center Dewayne Dedmon has been suspended without pay by the Miami Heat for one game for conduct detrimental to the club. The move came one night after Dedmon had an outburst after being subbed out of a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. He exchanged words with coaches on the sideline, then angrily swatted at a massage gun and sent it flying onto the court during play.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To Miami Heat Smashing NBA Free Throw Record By Going 40-40
The Miami Heat just won one of the most bizarre national TV games of the season when they hosted the Oklahoma City Thunder and eked out a 1-point 111-112 win on the night. Miami struggled to score from open play, but they excelled at getting to the line at a historic rate.
Yardbarker
Miami Heat's FTX Arena era is over
FTX was the third-largest cryptocurrency exchange when it made a deal with the Heat and Miami-Dade County to rename American Airlines Arena, which had borne that name since it opened in 1999. The naming rights agreement was supposed to run for 19 years, while the team and the county would split the $135 million (roughly $2 million annually to the team, more than $5 million to the county).
CBS Sports
Heat's Dewayne Dedmon suspended one game after ejection for tossing massage gun on court vs. Thunder
Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon will be suspended for one game, following his ejection from Tuesday night's win over the Oklahoma City Thunder, the team announced on Wednesday. It what was one of the strangest ejections you'll ever see, which unfolded after a heated discussion with Miami's coaching staff in the second quarter.
