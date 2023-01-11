ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville County, SC

FBI investigation underway at Greenville Co. medical building

By Elise Devlin
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15Jqct_0kAMMWGv00

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C (WSPA) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation and other law enforcement agencies were conducting an investigation at Premier Medical Services and Diversified Medical Healthcare on Pelham Road.

We’re working to learn more about this multi-agency investigation. What we’re told right now is that the FBI is conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity, meaning they have search warrants for the location.

7NEWS reached out to Premier Medical and has yet to hear back.

FBI and deputies were at the scene all day.

Once we receive more information, we will update this story.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Carolina

Upstate school in 'secure mode' while officers investigate nearby neighborhood

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The School District of Pickens County said an elementary school is on “secure mode” while officers investigate in a nearby neighborhood. Law enforcement is working to arrest someone for an attempted vehicle theft that happened in a East End Elementary School neighborhood, district officials said.
EASLEY, SC
FOX Carolina

Inmate found dead inside cell at Laurens Co. Detention Center

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office announced that an inmate was found dead at the Laurens County Detention Center Thursday morning. Deputies said at around 7:40 a.m., detention center staff were monitoring the area when they found the inmate unconscious in his cell. Staff checked on the inmate, but they were later declared dead.
FOX Carolina

Dozens accused of trafficking drugs for Mexican cartels arrested in Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Attorney General announced charges against more than three dozen suspects accused of association with Mexican drug cartels. “It might surprise people that cartel drug trafficking happens in South Carolina, but it does and we’re fighting to stop it,” Attorney General Alan Wilson...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Inmate Dies In Laurens County

Some schools in the area dismissed early and are adjusting schedules ahead of the severe weather threat. Dozens associated with Mexican drug cartels arrested in Upstate, Attorney General says. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The South Carolina Attorney General announced charges against more than three dozen suspects accused of association...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Man charged with murder in Anderson apartment shooting

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been arrested following a fatal apartment shooting in Anderson two weeks ago. The Anderson Police Department charged Mikial Hykeem Ferguson with the murder of Imani Clemons. 7NEWS previously reported that 18-year-old Imani Yasmine Sade Clemons was shot in the head at Fairview Gardens Apartments on Williamston Road. […]
ANDERSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputy coroner involved in Pickens County crash, official says

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Coroner’s Office said a deputy coroner was involved in a crash Thursday morning. According to the coroner’s office, the crash happened on U.S. 178 near C. David Stone Road around 10 a.m. No injuries were reported. This is all...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Missing Buncombe Co. man found

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said a missing man from Buncombe County has been found safe. 31-year-old Robert Jarvis was reported missing but has been found.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Clemson University posts warning about alarming drug trend

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson University Public Safety posted an announcement for the community on social media Wednesday about an “alarming trend.”. Campus officials said the Drug Enforcement Administration and local law enforcement agencies are advising the public about colorful fentanyl that looks like candy. Fentanyl is 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine.
CLEMSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Suspect arrested after shooting killing teen in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department said a murder suspect is in custody two weeks after a shooting that claimed the life of an 18-year-old woman. Imani Clemons was shot to death at Fairview Gardens apartments on Dec. 29. Multiple other victims were wounded. Police charged Mikial...
ANDERSON, SC
golaurens.com

SLED investigating inmate death at Laurens County Detention Center

An inmate at the Laurens County Detention Center was found dead in his cell around 7:40am on Thursday morning. While routinely monitoring, Laurens County Detention Center staff discovered an inmate to be unconscious and later declared deceased in his cell. According to the LCSO, the individual did have existing health conditions.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Troopers investigating deadly crash in Hartwell

HARTWELL, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a deadly collision that occurred on Tuesday night. Hartwell Police said a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in the city. The victim’s identity has not yet been released. Troopers are actively investigating the case.
HARTWELL, GA
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

45K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy